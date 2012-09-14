PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture Secures a Coveted Spot on the $13B SBEAS Contract Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow

CodeRiders - Top Software Development Agency in November 2019 by TDA The online platform TDA, that connects digital agencies worldwide, has recently announced the winners of Global Agency Awards. CodeRiders got “the golden buzzer” of Top Digital Agency in November. - December 20, 2019 - CodeRiders

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Principled Technologies Finds That Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Offer a Significant Boost for Compute-Heavy, Apache Hadoop Big Data Workloads In three Apache Hadoop big data tests at the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - November 20, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Phototheca v2019 Utilizes Deep Neural Networks for Human and Pet Detection Startup Lunarship Software announces version 2019.11 of its photo organizer Phototheca, which is now equipped with deep neural networks to search for people and cats in photographs automatically. - November 19, 2019 - Lunarship Software

Elogic Has Become an Official Adobe Solution Partner Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform. With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses,... - November 08, 2019 - Elogic Commerce

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the SQL Server Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory vs. Traditional Storage In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance. - November 06, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Help Testers Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - November 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

DRmare Rolls Out 2019 Special Halloween Deals The leading multimedia solution provider DRmare Software announced its 2019 special Halloween sales promotion for its main products with big discount off, which will last till Nov. 10. - November 01, 2019 - DRmare Software

Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs from KIOXIA Enabled a Server to Handle More Data Analytics in Principled Technologies Study Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

BizStream Named 2019 Winner of Michigan's Best and Brightest in Wellness BizStream, a company that specializes in complex software solutions, has been recognized as one of Michigan's 2019 Best and Brightest in Wellness winners for the sixth year. The Best and Brightest in Wellness is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in worksite... - October 25, 2019 - BizStream

GenRocket Introduces X12 EDI Test Data Solution for Health Care Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

Brian Mckeiver Attains Two Kentico Kontent Developer Certifications BizStream, a West Michigan software development company, announced that BizStream Co-Owner and Kentico MVP, Brian McKeiver, has earned the Kentico Kontent Developer Certification and the Kentico Kontent Business Qualification. - October 22, 2019 - BizStream

MindFusion Unveils a New Version of Its Powerful JavaScript Diagram Library MindFusion, a leading provider of UI components for web, desktop and mobile, announced the new release of its popular Diagramming library for JavaScript, V3.3.4 - October 22, 2019 - MindFusion

Best B2B Lead Generation Company CIENCE Posts Record Growth in Q3 Record Sales and Key Customer Wins Highlight Record Quarter for Industry Leader, CIENCE. - October 15, 2019 - CIENCE

Organizations Running Data Analysis in Their Private Clouds Can Benefit from Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 Server Nodes, Principled Technologies Finds Running read-intensive big data workloads in the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 solution outperformed a modular solution of HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen9 nodes. - October 15, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Tests Predictive Capabilities of Laptops with Dell ProSupport Plus and Premium Support Plus, Both with SupportAssist Technology In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies found Dell laptops’ support solution detected a failing hard drive before it failed, while the support solutions in HP and Lenovo laptops did not. - October 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release an Updated Preview of AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release an updated preview of AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - October 07, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Dessert Holdings Select Data Integration Specialists for Its NAV ERP and EDI Operations Dessert Holdings, North America's premium dessert company, and Data Integration Specialists, a leading provider of ERP and EDI consultants since 2000, announce a partnership to ensure Dessert internal NAV processes are reliable in addition to all EDI trading partner relationships remaining healthy and prosperous. - October 02, 2019 - Data Integration Specialists, LLC

The Funny Memes Social Sharing Application "Memesable" Goes Live The funny memes social sharing web-based application "Memesable" is officially launched and is now live. - September 25, 2019 - Net Entertainer Ltd.

Principled Technologies Publishes Report That Shows How Organizations with Ecommerce Applications Can Benefit from Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing older servers in a software-defined storage VMware vSAN cluster with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors can help companies handle more transactional database work. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Assessing the Capacity Impact of Upgrading to Windows Server 2019 from an Older Version on Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers In hands-on testing, PT found that upgrading from Windows Server 2016 to Windows Server 2019 on Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers with Intel Xeon Scalable processors reduced storage footprint due to new features in Storage Spaces Direct. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

EZswap.net Offers Cryptocurrency Traders What Other Platforms Have Denied Them - Anonymity Developed by Innovative Solutions, the creators of successful mining application BetterHash, EZSwap.net was conceived to address critical complaints cryptocurrency investors voiced about the existing cryptocurrency exchange platforms. The resulting platform executes crypto exchanges that are anonymous, fast and inexpensive. - September 01, 2019 - Innovative Solutions

Principled Technologies Releases Study Showing the Consolidation Possible with a Move from Legacy Database Servers to the New Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 In hands-on testing, PT found that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors was able to perform the Oracle Database work of over three legacy servers while reducing rack space. - August 30, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Recipients of the Parker Skiba Endowed Presidential Memorial Scholarship Announced The recipients of the Parker Skiba Endowed Presidential Memorial Scholarship were named today. The four recipients are Erika Tan, Riddhi Bhave, Ethan Houston and Tracy Zhang. - August 29, 2019 - Parker Skiba Memorial Scholarship

Blackzendo AG Launches NEXUS Sentient AI Software New platform offers groundbreaking advantages for AI developers and programmers. - August 23, 2019 - Blackzendo AG

