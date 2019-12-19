Quadia Invests in LOOP

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Quadia Press Release

Swiss Impact Investing Company Quadia Invest in LOOP

Geneva, Switzerland, December 19, 2019 --(



Founded by hard-to-recycle materials pioneer TerraCycle and the environmental services company Suez, LOOP is a new disruptive e-commerce and retail distribution service based on re-usable packaging that modernizes the traditional milkman model in an efficient and durable way by tackling the issue of single-use plastic waste.



The innovative platform benefits from TerraCycle’s experience in over 20 countries around the globe and privileged partnerships built over more than 16 years with leading retailers and brands. LOOP allows companies to redesign the packaging of their most consumed products along with a circular e-commerce model that maintains the benefits of convenience and affordability. LOOP is groundbreaking as it enables the shift from a disposable supply chain to a durable and re-usable one.



Alongside the standalone e-commerce model where consumers purchase partner products from LOOP’s webstore, a complementary integrated model will enable retailers to offer durably packaged consumer goods from brands, whereby LOOP will manage the collection, storage, cleaning and delivery of packaging to manufacturers. Over 100 brands and producers have signed-up to the LOOP platform, with early partners including Procter and Gamble, Unilever and Nestlé as well as retailers Walgreens and Kroger’s in the U.S. and Carrefour in France.



The initial launches in Paris and New York earlier this year have shown the strong interest in the platform. The funds raised in this round will finance the deployment of LOOP in the first two countries before expanding global operations which include the set-up of cleaning and logistics facilities in further launch markets in the UK, Japan, Germany and Canada.



Daniel von Moltke, Managing Partner of Quadia and member of LOOP’s Advisory Board, comments: “After having been announced at Davos in 2019 and supported by the World Economic Forum (WEF), LOOP has already garnered the interest of the largest consumer brands on the planet thanks to its consumer-facing and logistics innovation tackling one of the largest environmental issues we are facing today: single-use plastics pollution in household products. The positive impact of LOOP is directly linked to the durable packaging and zero-waste purchasing model. We are pleased to be part of this pioneering initiative promoting a more sustainable production and consumption system.”



