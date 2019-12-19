Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Novacoast, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Novacoast, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Novacoast & EST Group to Partner in Texas-Area Cybersecurity Services

Novacoast to combine its international resources with EST Group’s specialized Identity & Access skillsets to expand services for both group’s customer bases.

Santa Barbara, CA, December 19, 2019 --(



Novacoast CEO Paul Anderson says this move follows a long relationship between Novacoast leadership and EST Group founder and president Tim Spires. “Adding these exceptional people to Novacoast makes this a very special day for us,” says Anderson. “I have known Tim for close to 20 years, and his perspective on professional services has always aligned with ours. The EST Group has maintained a stellar reputation in the industry and their outstanding resources will expand the breadth and depth of what we’re able to offer our combined customer bases.”



Spires is excited that the move provides EST Group’s customers with access to the comprehensive managed security services of Novacoast’s global network of SOCs. “This is a great day for our employees, customers and partners,” he says. “The cost and effort to catch up to Novacoast’s momentum in the MSP and Security space would be prohibitive to EST Group, and our customers can now go to the front of the line.”



EST Group launched as an Identity and Access Management consulting company in 2005 before enjoying tremendous growth and success, being recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held US companies in 2015 and 2016. They have been named as “One of the Best Places to work in Dallas-Fort Worth” by The Dallas Business Journal and the SMU Cox School of Business.



Anderson agrees this is a boon to both customer bases, adding a new infusion of expertise from EST Group to the scalability and capacity of Novacoast’s services delivery. “Novacoast has added significant storage expertise with this agreement,” says Anderson, “and together we are excited to command a newly strong presence in the TOLA market (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas).”



This kind of consolidation, says Anderson, is a strategic response to the growing complexity and demands of IT in most organizations. “Finding, training, and retaining top tier talent is harder and harder for businesses to accomplish internally, leading more to look outside in running daily operations and security,” says Anderson. "With this move, we’re continuing to develop Novacoast as the kind of comprehensive resource increasingly demanded by the changing needs of contemporary business."



About Novacoast

Novacoast helps organizations find, create & implement solutions for a powerful security posture through advisory, engineering, development & managed services.



