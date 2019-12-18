Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris

Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr.

Gilles Rosier, the founder and artistic director of Eternel Parisien, brings to the initiative his 20 years of experience in fashion and luxury, notably at Balmain, Dior, Guy Paulin, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Lacoste and Kenzo (where he was artistic director for four years). He humorously rethinks everyday urban objects to make them more beautiful, more practical, more unusual, and therefore more desirable. This approach also relies on the expertise and know-how of the best Parisian artisans in order to obtain made-in-France products of impeccable quality.



Eternel Parisien - Strong commitments that are part of our times



The Eternel Parisien approach is guided by two fundamental principles: satisfying a clientele in search of excellence and exclusivity, on the one hand; promoting an ethical and eco-responsible approach to crafts, on the other hand. With its carefully selected partners, Eternel Parisien makes a series of clear and measurable commitments that testify to its philosophy. It commits in particular to manufacture all of its leather accessories in Paris so as to support local craftsmanship and minimize its carbon footprint.



Exclusively at the Archives 18.20 concept store - 20, rue des Archives, 75004 Paris, and on eternelparisien.fr



