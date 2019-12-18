Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New G.W. Mullins Book "Native American Legends An Anthology Of The Hopi Indians"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Light Of The Moon Publishing Press Release

Best-Selling Author G.W. Mullins and Award-Winning Artist C.L. Hause have returned with a new Anthology of the Hopi Indians. The collection looks back into the history of the Hopi and revives a history of one of the oldest Native American tribes. This anthology collects an extensive amount of folklore, while preserving Native American history.

"Native American Legends An Anthology Of The Hopi Indians," is available in Paperback, and eBook versions: ISBN-13: 978-1-64764-420-8 (6" x 9" 15.24 x 22.86 cm) 410 pages. Included in this anthology are: The Song of Creation, The White Dawn of Hopi, The Pookonghoyas and the Cannibal Monster, The Two War Gods and the Two Maidens, Dug-From Ground, Origin Myth, Coming Of The Hopi From The Underworld, The Origin Of Some Oraibi Clans, The Spider Clan, The Bear Clan, Pookonghoya And His Brother As Thieves, A Hopi Prayer For Peace, Creation, The Wanderings of the Bear Clan, The Snake Myth, A Journey to the Skeleton House, Korosta Katzina Song, The Kokoshori Katcina And The Shongopavi Maiden, The Two War Gods And The Two Maidens, How The Po’okongs Destroyed Cookoko And His Wife, The Po’okongs And The Balolookong, Masauwuu Marries A Maiden, and many, many more.



For further information, on his writing visit G.W. Mullins' web site at http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. For information on the art of C.L. Hause visit his web site at https://clhauseart.wixsite.com/officialpage. Books by G.W. Mullins are available from Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Kindle, iBooks, Powell’s City Of Books, Kobo, Google Play Book Store, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, Nook, and other retailers worldwide.



G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee decent. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies. Mullins has released many books on the history / folklore of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the best selling “The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” “Star People, Sky Gods And Other Tales Of The Native American Indians.” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.” He has released four books from his Sci/fi Fantasy Series “From The Dead Of Night”, including the Best-Selling titles – “Daniel Is Waiting,” and “Daniel Returns.”



His most recent work includes the new series “Rise Of The Snow Queen Book One The Polar Bear King” and “Messages from The Other Side” a nonfiction book about communication with the dead. For further information, on the writing, visit G.W. Mullins' web site at http://gwmullins.wix.com/books.



