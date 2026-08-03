Computer Programming News
Get tech-savvy. Find news about companies involved in web application and software engineering, innovations in programming languages, coding education and competitions.
Pixel Works Software Launches Chess AI Solver for iOS and Android, Alongside a New Website
The app reads a chess position from a screenshot and returns the strongest move in seconds — with no account, no upload, and no internet connection required. A dedicated website launches alongside it. - August 03, 2026 - PixelWorksSoftware
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
New Book from The Oaklea Press Purports to Explain Why AI Will Not Live Up to Expectations
Bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin argues that the trillion-dollar AI boom is built on a false assumption and explains why he thinks so in this new book. He writes that the same evidence reveals a startling truth that may change how humans see themselves. - July 06, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Ness Completes Acquisition of Log-On Software to Drive Global Mainframe Modernization
Ness Acquires Log-On Software to Scale Global Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration. The acquisition establishes Ness as a primary global provider of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z and Linux environments, uniting digital engineering scale with forty years of mainframe software innovation. - July 02, 2026 - Log-On Software Inc.
ASN Software Unveils the Automotive Business Universe: One Connected Platform for Dealers, Finance Companies, Service Shops, and Flooring Companies
New visualization illustrates how ASN Software unifies CRM, AI, payments, accounting, service operations, compliance, finance, and hundreds of integrations into one connected business platform. - July 01, 2026 - ASN Software
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Mia Thornton Partners with HITCloud to Redefine Luxury Automation and Smart Technology Experiences
Entrepreneur and branding expert Mia Thornton has announced a strategic partnership with HITCloud, a leader in luxury home and commercial automation. The collaboration merges advanced smart technology with high-end lifestyle branding to deliver seamless, intelligent environments for residential and business clients. - June 08, 2026 - HITCloud
Merobix Disrupts Industrial SCADA Market with Cloud Platform Built for Oil and Gas Operators
Texas-based Merobix LLC launches cloud SCADA monitoring platform for oil and gas operators. Deploys in one week with no servers required. Includes PLC programming and panel fabrication services from one Texas-based team. - May 07, 2026 - Merobix LLC
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Vacatia Team Members Named as Finalists for 13 ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry - April 17, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
COAX Software Launches 2026 Scholarship Program for Promising Travel Tech Youth
COAX Software and King Danylo University are launching a 2026 Scholarship Program. Each of four students will receive 25,000 hryvnias, a summer internship, and mentorship from experienced IT professionals. Students of any year and faculty can apply and be selected based on hard skills, English proficiency, a video presentation, and two interviews. Registration ends on April 3, 2026. The goal of the program is to encourage promising students to take the first steps in travel software development. - March 27, 2026 - COAX Software
Web Marketing Association Launches Search for Best Technology Websites of 2026
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting technology companies worldwide to compete for recognition as the best technology websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technical performance. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 25, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Retail Brands Are Losing Sales Every Day — QuickTrack by Datalex Fixes Promoter Performance and Store Execution in Real Time
One of the biggest gaps in retail today is the lack of visibility into promoter performance — despite promoters being at the front line of customer interaction and sales conversion. - March 21, 2026 - Datalex
Bot Games Launches AI Agent Competition with 1 BTC Prize Pool, Open Source Only
New platform challenges developers to build autonomous AI agents using Llama, Mistral, and other open-source models in head-to-head competitions. - February 08, 2026 - AI Implemented
FenixFoxStudios Announces GCubeSDK, a GameCube Development Framework for Homebrew Developers
GCubeSDK is a modern C++ framework for developing homebrew games for the Nintendo GameCube. Based on libogc, the framework supports execution in emulators and on real hardware by providing a complete engine foundation including rendering, asset importing, animation, collision detection, and an optional graphical user interface inspired by three.js. - February 07, 2026 - FenixFox Studios
Incode Group Launches Piedwork, a Comprehensive Revenue Insights and Receivables Platform
