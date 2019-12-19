Press Releases Roger B. Kennedy Construction Press Release

Receive press releases from Roger B. Kennedy Construction: By Email RSS Feeds: Central Florida-Based Statewide General Contractor Completes Orlando's Newest Upscale Multi-Family Apartment Project

Roger B. Kennedy Construction completes $40 million ECCO on Orange apartments in the SoDo District of downtown Orlando.

Orlando, FL, December 19, 2019 --(



The Kennedy organization has been in continuous operation as a family-owned construction business for five generations and opened its Florida office in Orlando in 1972. Headed by Roger B. Kennedy, Jr., President, Roger B. Kennedy Construction ranks among Florida’s largest construction companies and is one of Florida’s largest family-owned businesses. The company specializes in multi-family, hospitality, retail-commercial and medical projects.



A Central Florida-based statewide general contractor, Roger B. Kennedy Construction has completed numerous major projects including Westgate Town Center Resort & Spa near Walt Disney World, Unicorp’s Drake Midtown Apartments and Griffin Farm at Midtown in Lake Mary, Fla., Vestcor Senior Living’s The Grove at Canopy community in Tallahassee, Fla., among many others.



A top general contracting firm in the Central Florida area, Roger B. Kennedy Construction, for the 12th consecutive year, was named among Orlando Business Journal’s 2019 “Golden 100” Top Privately-Held Companies, ranking 27th largest. In June 2019, Kennedy was ranked 7th largest among Orlando Business Journal’s 2019 Top 25 Construction Companies/General Contractors-Local.



Roger B. Kennedy, Jr., President, stated, “We work with clients early-on from inception to completion including pre-construction, estimating, scheduling, design coordination, logistics, alternative material options, and permitting. Obviously there are thousands of details when building an apartment complex, country club, hotel, timeshare/resort or other commercial project. Our pro-active team is hands-on throughout the entire construction project and manages every phase of the construction process from beginning to end. Most importantly, we pride ourselves in consistently delivering on-time and in-budget completion.”



To view current projects now underway by Roger B. Kennedy Construction, visit online at https://rbkennedy.com/currently-under-way/.



The headquarters of Roger B. Kennedy Construction is located at 1105 Kensington Park Drive, Altamonte Springs, Fla. 32714, telephone (407) 478-4500. For more information, visit https://rbkennedy.com/. Orlando, FL, December 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Roger B. Kennedy Construction completed the upscale ECCO on Orange apartments in the SoDo District of downtown Orlando, under a $40 million contract. Developed by an affiliate of LeCesse Development Corp., the 300-unit community includes two five-story and one four-story apartment buildings plus a seven-story parking garage with roof-level clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Located at 3135 S. Orange Avenue, the project was designed by 5G Studio Collaborative, Miami.The Kennedy organization has been in continuous operation as a family-owned construction business for five generations and opened its Florida office in Orlando in 1972. Headed by Roger B. Kennedy, Jr., President, Roger B. Kennedy Construction ranks among Florida’s largest construction companies and is one of Florida’s largest family-owned businesses. The company specializes in multi-family, hospitality, retail-commercial and medical projects.A Central Florida-based statewide general contractor, Roger B. Kennedy Construction has completed numerous major projects including Westgate Town Center Resort & Spa near Walt Disney World, Unicorp’s Drake Midtown Apartments and Griffin Farm at Midtown in Lake Mary, Fla., Vestcor Senior Living’s The Grove at Canopy community in Tallahassee, Fla., among many others.A top general contracting firm in the Central Florida area, Roger B. Kennedy Construction, for the 12th consecutive year, was named among Orlando Business Journal’s 2019 “Golden 100” Top Privately-Held Companies, ranking 27th largest. In June 2019, Kennedy was ranked 7th largest among Orlando Business Journal’s 2019 Top 25 Construction Companies/General Contractors-Local.Roger B. Kennedy, Jr., President, stated, “We work with clients early-on from inception to completion including pre-construction, estimating, scheduling, design coordination, logistics, alternative material options, and permitting. Obviously there are thousands of details when building an apartment complex, country club, hotel, timeshare/resort or other commercial project. Our pro-active team is hands-on throughout the entire construction project and manages every phase of the construction process from beginning to end. Most importantly, we pride ourselves in consistently delivering on-time and in-budget completion.”To view current projects now underway by Roger B. Kennedy Construction, visit online at https://rbkennedy.com/currently-under-way/.The headquarters of Roger B. Kennedy Construction is located at 1105 Kensington Park Drive, Altamonte Springs, Fla. 32714, telephone (407) 478-4500. For more information, visit https://rbkennedy.com/. Contact Information Roger B. Kennedy Construction

Cady Pope

(407) 478-4500



https://rbkennedy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Roger B. Kennedy Construction