A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution

ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs.

Hsinchu, Taiwan, December 19, 2019 --(



The AX58200 is equipped with ARM® Cortex®-M4F core with DSP extension runs up to 192 MHz, embedded 512 KB dual bank Flash memory for supporting Over-The-Air (OTA) firmware upgrade, embedded 160 KB SRAM which includes 32 KB cache supporting eXecute-In-Place (XIP) to speed up the code execution from external SPI Flash. Factory pre-loaded 32 KB bootloader for secure boot, built-in 4 KB Secure Protection ROM for providing a safe space to save confidential program or data. Supports additional communication interfaces such as 10/100Mbps Ethernet MAC with RMII and hardware cryptography accelerator, HS USB OTG, SPI/UART/I2C/I2S/CAN/PWM, etc.



The AX58200 EtherCAT Slave Controller (ESC) integrates two Fast Ethernet PHYs which can support both copper and fiber Ethernet applications, embedded 9 KB RAM, eight Fieldbus Memory Management Units (FMMUs), eight Sync Managers and 64-bit distributed clock. AX58200 is interoperable with all EtherCAT systems with standard EtherCAT protocols such as CoE, FoE, VoE, etc. and is suitable for motor/motion control, digital I/O control, sensors data acquisition, robotics, EtherCAT IO-Link master, etc. industrial automation fieldbus applications.



The AX58200 is available in small 144-pin HSFBGA 10x10 mm, 0.8 mm pitch, RoHS compliant package and in operating temperature range from -40 to 85°C, -40 to 105°C.



To simplify AX58200 EtherCAT products design, ASIX offers AX58200 evaluation board and free Board Support Package (BSP) which includes reference schematics, PCB design guidelines, hardware/software design guides, software tools, sample firmware sources, etc. for designers to easily design the AX58200 EtherCAT slave products. ASIX has outstanding engineering teams to provide customers the professional and timely technical services. For more information, please contact ASIX Electronics Corp. via e-mail: sales@asix.com.tw, or visit ASIX website: https://www.asix.com.tw/.



About ASIX Electronics Corporation



ASIX Electronics Corporation is a leading fabless semiconductor supplier with focus on networking, communication and connectivity applications. ASIX was founded in May 1995 in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, and has been listed on Taiwan OTC Stock Exchange (TAIEX code 3169) since November 2009. ASIX products include EtherCAT/Industrial Ethernet ICs, SuperSpeed USB Ethernet ICs, Non-PCI/SPI Embedded Ethernet ICs, Interface ICs, RS-232/RS-485 Transceivers and Ethernet/Wi-Fi/USB KVM SoCs. ASIX has been certified as an ISO 9001 and 14001 suppliers. This achievement represents our continuing commitment to maintain a world-class quality system. For more information, please visit ASIX website: https://www.asix.com.tw/.

https://www.asix.com.tw