Incode Group is an international provider of software development outsourcing, specializing in custom digital solutions and business-focused technology products. Today, the company announces the launch of Piedwork, a comprehensive financial insights and reporting solution. Piedwork is the first... - February 04, 2026 - Incode Group
ReviveAdserverMod.com Recommends Immediate Upgrade to Revive Adserver 6.0.5 for Enhanced Security and Performance
Revive Adserver 6.0.5 introduces vital security patches and performance enhancements to protect modern ad-serving environments. ReviveAdserverMod.com recommends immediate upgrades to ensure stability and long-term platform reliability. The update improves compatibility with current server infrastructures and complex campaign setups. Professional upgrade services provide zero-downtime transitions, testing, and plugin validation. Advanced plugins enable better targeting, analytics. - January 29, 2026 - Revive Adserver Mod
DataCore Launches Puls8 to Deliver Enterprise-Class Persistent Storage for Kubernetes
Container-native storage unlocks maximum NVMe performance, resilience, and operational simplicity for stateful workloads. - January 27, 2026 - DataCore
GenRocket Announces Enterprise-Grade In-Place Masking as the Foundation of Its Quality Evolution Platform
Traditional Test Data Management capabilities deliver industry-leading security, speed, and savings while establishing a clear, practical bridge to synthetic-first test data. - January 15, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Armor Games Studios Announces Obliterator-X Release Date of February 20, 2026
Armor Games Studios and developer Webbysoft announced that Obliterator-X, a roguelike tower defense game, will launch on Steam on February 20, 2026. Set in an Outback-inspired wasteland, the game blends scavenging, real-time strategy, and permanent progression as players battle mutant hordes using drones, traps, and evolving defenses. Features include deep skill trees, HQ upgrades, and diverse biomes. - December 19, 2025 - Armor Games Studios
NetQuest Corporation Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Cybersecurity Contract for SNS2000 Streaming Network Sensor by Tier 1 Global Service Provider
NetQuest won a multi-million, multi-year contract with a Tier 1 global service provider to deploy its SNS2000 sensor starting in 2026. The platform will provide hyperscale network visibility to power AI-driven threat detection and response. Announced alongside their attendance at Milipol Paris 2025, the deal reinforces NetQuest’s role in supporting large-scale, advanced cybersecurity operations. - November 18, 2025 - NetQuest Corporation
A Smarter Grid: Inside OneCircle Energy’s Made-in-America Push to Power the AI Age
Modular clean energy systems by OneCircle Energy merge groundbreaking engineering and AI automation, creating intelligent power systems to meet surging demand. - November 16, 2025 - OneCircle Energy
GenRocket Expands Design-Driven Synthetic Data Platform to Include Unstructured Data Generation
New capability delivers next-generation synthetic data across structured, semi-structured, and unstructured formats — advancing enterprise testing, compliance, and AI readiness. - October 30, 2025 - GenRocket, Inc.
Dave Vass Consulting Updates Legal Claim Against Trufla Technology Over Alleged Software Ownership Dispute
Dave Vass Consulting Inc. (DVCI) has filed an amended Statement of Claim in the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta (File No. 2001-11303, amended May 28, 2025) against Trufla Technology Ltd. and Gemstar Holdings Ltd., alleging unauthorized use of its “ClickHook” software—claimed to be rebranded as “truLeads”—in a 2019 Lockton deal alleged to generate $3–$5M in total and $1–$2M annually, and asserting breaches of ownership promises and copyright (Reg. No. 1164752). DVCI seeks $5M+ in damages. - October 17, 2025 - Dave Vass Consulting
Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required. - October 16, 2025 - AgileDad
GenRocket Launches Quality Evolution Platform, Powered by Design-Driven Synthetic Data
GenRocket has launched its Quality Evolution Platform (QEP), the first integrated solution uniting legacy Test Data Management (TDM), design-driven synthetic data, and AI orchestration. QEP modernizes enterprise testing with in-place masking, intelligent subsetting, and advanced synthetic data generation, enabling secure, scalable, compliant, and AI-ready test and training data. It positions GenRocket as the leader guiding enterprises toward an AI-orchestrated future for quality engineering. - October 09, 2025 - GenRocket, Inc.
ROLV LLC Announces Speedup Test Showing Up to 160x and 99% Energy Savings in Sparse AI Computing on NVIDIA/AMD GPU and Googler TPU
Backed by a fast-track parent patent and four Continuation-in-Part (CIP) filings, the ROLV Library delivers unprecedented speedups of up to 145.71x on NVIDIA hardware, 121.77x on AMD, and 160x on Google TPUs, alongside energy savings of up to 99.31%—all without sacrificing accuracy. - October 01, 2025 - ROLV.AI
How Uplers is Enhancing Access to AI-Vetted PHP Developers for U.S. Startups
Uplers announces an AI-powered hiring model designed to support early to growth stage startups for efficient hiring of PHP developers. This platform is giving access to vetted Indian talent within structured and globally compatible hiring workflows. - September 21, 2025 - Uplers Solution Pvt. Ltd.
