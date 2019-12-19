Axiomtek Introduces Expandable, Feature-Rich Four-PoE DIN-Rail Edge Computer for IP Video Surveillance – the ICO320-83C

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

The rugged, compact ICO320-83C's high expandability and rich I/O interfaces deliver true customer value for status monitoring, facility management and remote control of public utilities.

City of Industry, CA, December 19, 2019 --(



For expandability, the versatile ICO320-83C has one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB/PCIe) and one half-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (mSATA/USB/PCIe) for wireless modules. It has a SATA drive and half-size mSATA shared with its PCI Express Mini Card slot for storage. The DIN-rail embedded platform has one DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM for up to 8 GB of system memory. Its I/O options include four RJ-45 Gigabit PoE ports or four RJ-45 LAN ports, two RS-232/422/485 ports, two USB 3.0 port, one VGA port, one CANbus 2.0 A/B port and one 8-bit programmable DIO. The ICO320-83C offers reliable operation in a variety of harsh environments such as an IP40-rated heavy-duty aluminum extrusion and steel enclosure, wide temperature range of -40°C to +70°C and vibration endurance of up to 2G. It also has a wide range 12V to 24V DC terminal block power input with various power protections, including OVP, UVP, OCP and RVP. The ICO320-83C has a RTC battery onboard.



The industrial-grade gateway is compatible with Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems. For remote monitoring, the ICO320-83C supports Axiomtek’s exclusive AMS.AXView software.



“The DIN-rail ICO320-83C has a user-friendly, expandable design for easy setup and quick deployment to meet the requirements of various industrial applications,” said Darren Wang, a product manager of Embedded System Division at Axiomtek. “Its four PoE ports reduces the need for extra electrical power cabling with connected IP cameras. Its ultra-lightweight and compact design is ideal for space constraint environments.”



The ICO320-83C is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- Scalable CPU options with Intel® Celeron® processor N3350/Pentium® processor N4200 onboard

- Features four RJ-45 Gigabit PoE ports for IP camera connection and 8-bit programmable DIO for IoT gateway applications

- Rugged design with wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C and 12V to 24V DC wide range power input

- Reliable operation with OVP, UVP, OCP and RVP power protection

- Offers support for AMS.AXView intelligent remote monitoring software for industrial IoT applications



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



