"Hockey Journey" Film to Debut in January

Kickstarter campaign raised $16,000 to fund hockey-themed travel documentary.

This is the first feature film by St. Louis’ Shutout Productions, which is locally owned and operated by Keith Van Gels and Dave Delaney.



Shutout Productions created a Kickstarter campaign and raised $16,000 within one month in order to finish post production of “Hockey Journey.” The film’s final scenes were shot in St. Louis, and former NHL player and St. Louis resident Matt Lashoff wrote and performed the film’s original music score.



“Hockey Journey” follows the fictional character Kane Van Gate (aka Keith Van Gels) as a Beer Hockey League (BHL) goalie and his quest to be in the NHL. The film focuses on Kane’s journey, the growing BHL, and his trip of a lifetime to Vancouver, British Columbia.



Kane is well known on YouTube for creating the mockumentary “BHL 36,” as well as the spin-off web series “The BHL Life.” “Hockey Journey” also features Pavel Barber, a stickhandling skills specialist and YouTube star who produces the most watched hockey-centric channel.



“This movie gives the audience a first-hand account of the struggles and rewards of putting everything on the line to pursue your dreams,” said Shutout Productions’ co-owner Van Gels. “Dave and I saw a void in online hockey content and realized we could combine our love for hockey and film, which prompted us to take the leap in making our first feature film.”



Founded in 2013, Shutout Productions produces and distributes video campaigns for a variety of brands. The company is located at 5200 Shaw Ave.



Rochelle Brandvein

636-530-7225



www.shutoutproductions.com



