LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates the True Meaning of Christmas

On the ten year anniversary of the play Scrooge a Christmas Carol, LaTribuna sat down with Pastor Wayne Basye to discuss his thoughts about presenting this special Christmas Play.

Pastor Wayne Basye is quoted in saying, “This Christmas Play will be a real eye opener changing the way people look at the story of Scrooge, because Scrooge didn't need Christmas Spirit, he needed the Holy Spirit.”



Chaplain Paul Vescio of LaTribuna Christian Publishing asked the question, “Pastor Basye what are your thoughts about putting on Scrooge a Christmas Carol on the ten year anniversary of it being performed at Kingman State Prison back in December 2009?”



Pastor Basye is quoted saying, “It is amazing how God worked in the lives of the men who were inmates at Kingman Prison, and to bring some of them back to perform this wonderful play ten years later is very special for all of us.”



LaTribuna Christian Publishing is honored to share with our readers Chaplain Basye's words of wisdom that he wrote in the original program for the play. The play that the Body of Christ who were all inmates presented at Kingman State Prison back in 2009.



It is impossible to separate the name from the day. When Charles Dickens wrote the story of a mean minded, self involved tightwad, the idea was that this man was lacking something vitally important to the meaning of Christmas. He was lacking Christ. ASPK Chapel proudly presents the classic novel / play, Scrooge. Scrooge like all of us needs Christ at Christmas. by Chaplain Basye.



Chaplain Paul Vescio of LaTribuna Christian Publishing is quoted in saying, “Yes Virginia, there is a deeper meaning of Christmas and all one has to do is invite Christ Yeshua to come into their life to experience the true meaning of Christmas all year round, John 3:16 - For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him should not parish but have everlasting life. Wishing all of you a Very Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year.”



