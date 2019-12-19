Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New G.W. Mullins Book "Native American Legends An Anthology Of Creation Myths And Origin Tales"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Light Of The Moon Publishing Press Release

Best-Selling author G.W. Mullins (Star People Sky Gods And Other Tales Of The Native American Indians, The Native American Cook Book, The Native American StoryBook Vols 1-5), returns with “Native American Legends An Anthology Of Creation Myths And Origin Tales.” Along with Award Winning Artist C.L. Hause, Mullins explores the vast and often forgotten history of the Native American Indian tribes through their folklore and mythology.

Being there were so many different tribes with countless beliefs and customs, the only way to understand these beliefs is through understanding the Native American stories. In this book there is a wide landscape of different tribes that present a true look at these beliefs. "Native American Legends An Anthology Of Creation Myths And Origin Tales," is available in Paperback, and eBook versions: ISBN-978-1-64764-412-3 (6" x 9" 15.24 x 22.86 cm) 292 pages.



Among the stories included in this anthology are: Creation of the First Indians, Creation of the Red and White Races, In the Beginning, How the Great Chiefs Made the Moon and the Sun, Origin of Fire, The First Moccasins, The Origin of Game and of Corn, The Origin of Medicine, The Origin of Summer and Winter, Origin of the Animals, Origin of the Buffalo, Origin of the Clans, Origin of the Sweat Lodge, The Origin of the Winds, The Origin of Yosemite, The Origin of Earth, Origin of the Lakota Peace Pipe, How the World Was Made, The First Fire, Origin of the Pleiades And the Pine, and many more.



For further information, on his writing visit G.W. Mullins' web site at http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. For information on the art of C.L. Hause visit his web site at https://clhauseart.wixsite.com/officialpage. Books by G.W. Mullins are available from Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Kindle, iBooks, Powell’s City Of Books, Kobo, Google Play Book Store, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, Nook, and other retailers worldwide.



G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee decent. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies. Mullins has released many books on the history / folklore of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the best selling “The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” “Star People, Sky Gods And Other Tales Of The Native American Indians.” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.” He has released four books from his Sci/fi Fantasy Series “From The Dead Of Night,” including the Best-Selling titles – “Daniel Is Waiting,” and “Daniel Returns.” His most recent work includes the new series “Rise Of The Snow Queen Book One The Polar Bear King” and “Messages from The Other Side” a nonfiction book about communication with the dead. For further information, on the writing, visit G.W. Mullins' web site at http://gwmullins.wix.com/books.



G.W. Mullins

607-296-8117



http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books



