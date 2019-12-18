FastMove: a New Automatic PC Migration App from WebMinds

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WebMinds, Inc. Press Release

WebMinds Inc. releases FastMove, a lightweight program for transferring files, software, settings, and more from one Windows PC to another.

Fort Myers, FL, December 18, 2019 --(



Fast and Lossless Data Migration



FastMove (https://fastmove.com) offers Windows users an easy way to transfer all their data from one computer to another. The app is especially useful when a user wants to migrate files, folders, and other content from their old computer to their new one. Opposed to using a simple USB drive to copy and paste files, FastMove can copy and transfer things like installed software, compatible device drivers, user profiles and settings, browser favorites and custom files.



Move Software to the New PC



Buying a new Windows computer always involves downloading and installing all the software again. With FastMove, users can copy all compatible programs installed on their old PC to the new computer without losing their settings. Using FastMove for software migration can save users hours of their time they would otherwise spend re-downloading, reinstalling, and configuring their favorite apps.



Transfer User Accounts and Settings



FastMove helps users with another time-consuming task - settings up their user account and customizing settings by offering user account data migration. The app can migrate all types of user accounts and data including passwords, desktop settings, user data, and more.



Migrate Compatible Device Drivers



Installing all the drivers for your devices on the new computer is a hassle. FastMove includes an option that checks drivers for compatibility with the new hardware and OS version, and transfers them to the new system automatically.



Data Synchronization



In addition to its easy to use data transfer features, FastMove has a module that lets users sync their folders both locally or over a network.



Free Trial



FastMove comes with a free trial that allows users to transfer custom files and browser favorites. The full version costs $29.95 for two PCs. Multiple-user licenses are available with a significant discount.



Company background:



WebMinds, Inc. is a vertically integrated company specializing in desktop application development, information technology and Internet services. WebMinds publishes and manages websites that reach IT professionals, small and home-based businesses, individual PC users and executives in all phases of the technology decision-making and purchase process.



WebMinds delivers services, products and information to maximize the use of PCs and Macs for all users through its industry-leading websites and award-winning software.



WebMinds’ flagship product, Easy Duplicate Finder, is used by millions of people worldwide and has numerous industry awards.



Contact:



Liz Donovan

Liz(at)webminds(dot)com

239-280-1225



WebMinds, Inc.

8540 Dayton Avenue

Fort Myers, FL, USA

33907



Liz Donovan

(978) 317-4144



https://www.fastmove.com