Geekland Unveils the GKWF1039T: A Versatile 10.1-inch Android 14 Wall Mount Tablet PC for Modern Applications
Geekland, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, the GKWF1039T. This robust 10.1-inch Android 14 Wall Mount Tablet PC is designed to meet the demanding needs of various professional and commercial environments, including home automation, access control, and industrial applications. - September 20, 2025 - Geekland USA, LLC
Netizen Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Nation's Most Successful Businesses for a Third Time
Netizen was named for a third time to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses. Established in 2013 and currently led by partners Michael Hawkins as CEO and Akhil Handa as COO, Netizen is an award-winning technology firm that develops and leverages cutting-edge solutions to create a more secure, integrated, and automated digital environment for government, defense, & commercial clients worldwide. - September 20, 2025 - Netizen Corporation
Sawmills.ai Releases 2025 State of Observability & Telemetry Report: Enterprises Spend Big on Observability, But on Average, Only 13% of Telemetry Data is Being Used
Sawmills' 2025 State of Observability & Telemetry Report surveyed DevOps and engineering leaders and found that only 13% of telemetry is ever used, while ballooning data volumes are driving up costs and muddying signal-to-noise. The findings highlight both the opportunities for optimization—and the growing role of AI—in fixing observability at scale. - September 11, 2025 - Sawmills
Giacomo Bruno Unveils “Error-Free AI Launch” Book: The Launch Mistakes Behind ChatGPT5 and a 30-Day Prelaunch Strategy for GPT6 and GROK5
Error-Free AI Launch: The 30-Day Prelaunch Method for CEOs Who Want to Turn Every Release into a Global Success - September 04, 2025 - Bruno Editore
Blue-Band, LLC and Metrolla Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Rail and Parking Infrastructure with Real-Time Edge Intelligence
Integrator-AI™ to power privacy-first, interoperable systems for enhanced safety, efficiency, and smart mobility. - August 01, 2025 - Blue-Band, LLC
Mria Labs Shares New Details on Role-Centered Approach to Mria CRM
The team behind Mria CRM for Jira reveals the persona-driven approach powering its product design, developed to meet the real needs of sales, product, and technical leaders working inside Jira. - July 22, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Announces Official Fall 2025 Launch of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has officially announced the Fall 2025 launch of Mria CRM for Jira, the first CRM built entirely on Atlassian Forge to work natively inside Jira. The new product eliminates the need for external CRM tools and integrations, giving teams a fully connected way to manage sales, delivery, and customer relationships in one system. - July 19, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Releases First Public UI Preview of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has published the first visual UI preview of its upcoming product, Mria CRM for Jira. The preview includes real interface screenshots of the four core modules: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. These modules are designed to support the full customer journey inside Jira. This is the first public look at the product ahead of its planned Fall 2025 launch. - July 15, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria CRM for Jira Positioned to Replace CRM Integrations with Jira-Native Experience
Mria Labs has highlighted a growing shift in the Atlassian ecosystem, as more B2B teams move away from traditional CRM integrations and toward Jira-native solutions. Built entirely on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM delivers a fully embedded CRM experience inside Jira, eliminating the need for external tools, sync maintenance, or context switching. With rising demand for native workflows that align sales, delivery, and support, Mria CRM is well positioned to lead this emerging category. - July 10, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Announces Key Features of Mria CRM: The First Native CRM for Jira
Mria Labs announces the key features of Mria CRM, the first fully native CRM built exclusively for Jira. Designed to integrate seamlessly within Jira, Mria CRM offers powerful lead, contact, company, and deal management capabilities, along with activity tracking and customizable workflows. The solution aims to unify customer relationship management and project delivery for Jira users, enhancing collaboration and efficiency. - June 24, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
LYME Technology Solutions Achieves NetApp Preferred Partner Status
LYME Technology Solutions, proudly announces its advancement to Preferred Partner status with NetApp, a global leader in cloud data services and storage solutions. - June 17, 2025 - LYME Technology Solutions
Mria Labs Announces Mria CRM is Being Developed on Atlassian Forge
