Federal Government News
Access news pertaining and targeted to the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the federal government as well as employees of federal agencies, commissions and committees. Learn about the latest political action committees, lobby groups, think tanks, legislative initiatives, government contracts and more.
PrimeRFP Supplies OrangeSlices's Arctas Directory with Federal Market Intelligence
Federal Capture Intelligence Turns Arctas into a Resource for Business Development - July 31, 2026 - PrimeRFP
Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)
A Bold Strategy to Secure Economic Resilience, Fortify Geopolitical Defense, and Foster Social Cohesion Across the US, Canada, and Mexico. - July 30, 2026 - RecruiterNetworks.com
Directed Energy Symposium Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense, Military, Government, Industry, and Research Leaders to Convene in National Harbor, MD, September 2-3 - July 29, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
AI for Defense Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense, Intelligence, Government, Industry, and Academic Leaders to Convene in Washington, D.C., September 2-3 - July 29, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Annual Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit
Defense energy leaders to convene on November 4-5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. - July 22, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
Project MFG Advanced National Competition Demonstrates Advanced Skills in Robotics, Automation, CNC Machining and Additive Manufacturing
Pennsylvania Team Wins Nation’s Top Student Manufacturing Competition - July 10, 2026 - Project MFG
Peter Tracy's 8-Year-Old Prediction Is Going Viral Today
"PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also referred to as "Deportation Kids") is a raw, 59-second acoustic folk ballad featuring guitar and harmonica by singer-songwriter Peter Tracy. - July 09, 2026 - Peter Tracy
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s Biomanufacturing for Defense & Security Summit
Defense, government, industry, and academic leaders to convene on October 27-28, 2026, in National Harbor, MD. - July 09, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
ADAM Awarded 20-Year GSA IDIQ Contract for Trident AI, Establishing First Federal AI Data Trust Layer Contract in the United States
ADAM, a Milwaukee-based technology company building next-generation data verification and AI accountability infrastructure, today announced that it has been awarded a 20-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract through the U.S. General Services Administration for Trident AI. The... - June 29, 2026 - ADAM Aerospace
Adams Memorial Foundation Announces Inaugural Leadership Award Recipients
AMF announces its inaugural Leadership Award, honoring Reps. Morgan Griffith, Bill Keating, Stephen Lynch, John Moolenaar, and posthumously Gerald Connolly. Awardees receive a bronze sculpture by Kevin Christman. Recipients will be recognized at the July 1, 2026 Celebrating America event in Washington, D.C., ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary. The award honors leadership reflecting Adams family values: faith, moral courage, civic responsibility, and service to nation and community. - June 29, 2026 - The Adams Memorial Foundation
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD Announces the Release of "WORK ETHIC: The National Security Agency's Secret to Success"
New Book Offers an Insider's Guide on Maintaining Personal Integrity and Resilience While Navigating the Intense Demands of Military and Cryptologic Careers. Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD today officially announced the release of his highly anticipated new eBook, "WORK ETHIC: The National... - June 22, 2026 - Dr. James Edward Hill Jr. PhD
Interpreters Unlimited First to Add AI Interpretation and Translation to GSA SIN 541930
As artificial intelligence gains traction across government, Interpreters Unlimited has become the first language services provider to add AI powered interpretation and translation services to GSA SIN 541930. The company combines AI innovation with human oversight, aligning with recent federal recommendations that emphasize safeguards, accountability, and qualified linguists in high stakes language access situations. - June 14, 2026 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
MyConcussionDR Announces Public Support for the American Center for Cures
Brain health education team joins national initiative to fund the prevention and cure of major diseases, citing its shared commitment to families, accountability, and long-term neurological health. - June 08, 2026 - MyconcussionDR
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 9th Annual Directed Energy Symposium
Directed Energy leaders to convene September 2-3, 2026, in National Harbor, MD. - May 23, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s AI for Defense Summit
Artificial intelligence leaders to convene September 2-3, in Washington, D.C. - May 06, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Digital Engineering for Defense Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense Acquisition, Engineering, and Technology Leaders to Convene in Washington D.C., June 24-25. - May 06, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Katie S. Worsham Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Katie S. Worsham of Arlington, Texas, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in government. About Katie S. Worsham Katie S. Worsham is a retired director of community planning with the U.S. Department of Housing and... - April 28, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act Gains Strong Momentum as Senate Judiciary Advances SB 1032 with Broad Support
