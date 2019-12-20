Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Integration Technologies Group Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Integration Technologies Group Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Integration Technologies Group (ITG) Signs a Partnership Agreement with UiPath to Market and Implement Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Solutions in Federal Government

Integration Technologies Group, Inc. (ITG – https://www.itgonline.com), a leader in federal contracting and large integrations in information technology, has partnered with UiPath (https://www.uipath.com), the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market leader. This partnership will accelerate the implementation and scaling of RPA, bringing highly impactful automation solutions to the Department of Defense and U.S. Federal Agencies.

Falls Church, VA, December 20, 2019 --(



Robotic Process Automation is an opportunity for government employees to move from highly repetitive, mundane and routine tasks to more important or higher-valued mission activities. “Robots” interpret, trigger and communicate with other systems in order to perform a vast variety of repetitive tasks. This avoids mistakes, creates capacity, reduces backlog and accelerates throughput, while dramatically lowering costs and improving government service delivery.



RPA easily handles simple tasks like copying and pasting data, moving files or folders, extracting structured content, reading and writing to databases, and opening emails and attachments. UiPath seamlessly allows integration with artificial intelligence workflows (chatbots, machine learning, and natural language processing, and more) in procurement, finance, supply chain, human resources, and medical records/forms management.



Citizens expect their government to be more digital and responsive. Government legacy systems, paperwork and its vast software eco-system have forced federal employees to be their computers' robot. ITG’s integrations will allow them to stop spending thousands of workhours per year performing repetitive task, avoiding high cost and freeing employees to focus on their primary mission.



Chris Townsend, Area Vice President for UiPath said, “With vast experience in Federal Contracting and the Systems Integration market since 1982, ITG will be able to offer agencies the ability to automate critical processes in existing federal systems and infrastructure on a variety of different IDIQ Contracts.”



Burl Williams, President of ITG said, “UiPath is in nearly 60 federal agencies. The ease of use, no strain on current infrastructure and tremendous post-sales culture at UiPath resulted in a natural partnership.”



Additionally, Robotic Process Automation is a major technology advantage and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) driver when analyzing system modernization and business process reengineering opportunities. Due to staffing and budget limitations that many agencies face the use of UiPath will help upgrade and enhance existing systems by taking advantage of “robots” and “artificial intelligence” capabilities not previously available.



UiPath has demonstrated successes across functions from GSA, IRS, DLA, Navy, VA and NASA. UiPath is already integrated into work; saving thousands of work hours, accelerating time to completion, reducing backlog and impacting the way agencies serve citizens. ITG is poised to bring these type savings to their current and future government customers.



About ITG

Integration Technologies Group, Inc. (ITG) is a Federal IT Services & Consulting company that provides IT Systems, Services and Consulting Support to Government and Industry with a commitment to Uncompromising Performance, across the U.S. and the globe.



About UiPath

UiPath is leading the "automation first" era - championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Through free and open training, UiPath brings digital era skills to millions of people around the world, improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement, and customer experience.



The company’s hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining and analytics, that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for businesses and government organizations all over the world, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.



Tom Flynn

703-698-8282



https://www.itgonline.com