Mria Labs is developing Mria CRM on Atlassian Forge, the modern platform powering all new Atlassian Marketplace apps. This ensures Mria CRM is fully integrated inside Jira, delivering a unified and secure experience that helps teams manage customers, sales, and projects without leaving their workspace. By building on Forge, Mria Labs is creating a future-ready CRM designed to boost productivity and collaboration for Jira users. - June 12, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
FlexAI and Tenstorrent Partner to Democratize AI Infrastructure
FlexAI is partnering with AI chipmaker Tenstorrent to integrate its Wormhole™ accelerators into FlexAI’s Workload-as-a-Service platform. The collaboration delivers fast, cost-efficient AI compute with 90%+ utilization, minimal backend effort, and new support for training, RAG, and inference—setting a new standard in AI workload management. - June 10, 2025 - FlexAI
Sesterce and FlexAI Join Forces to Democratize Access to Sovereign AI Computing and Unlock Startups' Innovation Potential
Sesterce, a European operator specialized in high-performance and AI computing infrastructure, is partnering with FlexAI, a Workload as a Service (WaaS) expert, to launch an innovative solution tailored for startups. The goal: enable startups to run their AI workloads effortlessly, eliminating the need for long-term infrastructure commitments or technical expertise. The solution will debut at VivaTech (June 11-14) as a European alternative to global cloud giants. - June 10, 2025 - FlexAI
NetQuest Unveils SNS2000: Terabit-Scale Network Sensor Powering AI-Driven Cyber Threat Hunting
Next-Gen Streaming Network Sensor ingests 1.6 Tbps and delivers enriched metadata to fuel AI-based threat detection in government and telecom cyber defense operations. - June 03, 2025 - NetQuest Corporation
PARIS Technologies and Briteway Analytics Join Forces to Deliver Smarter FP&A Solutions
PARIS Technologies International, a leader in collaborative FP&A and performance management software, has announced a new partnership with Briteway Analytics, a seasoned data consulting firm with over 25 years of experience in financial modeling and analytics. Briteway Analytics, led by CPA... - May 28, 2025 - PARIS Technologies, Inc.
Co-Founder Returns: Anders Breinholst Appointed CEO to Lead Pubfront’s Next Growth Chapter
Pubfront, the company behind the white-label content platform Audiorista.com, is pleased to announce the return of Anders Breinholst, co-founder, serial entrepreneur, and experienced startup investor as CEO. With a distinguished track record in EdTech, digital content, and subscription-driven business models, Breinholst now returns to lead Pubfront into its next phase of growth, focused on empowering creators and publishers with full ownership of their content and monetization strategies. - May 12, 2025 - Pubfront
OrbitsEdge Partners with Above Space to Revolutionize Space Computing
OrbitsEdge and Above: Orbital Inc. partner to deploy the Edge1 radiation-shielded computing platform on the Prometheus SparkTM mission, set for Q1 2026. Edge1 enables real-time sensor data processing in orbit, enhancing decision-making and reducing ground reliance. The mission tests Edge1 for future use, supporting OrbitsEdge’s commercial goals via Above’s Prototype to Product program. Edge1’s dual systems ensure reliability in space. - May 08, 2025 - Above: Space Development Corporation
Shahzaib Shah: The Pakistani Ethical Hacker Shaping the Future of Global Cyber Defense
Shahzaib Shah, a cybersecurity expert from Balakot, Pakistan, is making global headlines for his ethical hacking achievements. From humble beginnings and limited access to technology, he rose to become one of Pakistan’s youngest cybersecurity pioneers — helping secure over 200 organizations worldwide and inspiring a new generation of ethical hackers. - May 06, 2025 - SS Support Network
NetQuest Adds JA4+ Fingerprinting Capabilities for Advanced Cyber Threat Detection and Encrypted Traffic Analysis
NetQuest Corporation, the market leading global provider of ultra-scale flow-based metadata generation and network intelligence solutions for cybersecurity visibility today announced support for JA4+ fingerprinting in its Streaming Network Sensor (SNS) product line. With the addition of JA4+ fingerprinting, NetQuest’s sensors are poised to further empower government defense and telco security teams with critical insights into encrypted traffic and facilitate robust threat hunting capabilities. - April 01, 2025 - NetQuest Corporation
Merito Recognized as AMS Workday Partner of the Year at Tricentis Partner Awards 2025
Merito has been named AMS Workday Partner of the Year at the 2025 Tricentis Partner Awards, recognizing its leadership in delivering scalable automation that helps Workday customers streamline testing and accelerate upgrades. The Merito Automation Accelerator has driven innovation and impact in enterprise testing, underscoring Merito’s commitment to quality, speed, and customer success in digital transformation. - March 27, 2025 - Merito Solutions