The California State Senate has taken a significant step forward in advancing meaningful reform in the staffing industry, as the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 1032, the Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act, with a decisive bipartisan vote of 11–2, earlier this week. - April 26, 2026 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
IronOrbit Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification with No Exceptions for Seventh Consecutive Year
IronOrbit recently announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination covering the time period of October 1, 2024 through September 2025 with no exceptions for the seventh consecutive year reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to protecting client data and... - April 17, 2026 - IronOrbit
Mental Health Workforce Student Loan Affordability Coalition Opposes Department of Education Rule That Prices Therapists Out of Careers
The Mental Health Workforce Student Loan Affordability Coalition, an alliance of eight major mental health professional organizations representing approximately 60% of America's clinical mental health workforce, is opposing a proposed federal rule that would slash federal student loan limits for mental health professionals. - April 17, 2026 - American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy
"Stop the Draft": Congressional Candidate Eric J. Troutman Makes Heading Off Any Military Draft Effort Centerpiece of Campaign
Troutman Vows to Stop Any Draft After New Law Makes Automatic Draft Registration A Requirement Starting December, 2026 - April 13, 2026 - Troutman For America
Simple Certified Mail Addresses USPS Postmark Timing Concerns Amid 2026 Tax and Compliance Deadlines
Simple Certified Mail Helps Businesses Strengthen Proof of Mailing and Tracking Workflows. Organizations handling deadline-sensitive mail are reassessing how they document proof of mailing following new clarity from USPS on how postmarks are applied. As tax, legal, and compliance deadlines intensify, gaps between drop-off and official postmark timing are creating new operational and documentation risks. - April 10, 2026 - Simple Certified Mail
Now Available: 2026 Voter Guide California Congressional District 47 (Orange County, Irvine, Laguna, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo, Dana Point)
Troutman For America Campaign Provides Voter Guide to Help Voters Make Sense of Newly Redistricted California 47th Congressional District Following Prop 50 - April 09, 2026 - Troutman For America
Michael E. Zielinski Named a Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been chosen as a Featured Member for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in government. About Michael E. Zielinski Michael E. Zielinski has spent more than forty years in service to the U.S. Government. He... - April 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s Digital Engineering for Defense Summit
Digital transformation community leaders to convene in Washington, D.C. - April 04, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
"I am not Interested": Attorney Eric J. Troutman Issues Statement Saying He Would Decline Attorney General Role if Offered Following Bondi Firing
Troutman Cites Need for Justice Department Independence and Congressional Run in Statement Following Bondi Firing - April 03, 2026 - Troutman For America
The Hiring System is Changing, but Veterans Are Still Being Filtered Out Before Being Seen
Government Workforce Network LLC introduces AI-aligned tools to translate military experience and restore visibility in modern hiring systems. - April 02, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC
Zenius Corporation Expands GSA Schedule with Addition of SINs 541611 and 541690
Zenius Corporation, a HUBZone-certified, minority-owned small, disadvantaged business, is pleased to announce the addition of two new Special Item Numbers (SINs), 541611 and 541690, to its General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) #47QTCA20D00CC. These SIN additions... - March 29, 2026 - Zenius Corporation
Assured Logistics Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense Logistics, Supply Chain, and Operational Leaders to Convene in Washington D.C, May 12–13 - March 27, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts. - March 18, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Early Voting Tops One Million as New Survey Highlights Independent Voters’ Role in 2026 Texas Primaries
More than one million early ballots cast in Texas as a survey shows a potential for Independents to shape the coming midterms. - February 26, 2026 - BallotReady
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 5th Assured Logistics Summit
Logistics leaders to convene May 12–13, 2026 in Washington, D.C. - February 21, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Texas Independents Send Early Signal: Policy Alignment Alone is Not Enough
New statewide U.S. Senate primary research finds collaborative versus combative tone and alignment with President Trump shape independent support in both Democratic and Republican contests. - February 19, 2026 - BallotReady
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. Announces Support Initiative for Injured Veteran Following Fatal Florida Crash
Guitar of Freedom, Inc. announces a fundraising initiative to support Michael "Mikey" Owings, a U.S. Navy veteran critically injured in a five-vehicle crash near Lake Wales, Florida. The collision resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries. Owings has undergone several surgeries and faces a lengthy recovery. The organization helped establish a campaign to assist with medical and rehabilitation expenses. - February 13, 2026 - Guitar of Freedom, Inc.
