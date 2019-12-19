Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ormrod Floor Sanding Press Release

Receive press releases from Ormrod Floor Sanding: By Email RSS Feeds: Coventry Floor Sander Announces New Website Launch

Ormrod Floor Sanding is extremely proud to announce the launch of their highly anticipated website.

Coventry, United Kingdom, December 19, 2019 --(



A newly adaptive and functional theme has been used in order to allow clients to peruse the content at their leisure. The pages were designed so that this process is simple and easy for clients. It also had a large focus on design elements. The text is broken down into bite-sized pieces so to not overwhelm individuals viewing it.



There are other design elements scattered throughout the pages that offer assurance to future clients about the high standard of their workmanship. These include testimonials, images of work they have done and quotations. Each of which offer further evidence of why clients should select Ormrod Floor Sanding including their experience and professional approach, their reliability, their highly trained and skilled operatives, their insurance cover and satisfaction guarantee. Each of these elements are provided alongside the fact this is a family-run business.



Both Wes and Lorraine Ormrod work tirelessly to offer the best possible service to each of their clients. This is clearly evident in each of their customer testimonials. While this is peace of mind for people looking to enquire about their floor sanding services, it is also testament to their hard work. They aim to set higher standards for the floor sanding trade and set examples with each and every project they complete. They are experienced in both domestic and commercial floor sanding projects and are equipped to take on larger-scaled work.



The areas that they serve are extensive and include Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Solihull, The Midlands and Worcestershire. They only use the best available products and have heavily invested in state-of-the-art machinery. Every element of the business is carefully considered in order to ensure they are the best at what they do.



Wes Ormrod, founder of Ormrod Floor Sanding commented, “We have been working hard to get the design of the website correct. We needed to offer a visual experience to our clients alongside giving them information and advice about our floor sanding services. This needed to tie in seamlessly with our carefully considered Search Engine Optimisation programme. Since the website has launched, we have been delighted with the reaction and feedback from our clients. Enquiries have increased and we aim to grow on this throughout 2020.”



This shows how savvy this company is. They are able to focus on all important elements of the business, drive it forward and ensure that their workmanship still remains of the highest quality. This Company is well worthy of the high regard it is held in locally and has earned its reputation for delivery exceptionally finished wood floors.



Further information is available at https://www.ormrodfloorsanding.co.uk



To contact Wes e-mail info@ormrodfloorsanding.co.uk Coventry, United Kingdom, December 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Ormrod Floor Sanding is ecstatic to announce the formal launch of their eagerly awaited website. This website has been put together in order to showcase their floor sanding work and to provide a hub for existing and future clients to find information. Their passion for the floor sanding trade is immediate once visiting the site. The design of the website was carefully planned and therefore pays testament to their excitement.A newly adaptive and functional theme has been used in order to allow clients to peruse the content at their leisure. The pages were designed so that this process is simple and easy for clients. It also had a large focus on design elements. The text is broken down into bite-sized pieces so to not overwhelm individuals viewing it.There are other design elements scattered throughout the pages that offer assurance to future clients about the high standard of their workmanship. These include testimonials, images of work they have done and quotations. Each of which offer further evidence of why clients should select Ormrod Floor Sanding including their experience and professional approach, their reliability, their highly trained and skilled operatives, their insurance cover and satisfaction guarantee. Each of these elements are provided alongside the fact this is a family-run business.Both Wes and Lorraine Ormrod work tirelessly to offer the best possible service to each of their clients. This is clearly evident in each of their customer testimonials. While this is peace of mind for people looking to enquire about their floor sanding services, it is also testament to their hard work. They aim to set higher standards for the floor sanding trade and set examples with each and every project they complete. They are experienced in both domestic and commercial floor sanding projects and are equipped to take on larger-scaled work.The areas that they serve are extensive and include Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Solihull, The Midlands and Worcestershire. They only use the best available products and have heavily invested in state-of-the-art machinery. Every element of the business is carefully considered in order to ensure they are the best at what they do.Wes Ormrod, founder of Ormrod Floor Sanding commented, “We have been working hard to get the design of the website correct. We needed to offer a visual experience to our clients alongside giving them information and advice about our floor sanding services. This needed to tie in seamlessly with our carefully considered Search Engine Optimisation programme. Since the website has launched, we have been delighted with the reaction and feedback from our clients. Enquiries have increased and we aim to grow on this throughout 2020.”This shows how savvy this company is. They are able to focus on all important elements of the business, drive it forward and ensure that their workmanship still remains of the highest quality. This Company is well worthy of the high regard it is held in locally and has earned its reputation for delivery exceptionally finished wood floors.Further information is available at https://www.ormrodfloorsanding.co.ukTo contact Wes e-mail info@ormrodfloorsanding.co.uk Contact Information Ormrod Floor Sanding

Lorraine Ormrod

0800 0862353



https://www.ormrodfloorsanding.co.uk



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ormrod Floor Sanding Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend