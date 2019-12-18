Business-Inform Review Magazine (Issue #25, 2019), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Business-Inform Press Release

The digital version of the magazine can be found on Business-Inform agency’s website. Moscow, Russia, December 18, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Information Agency Business-Inform presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, Business-Inform Review (issue #25, 2019). The magazine's readers are specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry.More than 40 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections: Russian Market News, Marketing, Informational and Environmental Safety, Office Equipment and Printing Technology, Printing Supplies and Aftermarket, Expos and Conferences.In the Russian Market News section one can find a number of articles by Roman Samoilov (Office Assistant) “The Creation of Office Assistant Company is an Ambitious and Interesting Task, that We Are to Complete”; RM Company “ProfiLine: What’s Behind the Brand Name?”; Tatyana Brazhnikova (Sindoh) “Uniton Eco-Protected – a Step towards the Civilized Market.”In the Marketing section one can find a number of articles by Christine Dunne “Are Printers Easier to Use in 2019?”; Mark Dawson “Acceleration of MPS and Cloud -Impacting Transactional Sales”; Natalia Zhou “The Rise of Ink Tank Printers”; Ian Elliott “The Independent Resellers Lot.”In the Informational and Environmental Safety section one can find a number of articles by Natalia Zhou “Americans Reflect on Chinese Printer Security Issues”; George Simonian “Security Printing”; Lynton Burchette “Cartridge Chips and Printer Firmware ‘The Backbone of Our Aftermarket’”; Tricia Judge “Firmware Threat Grows More Bold and Vicious”' Bart Barcewicz “What Every Business Should Be Doing to Protect their Data from the Printer Gateway,” as well as a summary of the articles “Print Security Breaches Happen More Often than You Think” and “Common Manufacturing IT Threats and How to Defend Your Environment” by www.tektonikamag.com.In the Office Equipment and Printing Technology section one can find a number of articles by Dave Roos “7 Ways the Printing Press Changed the World”; Graham Galliford “Why Most OEMs Are Japanese?”; Greg Hrinya “Memjet Launches DuraFlex Technology”; Tequila Yan “Making It Easy to Be an OEM Distributor: Pantum Releases Its Innovative Printer Business Model,” as well as a range of articles dedicated to new products on the Russian market of office printing. The technical and functional aspects of new printers/MFPs from Canon, Epson, Konica Minolta, Xerox are being reviewed in detail.In the Printing Supplies and Aftermarket section one can find a number of articles by Masato Emori “Japanese Remanufacturers Survive... and Thrive”; Seth Porges “Inside The Secretive World Of Counterfeit Printer Ink-And The Raids Used To Fight Back”; Steve Weedon “What in the World Is Going on!”; Natalia Zhou “Breaking Technology Barriers and Breaking Monopolies - a Chip Leader’s Story”; Merritt Blakeslee “The Trump Tariffs on Imaging Consumables,” as well as Ray Stasieczko “That's a Lot of Toner For a Market in Decline.” In this section. you can also find a number of notes on the news of the Global supplies market.In the Expos and Conferences section one can find a number of articles by Stanislav Malinskiy (Business-Inform) “The Russian Method of Evaluating Quality of Office Printing LEM Has Been Presented on RemaxWorld Summit 2019” and “Business-Inform on RemaxWorld Expo 2019,” as well as articles “Business-Inform Declared the Winners of ‘Open Quality Printing Contest’” and “Business-Inform Announces the Beginning of the Second Stage of the ‘Open Quality Printing Contest.’”Especially for international specialists, several articles dedicated to the Russian and International markets have been presented in English (see English Pages section).The digital version of the magazine can be found on Business-Inform agency’s website. Contact Information Business-Inform

