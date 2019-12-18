RIMC Hotels & Resorts Automate Revenue Monitoring with Fairmas Software

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Fairmas GmbH Press Release

The financial planning software, FairPlanner convinced RIMC Hotels & Resorts to also use PickupTracking.

Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2019



RIMC International Hotels & Resorts GmbH is one of the leading international hotel companies. Since its foundation 30 years ago, it has implemented approximately 200 hotel projects and currently operates 32 hotels in 8 countries. The holding company pursues the concept "Think global - act local" in hotel management and also focuses on increasing efficiency through automation and process optimization. This is an operating strategy employed by the international company management from Hamburg.



Since May 2017, the RIMC Group has been working in the area of financial planning with FairPlanner, the hotel-specific software solution from Fairmas. Through the implementation of FairPlanner with its integrated reporting system, the processing of financial data for budget and forecast planning for the entire portfolio of 32 hotels was standardized and automated. Additional modules integrated into FairPlanner including daily planning, payroll planning as well as group consolidation ensure the individual adaptation of the software to the specific needs of hotel operating companies such as RIMC. RIMC was thus able to optimize the processes of hotel financial planning both within the individual hotels and throughout the group.



The decision to now also use Fairmas's revenue monitoring tool PickupTracking serves the same purpose: to use the advantages of web-based digitization and to create the basis for agile, proactive management. With the implementation of PickupTracking, RIMC has access to their business on the books and daily room reservations data - referred to as pickups in the hotel language - and their development, separated by market segments and rolling for the next 365 days. Depending on the information requirement, the data presentation can be per individual property or consolidated at group and/or corporate level. The PickupTracking software obtains the values for hotel key figures such as room occupancy, room rate (ADR) and average revenue per available room (RevPar) directly from the Property Management System (PMS) via interfaces.



The same principle, automated processing via interfaces, also applies to RIMC having access to the average room prices of their competitors through PickupTracking’s integration with rate shoppers that provide them a full picture of their business. With data visualization and numerous reports available including Pace Analysis, Daily Pickup Reporting and Year-on-Year comparison, among others, RIMC is in a position to be proactive in their data-based intervention to control target/actual variances.



"It makes sense to include PickupTracking to monitor the performance of our growing portfolio easily and without additional effort. The conversion to FairPlanner, away from isolated solutions and error-prone Excel tables, saves enormous manual work. That is why we decided to change the monitoring of revenue as well. With the web-based, easy-to-use Fairmas software, everyone has quick access to all relevant KPIs of our hotels, plan deviations are detected more quickly and decisions are made more proactively. Another plus of PickupTracking is the easy implementation in the respective hotels. The software was quickly set up and adapted. At the same time, everything is now standardized to such an extent that consolidation at group level is guaranteed at the push of a button," said Patrick Gehrmann, Head of Sales and Henning Möhn, Senior Manager Revenue at RIMC Hotels & Resorts.



"Customer satisfaction and the constant dialogue with our users is part of our company DNA. Knowing that RIMC is satisfied with FairPlanner and now also uses PickupTracking is a testament that we understand their needs and meet their expectations. We are very happy about that. Especially growing hotel operators, such as RIMC, need a flexible software solution that simultaneously meets the different data depth and breadth requirements for different levels of management, from hotel department to top management," said Niels Schröder, Fairmas's Managing Director.



For more information about Fairmas and its hotel-specific software solutions and a contact form for a demonstration of PickupTracking, please visit www.pickuptracking.com.



About Fairmas:

Fairmas GmbH, headquartered in Berlin, develops web-based financial planning, controlling and management reporting solutions as well as daily benchmarking (in Germany) especially for the hotel industry. Fairmas software solutions integrate easily into the hotel's existing IT software environment and interface efficiently with all major property management systems (PMS), accounting systems and document management systems, among others. Fairmas has been a strong partner to the hospitality industry for more than 15 years. Currently, over 10,000 users in more than 4,000 hotels worldwide are using the company’s software solutions – from global hotel chains, to leisure hotels and privately owned hotels. Experienced executives from the industry secure the hotel industry know-how, while a team of 43 hotel and IT specialists ensures the creative solutions of tailor-made software products. For more information or free demonstration, please visit www.fairmas.com.



About RIMC International Hotels & Resorts:

The RIMC International Hotels & Resorts Group, headquartered in Hamburg, is one of the leading international hotel companies. It is headed by Marek N. Riegger as CEO and Audun Lekve as CFO. Over the past 30 years, the RIMC International Hotels & Resorts Group has realised around 200 hotel projects at home and abroad. The RIMC Hotels & Resorts Group can show great success with its idea to operate and revitalize hotels with tailor-made management solutions. The philosophy is to integrate RIMC Hotels & Resorts into different hotel brands. RIMC is currently working together with nine brand partners. Among other things, the hotel experts of the management consulting company Treugast have also confirmed RIMC’s services and given it an A rating in their investment ranking. Further hotel takeovers are planned for the following years on the German and international market. Christina Niessen

+4930322940520



www.fairmas.com

Sachsendamm 2

10829 Berlin, Germany



