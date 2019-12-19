Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax Firms

Press Releases Doeren Mayhew Press Release

Troy, MI, December 19, 2019 --(



Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents, tax lawyers, accountants and CFOs, where they were asked to name up to 10 firms they would recommend based on their professional experience.



“It’s been a busy year for Doeren Mayhew, specifically our international and domestic Tax Group. Our tax advisors have done an outstanding job of interpreting and implementing the new tax laws while advising and helping clients understand its impact, and seizing any opportunities,” said Chad Anschuetz, Doeren Mayhew’s managing shareholder and chairman. “It’s such an honor to be recognized by our peers and clients as a top tax firm. We have always said our Tax Group is one of our greatest assets and this validates that.”



Doeren Mayhew’s dedicated Tax Group is comprised of tax professionals across the nation and abroad, where they specialize in local, state, federal and international tax compliance and incentives for middle-market businesses and its key stakeholders.



About Doeren Mayhew

About Doeren Mayhew

Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm's Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and European CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, dental, retail/restaurant and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what's ahead. Please visit www.doeren.com for more information.

Taryne Spirovski

248.244.3159



www.doeren.com



