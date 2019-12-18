Toll Brothers at The Timbers Open for Sales

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

The Timbers community offers over-sized home sites, trees and varied terrain.

Parker, CO, December 18, 2019 --



Nestled in the pines of the Black Forest, just south of the quaint town of Parker, The Timbers is an exclusive and secluded community that features 30 home sites with towering native pine trees, rolling hills, and stunning mountain views. Located just minutes from Denver International Airport and the Denver Tech Center and within the highly acclaimed Douglas County School District, Toll Brothers at The Timbers defines what Colorado living is all about with miles of walking, hiking, and biking trails and easy access to world-class shopping and dining.



“We offer six luxury estate-home designs in this premier, established community, including single-story, main-floor master, and two-story homes ranging from 2,800 to over 4,000 square feet with multiple options to personalize your new home,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. Prices for homes start in the mid-$600,000s.



The one-story, 4,500-sq.-ft. Crestone model home features an open floor plan, an inviting covered entry that leads into a remarkable foyer, revealing the exquisite dining room beyond. Enormous, bright windows provide natural light to the captivating great room, featuring a magnificent fireplace and views straight through to the spacious rear covered patio. An impressive kitchen is equipped with a huge center island, splendid breakfast bar, and desirable walk-in pantry. The Crestone also has a full, finished, decorated basement. For more info, visit https://www.tollbrothers.com/luxury-homes-for-sale/Colorado/Toll-Brothers-at-The-Timbers/Crestone#view=gallery,1



The community also features easy access to everyday conveniences in Main Street Parker with its boutique shopping, fantastic dining, and a variety of entertainment. Recreational opportunities at Castlewood Canyon State Park, Devils Head, and Cherry Creek Park are also nearby.



The model home and sales office for Toll Brothers at The Timbers is located at 9237 Timber Point Dr. in Parker. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 720-828-8825.



About Toll Brothers

An award-winning Fortune 500 company proudly celebrating its 50th year, Toll Brothers embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.*



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



