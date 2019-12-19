All-New NVH Simulator 2019.0 Released

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bruel & Kjær UK Press Release

Improved efficiency and ease-of-use in building and using NVH virtual prototypes.

Naerum, Denmark, December 19, 2019 --(



The new NVH Simulator 2019.0 is the most significant and sweeping update ever, including a completely new, modern interface and dozens of new features and efficiency improvements to enable faster model builds and easier usage.



With the release, users will experience easier and faster creation of NVH virtual prototypes from any combination of multiple types of CAE (computer-aided engineering) data and test-based measurement data from multiple sources. This release also brings the capability of software-in-the-loop (SIL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) interfacing.



The software interface has been enhanced with drag-and-drop model creation, all new displays, simplified controls and expanded data review and visualisation tools, which guarantee a smooth and efficient workflow.



The NVH Simulator 2019.0 software is the foundation for the driver-in-the-loop Desktop NVH Simulator, Full-vehicle NVH Simulator, On-road Vehicle Simulator and Exterior Sound Simulator.



Sound and vibration, or NVH, are amongst the most important elements vehicle manufacturers use to convey character, refinement and a sense of quality to customers. The NVH Simulator software enables automakers to create and evaluate virtual NVH prototypes, saving millions of euros on every vehicle programme and shaving months off development time. Automotive engineers, managers and executives can drive and interact with these virtual prototypes just like a real car, understand the sound and vibration characteristics of the vehicle long before physical parts are available - and make design decisions with high confidence.



Find out more at https://www.bksv.com/nvhsimulator



For more information, questions or quotes for any of the above, please contact heather.wilkins@hbkworld.com



About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær



HBK, home to the Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration and HBM Test and Measurement brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1.5 bn and employs approximately 9800 people worldwide across its four business segments.



About Brüel & Kjær



Brüel & Kjær focuses on sound and vibration solutions and develops advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. As a specialist in this domain, the company helps customers ensure component quality, enhance product performance and monitor operational compliance.



For more than 75 years, Brüel & Kjær’s research and development team has excelled and many have become recognized global experts, who aid the scientific community and teach at renowned centres. The application of experience and technology promotes quality and efficiency at every stage of a product’s life cycle: design, development, manufacture, deployment and operation. Mastering sound and vibration is a key component in accelerating business growth and improving environmental quality.



Heather Wilkins

01223389919



www.bksv.com



