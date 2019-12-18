SAN Group Welcomes Nick Blatchley to New York Field Team

Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Hampton, NH, December 18, 2019 --(



As a licensed insurance agent for over 25 years, Blatchley has extensive experience in both independent and captive agencies. He began his career in his father’s insurance agency, Blatchley Insurance of West Seneca, NY, where he directly contributed to the development and refinement of the company’s vision and strategy. Later he was an owner operator of a Farmers Insurance agency in Cheektowaga, NY, a highly competitive market.



“Nick draws on a strong background in business development and agency growth that will be instrumental in this role,” said SAN’s Senior VP of Agency Operations and Development, Jeff Holmes. “He has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the independent agency distribution channel, and we are thrilled to have him join the team.”



Blatchley will work closely with Jeff Siebert, SAN’s Regional Vice President of that same region. Together, they will be a resource for agencies facing start-up challenges, growing personal and commercial lines, technology adoption and usage, as well as new business and retention strategies.



A New York native, Blatchley is licensed in property and casualty, and life insurance, as well as real estate in the state of New York. He attended Hawaii Pacific University and Canisius College, where he studied Business Administration. He volunteers as a coach for local Little League and youth basketball programs.



About SAN Group, Inc.

