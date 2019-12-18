Insurance Navy Brokers Share Driving Tips for Congested Roads

Press Releases Insurance Navy Press Release

Chicago, IL, December 18, 2019 --(



“December is a time of high stress,” said Insurance Navy’s President Fadi Sneineh. “However, we must remain alert and courteous while driving. Taking simple measures can go a long way to make sure everyone arrives at their destination safely.”



December 23 through the 29 will be the busiest travel days in the U.S. The 3 worst days to travel by car due to congestion are predicted to be:



Saturday, December 21



Sunday, December 22



Sunday, December 29



Even if drivers are not embarking on a long road trip, everyone should practice the following to keep the roads safe:



Allow extra travel time. To avoid rushing the day of the trip, prepare the car the night before. Pack an emergency car kit and make sure to have extra food and winter clothing.



Keep weather conditions in mind. Consider alternative routes that are less congested or have fewer hazards. If there is a bad storm in the line of travel, consider staying home for the holidays.



Never drink and drive. Everyone can take precautions to make roads safer no matter what time of the year it is. Commit to driving sober, use a designated driver, and prevent others from driving intoxicated to avoid preventable injuries and even deaths.



For resources about safe holiday driving, visit the Insurance Navy Blog or call 888-949-NAVY.



About Insurance Navy



About Insurance Navy

Protecting and educating customers are Insurance Navy's top priorities. Insurance Navy is ready to work with everyone's insurance needs and collaborates with multiple insurance providers in order to offer the most competitive prices on the market. Insurance Navy's customer base may be growing but they remain dedicated in providing everyone a warm, personalized experience.

Anel Herrera

708-237-0404



https://insurancenavy.com



