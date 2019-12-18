Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Argus Self Storage Sales Network Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of New Jersey Self Storage Facility

Branchburg, NJ, December 18, 2019 --(



Layton’s Self Storage is family owned and operated and was built in 1980. The property consists of 14,983 RSF and sits on 1.2 acres. In addition, there are two industrial buildings which are tenant occupied, one building consisting of 1,600 SF and the other 3,570 SF. The buyers are local operators that have been acquiring properties within close proximity to this location and are growing their portfolio with the addition of Layton’s.



Linda Cinelli, CCIM is the Northern New Jersey and New York City representative of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network. She can be reached at 908-722-5661. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 38 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets with a total transaction history of over $2 Billion. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Branchburg, NJ, December 18, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Linda Cinelli, CCIM of LC Realty is pleased to announce the sale Layton’s Self Storage, located in Belvidere, New Jersey. The sale closed on December 12, 2019 and LC Realty represented the seller in the transaction.Layton’s Self Storage is family owned and operated and was built in 1980. The property consists of 14,983 RSF and sits on 1.2 acres. In addition, there are two industrial buildings which are tenant occupied, one building consisting of 1,600 SF and the other 3,570 SF. The buyers are local operators that have been acquiring properties within close proximity to this location and are growing their portfolio with the addition of Layton’s.Linda Cinelli, CCIM is the Northern New Jersey and New York City representative of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network. She can be reached at 908-722-5661. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 38 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets with a total transaction history of over $2 Billion. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network