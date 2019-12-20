CodeRiders - Top Software Development Agency in November 2019 by TDA

Press Releases CodeRiders Press Release

The online platform TDA, that connects digital agencies worldwide, has recently announced the winners of Global Agency Awards. CodeRiders got “the golden buzzer” of Top Digital Agency in November.

Yerevan, Armenia, December 20, 2019 --(



TDA has an impressive roster of 4800+ global agencies on its marketplace and to be recognized as a Top Agency among thousands of other companies is a great honor.



The Director of Business Development Manager at CodeRiders, accepted the award with great pleasure, stressing that this is another proof of the agency’s hard and dedicated work since its establishment date.



TDA's CEO, Goran Deak also addressed an appreciation speech to all the companies, stressing:



“We are proud to celebrate leading agencies across the world - and proud to showcase them on TDA. The winners are truly the best at what they do, which, in a highly competitive and fast-paced industry, is something to really shout about.”



CodeRiders was founded in 2013 by 2 childhood friends: Harutyun Tosunyan and Artak Amirkhanyan, who were young developers by themselves. Before reaching out for their dream, they established CodeRiders school in 2013 and gave education to hundreds of talented young adults in Armenia, 15 of which are proud to call themselves a “CodeRider.” The other alumni are happily working in different Armenian top software development agencies.



The key of success for CodeRiders is committed staff working together more like a big family rather than group of colleagues.



The company managed to work for different professionals and companies around the world, such as USA, UK, Hong Kong, Australia, Russia, European countries, etc.



Due to the company’s reputation of reliable and loyal partner, many companies outsource custom software development services to CodeRiders. The team also has rich experience with working in different fields such as CRM, Healthcare, Ecommerce, Big Data Analytics, Business Intelligence, Finance, Legal, Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale industries, etc.



Anna Khachatrian

+374122013011



http://www.coderiders.am/

info@coderiders.am



