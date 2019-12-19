Press Releases Devart Press Release

Receive press releases from Devart: By Email RSS Feeds: Devart Excel Add-ins 2.2 Now Support BigCommerce API v3

Devart announced the release of Excel Add-ins with support for BigCommerce API v3 and improvements for Zendesk.

Prague, Czech Republic, December 19, 2019 --(



The new version of Excel Add-in for BigCommerce allows users to select the BigCommerce API version to use when working with BigCommerce data. However, the lists of objects and their structure is different for different API versions. The main differences are connected with objects, storing data about products, their variants, options, prices, brands, etc. Some objects that are not supported in BigCommerce API v3 can be accessed via API v2 regardless of API version selected.



The new API v3 connections use OAuth authentication (using Store Credentials) and require a different set of connection parameters than API v2 connections. Users can obtain the required connection parameters when creating a BigCommerce API account.



Learn more about recent release at the official Devart blog - https://blog.devart.com/bigcommerce-api-v3-support-in-excel-add-ins-2-2.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/ Prague, Czech Republic, December 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Devart, a recognized vendor of cloud and database data management software and developer tools, introduced the new version of Excel Add-ins 2.2 with support for BigCommerce API v3. The vendor promptly updated the solution so that users benefit from the improved API v3 performance and better data organization. Also, useful enhancements were introduced for Excel Add-in for Zendesk.The new version of Excel Add-in for BigCommerce allows users to select the BigCommerce API version to use when working with BigCommerce data. However, the lists of objects and their structure is different for different API versions. The main differences are connected with objects, storing data about products, their variants, options, prices, brands, etc. Some objects that are not supported in BigCommerce API v3 can be accessed via API v2 regardless of API version selected.The new API v3 connections use OAuth authentication (using Store Credentials) and require a different set of connection parameters than API v2 connections. Users can obtain the required connection parameters when creating a BigCommerce API account.Learn more about recent release at the official Devart blog - https://blog.devart.com/bigcommerce-api-v3-support-in-excel-add-ins-2-2.htmlAbout DevartDevart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/ Contact Information Devart

Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Devart