Togotis Holdings Acquires Global Data Privacy Solutions Leader Clym Ltd.

Acquisition by Togotis will enable Clym to expand its service offering and better position itself in the growing data privacy space. Clym will continue to operate under its existing brand.

London, United Kingdom, December 23, 2019



Clym, founded in 2018, is an ISO-certified data privacy solutions company which provides compliance tools for an ever-changing data privacy landscape. “Clym offers an exciting opportunity for Togotis to strengthen and expand its service offering in data privacy solutions,” explains Michael Williams, a partner with Togotis. “With its broad range of tools, the acquisition of Clym supports the Togotis strategy to lead the market and meet the future requirements for all organizations affected by data privacy regulations.”



Mircea Patachi, co-founder and CEO of Clym, commented, “We are very excited about joining Togotis and we are looking forward to the opportunities this collaboration brings in terms of product and market reach.” Patachi, as well as Clym co-founder and CTO Adrian Bunta, will remain with Clym in leadership positions.



Clym is a UK-based company which addresses companies that wish to ensure compliance by allowing them to manage data privacy regulations. By keeping a close eye on data privacy legislation, Clym ensures that its customers are fully compliant with evolving data privacy laws so their customers can focus on the most important parts of their business.