DVS Appoints John Epperly as Chief Executive Officer
DVS today announced the appointment of John Epperly as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. The appointment reflects a planned leadership transition and reinforces DVS’ continued focus on customer mission success, operational excellence, and long-term growth. John previously... - February 05, 2026 - DIrectViz Solutions, LLC
Saratoga Medical Center Evolves Into Saratoga Ascend, Marking a New Era of Growth
Saratoga Medical Center announces the national expansion of its DBA, Saratoga Ascend, delivering integrated healthcare, IT, and life sciences solutions and staffing services to federal, state, and military agencies across the United States. - February 04, 2026 - Saratoga Ascend
CMG Alliance Launches Integrated Opportunity Management Platform with Artificial Intelligence to Streamline Government Contracting
CMG Alliance has launched a new integrated opportunity management platform that combines expert-led opportunity sourcing with AI-driven decision support to simplify government contracting. The unified system replaces multiple tools with one secure environment, helping contractors focus on qualified, winnable opportunities while managing the full lifecycle from evaluation to award tracking. - February 02, 2026 - CMG Alliance
FutureG for Defense & Warfare Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense and Wireless Technology Leaders to Convene in Washington, D.C., March 25–26 - January 31, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
John F. Avery Named an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide has named John F. Avery of Fayetteville, North Carolina, as an Honored Member, recognizing his exceptional contributions in government service, military training, and leadership. About John F. Avery Now retired, John F. Avery served as a sergeant major with the... - January 22, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Michael E. Zielinski Recognized as a Featured Member for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been chosen as a Featured Member for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in government. About Michael E. Zielinski Michael E. Zielinski has spent more than forty years in service to the U.S. Government. He... - January 21, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Wysspr Turns 330 Million Americans Into a Fugitive Tracking Network with $200M+ in Rewards Up for Grabs
Wysspr launches as the first technology platform to connect everyday citizens with FBI Most Wanted fugitives, offering anonymous tip submission and reward-sharing in what founder calls "the gig economy for justice." - January 21, 2026 - Wysspr
Announcing DSI’s 3rd Annual FutureG for Defense and Warfare Summit
The FutureG community is set to convene March 25-26, 2026, in Washington D.C. - January 16, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Steadfast Partners Helps OP Consulting Group NW Achieve CMMC Level 1 Self-Attestation
Steadfast Partners, a leading cybersecurity consultancy, is proud to announce its successful collaboration with OP Consulting Group NW, enabling the organization to complete its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1 self-attestation. This achievement underscores both... - January 12, 2026 - Steadfast Partners LLC
National First Ladies Day Commission Announces Official Endorsement of “First Ladies for Kids,” a New Educational Collection from Presidents For Kids
The National First Ladies Day Commission has officially endorsed First Ladies for Kids, a new educational activity-book series by Presidents For Kids. Designed for children ages 5–10, the collection highlights the leadership, stories, and impact of America’s First Ladies through biographies, activities, and historical content, expanding PFK’s mission to make U.S. history engaging and accessible for young learners nationwide. - December 28, 2025 - Presidents For Kids
Calculus Tax, Inc. Launches FreshRelief Educational Platform Ahead of Tax Season to Address Widespread Tax Filing Avoidance
Calculus Tax, Inc. announced the launch of FreshRelief, an educational tax relief platform designed to help individuals understand unresolved tax issues and IRS resolution options ahead of the upcoming tax season. The platform focuses on filing status clarity, common IRS notices, and relief pathways, aiming to reduce fear-driven tax avoidance through transparency and structured guidance rather than sales-driven engagement. - December 27, 2025 - Calculus Tax, Inc.
National Drug Testing Provider Opposes Rescheduling of Marijuana Without DOT Public Safety Protections
Accredited Drug Testing announces position on rescheduling of marijuana. - December 15, 2025 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc