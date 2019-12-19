Glenelg Country School to Host Screening of the Documentary "Angst"

Press Releases Glenelg Country School Press Release

Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public.

Ellicott City, MD, December 19, 2019 --(



Angst is an IndieFlix Original documentary designed to raise awareness around adolescent anxiety. The film includes interviews with kids, teens, educators, experts, parents, and a very special interview with Michael Phelps.



As part of Glenelg Country School’s continuing commitment to student health and wellness, the screening of this new documentary about adolescent anxiety will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Jennifer Auchmoody, director of college counseling at GCS; Emily Greenberger, LCSW-C, a child and adolescent therapist and clinical director at Collaborative Counseling Center; Alison Miller, Psy.D., a clinical psychologist and former school psychologist; and Melissa Smith, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist at The Treatment and Learning Centers.



This will be an evening devoted to better understanding and addressing one of the most salient and challenging issues for adolescents in the United States today.



Angst has been featured in several major film festivals, morning television programs, and print publications. The goal of Angst is “to help people identify and understand the symptoms of anxiety and encourage them to reach out for help. The film and corresponding materials provide tools, resources, and above all, hope.”



The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required. Registration can be completed at www.glenelg.org/dragon-dialogues.



About Glenelg Country School

Founded in 1954, Glenelg Country School is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian, college preparatory day school for students age 2 through grade 12. Located in Howard County, with bus transportation, the 90-acre campus boasts four academic buildings, a performing arts center, two gymnasiums, a turf field, observatory, outdoor classrooms, amphitheater, saline pool, campus pond, and more. Our balanced, holistic education philosophy and project-based learning programs incorporate multiple disciplines that help children grow into exceptional adults. Visit www.glenelg.org to learn more. Contact Information Glenelg Country School

Danielle Peterson

410-531-7336



www.glenelg.org