AppleXsoft Releases New Update for SD Card Recovery for Mac Recovers photo, video, audio and other files from SD cards & other storage devices in 3 Steps Only. - August 23, 2019 - SD Card Recover

Node.js Developers Can Now Build and Deploy Business Apps 10x Faster with NodeRun New Node.js Development platform offers robust tools to deploy full-stack business applications using enterprise-ready Node.js. NodeRun (noderun.com) is a free, cloud-based IDE and community for Node.js developers of all skill levels. The platform offers a number of unique features that enable developers to be as much as 10 times more productive compared to traditional application development practices. - August 16, 2019 - Profound Logic Software

Dusun Announces Its Z-wave Hub in Home Automation Dusun’s programmable and multi-protocol IoT gateway is known for its easy programming, and multiple protocols compatible. It supports both Z-wave and zigbee to make home gadgets work together. - August 01, 2019 - Dusun Electron Ltd.

Simform Expands Its Presence and Advances in New Technology with a Refreshed Avatar Simform, a trusted custom-software-development company, announced the launch of its new website last week and introduced its newer role as a technology partner to enterprises committed to explore new-age technology. Simform’s vision is to function like an extension of these partners and help them... - July 19, 2019 - Simform

GameCloud Reaching Cologne, Germany with a Bunch of Modern Video Game QA Offerings for Gamescom Officials of the leading video game testing company, GameCloud Technologies are soon to fly to Germany for Gamescom-2019 in Cologne. The company which offers end to end game testing services & quality assurance will also be exhibiting the coverage of emerging gaming platforms during Gamescom. - July 18, 2019 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited

MyQ 7.5 – It’s All about Productivity and Connectivity MyQ, the developer of print management solutions, has rolled out 7.5, a major update to its flagship MyQ Solution for Multi-Functional Devices. The newly updated MyQ 7.5 provides people - whether at large enterprises or students at schools - with an easier, faster approach to managing their document... - July 13, 2019 - MyQ

Principled Technologies Releases Studies Comparing the Education App Performance and Management of Two Chromebooks with AMD Processors vs. Two with Intel Processors In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 and HP Chromebook 11A, both powered by AMD A4-9120C processors, delivered a comparable experience on common education app tasks as devices powered by Intel Celeron N3350 processors, and used the same management workflows. - July 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

A PowerEdge R740xd Performed the Database Analytics Work of 10 Five-Year-Old Servers, According to Principled Technologies Study The server, powered by new 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, completed the database analytics work of 10 PowerEdge R720xd servers in less time. - July 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Comparative Content That Details the Proven Benefits of Moving e-Commerce Business to New Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers Principled Technologies (PT) found that moving from a legacy environment to a two-server VMware vSAN cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors can empower online businesses to handle significant growth. - July 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Publishes Findings from Hands-on Evaluation of a Dell EMC Cyber Recovery Solution with CyberSense Principled Technologies (PT) set up servers and storage in a Dell EMC Cyber Recovery Vault and launched an attack on the test data. - July 08, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Cloud Educators Madisetti and Bahga Publish New Textbook - Cloud Computing Solutions Architect Leading researchers and educators, Dr. Vijay Madisetti and Mr. Arshdeep Bahga release a new textbook, "Cloud Computing Solutions Architect," as part of their expanding textbook series "A Hands-On Approach" in the area of cloud computing, analytics, IoT and blockchain. The competency-based learning approach trains the next generation of cloud solution developers and assists in providing a solid foundation towards AWS Cloud Certification and beyond. - July 05, 2019 - Dr. Vijay Madisetti

FastComet Introduces New Dedicated CPU Servers After reinventing their whole brand identity earlier this year, FastComet is keeping up the pace, introducing the Dedicated CPU Servers. - June 28, 2019 - FastComet Inc.

DataRoad Reflect Available on Cloud Marketplaces DataRoad Reflect, the platform for accelerating data movement to cloud databases, data warehouse and data lakes is available on both the Amazon Marketplace and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Available as a one-click cloud virtual machine setup, Reflect automates movement of large data sets from on-premise to cloud systems in rapid time, with zero coding, no steep learning curve, and minimal effort. - June 22, 2019 - DataRoad Technologies LLC

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Performance of Toshiba Memory Value SAS and Data Center NVMe SSDs with That of Enterprise SATA SSDs In Principled Technologies (PT) hands-on testing, Toshiba Memory SSDs allowed an HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server to complete an analytics query set in less time than SATA SSDs, which makes vital business insights available earlier. - June 21, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Star Tribune Names Daugherty Business Solutions a 2019 Top Workplace Daugherty Business Solutions has been included in the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota list. Daugherty continues to hit significant milestones because the size of its team keeps growing. And to support the recent surge of employees, Daugherty is expanding its physical footprint by more than 50 percent, moving their team into a newly-built modern workplace and development center located on the 14th floor of the 8500 Tower at Normandale Lakes Office Park. - June 17, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors vs. an Older Server In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors could support more database users compared to a four-year-old HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen9. - June 17, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

SMi Group Announce Nine Key Reasons to Attend Global MilSatCom 2019 SMi reports: Global MilSatCom remains a key diary date for anyone within the military space domain. - June 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Asigra Teams with iXsystems to Unveil Cloud Backup V14 for FreeNAS New Asigra Cloud Backup Plug-in for FreeNAS Provides Advanced Backup Capabilities for up to 10 Systems and 10 Cloud Accounts at No Charge. - June 11, 2019 - Asigra