"The John Fresolo Saga" Nominated for 2019 Benjamin Franklin Book Award

NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program.

“The John Fresolo Saga,” by Richard F. Wright, exposes the political conspiracy that surrounded the sudden resignation of a popular eight-term Massachusetts state legislator in 2013. Wright’s two-year investigation included hundreds of hours of face to face interviews with those who participated in the closed-door, secret hearings, conducted by the legislature’s Ethics Committee in May of 2013.



According to media reports at the time, Fresolo had allegedly used the state computer system inappropriately to send naked pictures of his anatomy to an office aide. During the secret hearings, it was revealed that Fresolo did not use the state’s computer system; he did not send the one picture that was in question, to his aide, and that under oath, the complainant agreed that Fresolo did not and had never harassed her.



Despite this testimony and other exculpatory evidence regarding other allegations made by the complainant, the committee used a tactic of introducing embarrassing personal information, unrelated to any of the alleged ethics violations, to pressure Fresolo into his decision not to fight anymore and resign.



The Benjamin Franklin Awards are made in many categories, including fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books with the winners to be announced in April 2020 at a special ceremony in California. This is the first book from NEB Publishing to be under consideration for the Benjamin Franklin Award.



Richard F. Wright

508-210-0295



http://richard-wright.blogspot.com/



