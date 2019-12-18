Chesterfield-based, RE/MAX Vision, Hosts One-Day Coaching Seminar in St. Louis with Internationally Renowned Real Estate Coach, Tom Ferry

Press Releases RE/MAX Vision Press Release

St. Louis, MO, December 18, 2019 --(



Ferry has more than 30,000 hours of coaching experience and works daily to help agents and brokers grow a prosperous business while simultaneously balancing -and loving - their personal lives. He is also a highly sought-after and renowned speaker whose charisma and personality have captivated audiences around the world. Tom’s love and passion for life is fueled by a commitment to discipline and holding professionals accountable to fulfill their greatness.



Date/Time - 9:00 am-11:30 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020

Location: J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

Lindenwood University

2300 West Clay Street

St. Charles, MO 63301

General Admission Tickets - $35.00



Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com

http://bit.ly/TomFerrySTL



About RE/MAX Vision

Founded in 2013 by former St. Louis County Police Officer, Matt Delhougne, The Delhougne Team at RE/MAX Vision is St. Louis’ highest selling residential RE/MAX team. Build on a passion to help buyers and sellers navigate the largest financial transactions of their lives, RE/MAX Vision is utilizing years of experience, thousands of transactions and the most effective and efficient systems and processes to redefine the real estate business in St. Louis. Serving St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, St. Peters, Wentzville, O’Fallon, Lake St. Louis, Wright City, Troy, Chesterfield, Clarkson Valley, Creve Coeur, Maryland Heights, Town & Country, Richmond Heights, University City, Eureka, Oakville, Affton, Wildwood, Fenton, Valley Park, Crestwood, Sunset Hills, Ellisville, Ballwin, Manchester, Twin Oaks, Des Peres, Kirkwood, Florissant, Hazelwood, Jefferson County, Lincoln County. www.homeswithvision.com



About Tom Ferry

Matt Delhougne

636-238-3830



homeswithvision.com



