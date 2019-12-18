Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Pennsylvania Self Storage Facility

Radnor, PA, December 18, 2019 --(



Moose Crossing Self-Storage is located on Route 940 just off of Route 115 in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County. Situated on 4.9 acres, the facility opened in 2007 and has developed into 15 existing buildings with 331 units, an office/showroom and includes an apartment.



Beacon Commercial Real Estate is a commercial real estate firm located in Radnor, Pennsylvania, specializing in sales and leasing of commercial properties, landlord and tenant representation, property management/maintenance and construction management.



Chuck Shields is located in Radnor, PA and is the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliate for Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. He can be reached at 610-862-1645. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Radnor, PA, December 18, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Beacon Commercial Real Estate announced the sale of Moose Crossing Self-Storage located in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. The property sold for $3.955 million. Chuck Shields, a self-storage investment specialist with Beacon Commercial Real Estate and a broker affiliate with Argus Self Storage Sales Network, represented the Sellers, Gearhart Properties LLC. The Buyer was Moose Crossing Storage Associates, LLC.Moose Crossing Self-Storage is located on Route 940 just off of Route 115 in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County. Situated on 4.9 acres, the facility opened in 2007 and has developed into 15 existing buildings with 331 units, an office/showroom and includes an apartment.Beacon Commercial Real Estate is a commercial real estate firm located in Radnor, Pennsylvania, specializing in sales and leasing of commercial properties, landlord and tenant representation, property management/maintenance and construction management.Chuck Shields is located in Radnor, PA and is the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliate for Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. He can be reached at 610-862-1645. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network