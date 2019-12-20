Hiram Ball: Master of Media Exhibition Debuts at Cape Cod Museum of Art

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cape Cod Museum of Art Press Release

Dennis, MA, December 20, 2019 --(



A masterclass in figurative sculpture, Master of Media will showcase the best of Ball’s work from the past two decades. Making his return to CCMoA, Hiram Ball has previously been selected for group exhibitions, received a Juror’s Choice Award, hosted a docent tour at his “Atelier Ball” studio, and had a bronze relief sculpture accepted into the museum’s permanent collection. The 5:30 PM free public reception will offer light refreshments and be preceded by a gallery talk at 4 PM. Focused on the variety of sculpture mediums his works employ, Master of Media will explore Ball’s in-depth journey into the world of fine art.



Hiram Ball is known for not only his own sculpture, but also for the advancements he’s made in developing sculpture materials. Seized by an entrepreneurial spirit, he sought to compete with the dominating products in the fine art market. Durable foundry-cast bronze was the market elite, but proved costly to produce. Cheaper alternatives were delicate, complicated, and could be dangerous if mishandled. Frustrated by the expensive and complex methods these mediums demand, he devoted himself to developing alternatives.



After years of research, travel, and experimentation, Ball brought his products forward to the fine art community - and found himself drawn into their world. Now an accomplished sculptor, Hiram Ball seeks to capture the beauty of human form using his own casting materials. Working out of his “Atelier Ball” studio in Harwich, MA, Ball also draws inspiration from the Cape’s artistic community as a member of the weekly gathering at the Paul Schulenburg Studio with a live figure model as inspiration. Composed in oil-based clay from life, Ball’s intricate sculptures are captured through the mold making process and cast in a variety of mediums, from bronze and marble powders to materials of his own formulation.



The Master of Media exhibition brings the best of Hiram’s work together to express this creative versatility, acknowledge his material innovations, and chronicle his years of experience working both for and within the fine art world. Join the Cape Cod Museum of Art on January 31 and enjoy locally made art with one of the Cape’s most interesting creators. The exhibition runs from January 30 – March 8.



About Hiram Ball



Mr. Ball started his business career in 1969 in the Glass Fiber Division of Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries, Pittsburgh, PA. One of his projects was to determine a way to incorporate glass fiber in a Portland cement matrix. In 1980 he left PGG and joined DSM BV, a Netherlands based company as their North America Director to commercialize their technology in this area into the fledgling Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market using water-based polymer chemistry. In 1990 he began to commercialize a water-based polymer chemistry in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) market. Both these material systems were used to produce architectural moldings for the construction market.



He discovered that the GFRG product with the polymer modification had applications in the decorative and fine arts market. It was in marketing this product into the fine arts market that he discovered his love of figurative sculpture. He began taking workshops and studying anatomy books to perfect his skills.



His work has won awards in gallery shows in New York City and Cape Cod Galleries. He is currently represented by the Gallery Antonia in Chatham and the Egeli Gallery in Provincetown, MA.



About the Cape Cod Museum of Art

Cape Cod Museum of Art, the regional art museum of Cape Cod, the Islands and Southeastern Massachusetts, is located off Route 6A, 60 Hope Lane, on the grounds of Cape Cod Center for the Arts in Dennis. Admission: Free for members and children 12 and under; adults $10, Seniors 62+ $8; students aged 13-18 $7. Gallery hours beginning December 1: Thursday-Saturday 10am - 4pm; Sunday noon – 4pm. ARTfull Thursdays! Free Admission to the Galleries from 4:00pm - 7:00pm on Thursdays. Special programs may also be enjoyed for a small fee. Information: 508-385-4477 or www.ccmoa.org. Dennis, MA, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Cape Cod Museum of Art will open the new Hiram Ball: Master of Media exhibition on January 30 with a gallery talk and public reception on the 31. Suzie Johnson

508-385-4477



www.ccmoa.org



