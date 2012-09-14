PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture Secures a Coveted Spot on the $13B SBEAS Contract Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow

Integration Technologies Group (ITG) Signs a Partnership Agreement with UiPath to Market and Implement Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Solutions in Federal Government Integration Technologies Group, Inc. (ITG – https://www.itgonline.com), a leader in federal contracting and large integrations in information technology, has partnered with UiPath (https://www.uipath.com), the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market leader. This partnership will accelerate the implementation and scaling of RPA, bringing highly impactful automation solutions to the Department of Defense and U.S. Federal Agencies. - December 20, 2019 - Integration Technologies Group Inc.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

MITA Commends Lawmakers for Bipartisan Agreement to Include Permanent Repeal of Device Tax in End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended lawmakers for including a permanent repeal of the medical device tax in the recently announced year-end government funding package. The inclusion of repeal within the agreement is the result of broad bipartisan support in both chambers... - December 17, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

MITA Commends Lawmakers for Efforts to Establish Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Screening Coverage for TRICARE Beneficiaries The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today applauded a bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers for introducing the Better and Robust Screening Today Act (H.R. 5238/ S. 2944). Led by Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ), Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)... - November 26, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Army Veteran and Business Leader Talks About Veterans Day Make a commitment to serve others this Veterans Day. - November 11, 2019 - Leading Points Corporation

Terra Site Constructors Announces New Federal Construction Division Terra Site Constructors launches a new Federal division to service Federal clients in the construction market. - November 06, 2019 - Terra Site Constructors

SCPC Praises Bipartisan House Passage of PBM Rebate Transparency Bills National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Says Reps. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) Sustain Increased PBM Data Disclosure - October 31, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

MITA Applauds Letter from Senators Warren, Cassidy to FDA Request Clarifying Distinction Between Medical Device Servicing and Remanufacturing in Upcoming Guidance - October 28, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

ComSec LLC to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC

Alliance Applauds Wenstrup Amendment to House Drug Pricing Package Site neutral policies in the Wenstrup Amendment to H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, would reduce out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors - October 23, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform

New Blockbuster THE SERPENT’S THRONE Claims to Leak Secret Intelligence on the Coming Collapse of the Biosphere and Civilization International author V.S. Marlowe has just released THE SERPENT’S THRONE, a new blockbuster book claiming to leak secret government intelligence that shows the battle to save earth’s climate -- and human civilization -- has been lost. Marlowe, who previously surfaced THE LAST MESSIAH, a... - October 23, 2019 - Sinbad Books

National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match Urges Congress to Pass Reauthorization Bill to Protect Patient Access to Life Saving Bone Marrow and Cord Blood Transplants Critical legislation to reauthorize the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program needed to save lives by connecting patients with blood cancers to unrelated donors across the world. - October 21, 2019 - National Marrow Donor Program

Ministry of Woke's Debut Single, Orwellian World, Tackles Military Industrial Complex Orwellian World by Ministry of Woke uses hip-hop to address the dangers of military industrial complex. While the song is composed in English, it features lines from three prominent Middle Eastern languages: Arabic, Farsi and Hebrew. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-1s4Zr3r0w - October 16, 2019 - Ministry of Woke

Ice-T Joins “Public Enemy Number One” Feature Documentary Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists

Angela Jones Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Angela Jones of Forest Park, Illinois is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of government service and finance. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - October 10, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Nomad GCS Launches Mobile Operations Venture with NASA: Montana Manufacturer Readies for Rapid Growth Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS

Registration Closing Soon for SMi’s Air Missile Defence Technology Conference and Exhibition 2019 SMi reports: Two weeks to go until SMi’s Air Missile Defence Technology 2019, taking place in Prague on the 22nd-23rd October. - October 09, 2019 - SMi Group

Whistleblower Lawsuit Recently Unsealed A recently unsealed lawsuit (unsealed going forward from July 30, 2019) in Federal Court alleges healthcare fraud by Stanford and Stanford Healthcare in Palo Alto, California. Stanford General Counsel and Vice President Debra Zumwalt is a named Defendant for her alleged knowledge and cover-up of the... - October 08, 2019 - GJLaw

PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical’s DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets, Laser... - October 08, 2019 - Academy Medical

Nationally Recognized Procurement Leader Jason Soza Joins Government Sourcing Solutions as Vice President, West Government Sourcing Solutions announced that it has hired the highly accomplished former Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) of the State of Alaska, Jason Soza, as Vice President, West. Soza joins GSS with 20 years of experience in public procurement, starting as a frontline buyer for Alaska and ascending... - October 05, 2019 - Government Sourcing Solutions

"What the Hell is Going On? A Primer to Understanding Our World in the Age of Trump" by Cameron Cowan The premise of the book was simple. How to figure out what is going on and define that and explain it. Many people have been wondering, since 2016 what exactly is going on? The mainstream media is offering a milquetoast explanation and Cameron Cowan offers this new book to bring some clarity to the present political environment. - October 01, 2019 - Widgery Omnimedia

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Awarded DOE Grant to Develop Improved Materials for Solid State Batteries Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

As Action on Senate Finance Committee Drug Pricing Bill Set to Resume, National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Praises Cap on Patient Costs SCPC Will Seek Cap “As Low as Possible” in Final Bill, Offer Two Policy Refinements - September 03, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

2019 Espionage Research Institute International (ERII) Counterespionage Conference The 2019 ERII Counterespionage Conference Will Convene TSCM, Counterintelligence and Counterespionage Professionals to Discuss Key Issues, View Equipment Demonstrations and Network with Colleagues on September 12-14, 2019 in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. - September 03, 2019 - Espionage Research Institute International

TechFlow’s Robert Baum and Mark Carter Honored as Patriotic Employers by the National Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Company leaders were nominated by Anthony Aquino, Colonel and the Deputy Brigade Commander for the 599th Transportation Brigade in the U.S. Army Reserve. - September 03, 2019 - TechFlow

Rancher, Logger, Author and Naturalist William E. Simpson II Disagrees with DOI's Plan of Burning America; Says It Adds to Mismanagement of Wild Horses Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

DynaGrace Enterprises Adds Respirator Fit Test Product to GSA Schedule 66 DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has added another quality line of products to the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. DynaGrace Enterprises is the first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. “This... - August 28, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

Washington, DC Press Event Richard Lawless, the Author of "Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground," will be holding a press event to share alleged evidence of government sponsored securities fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, extortion and racketeering. - August 26, 2019 - Richard Lawless, Author

Institute of Hazardous Materials Management Launches Media Service The Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM) has certified over 16,000 hazardous materials and dangerous goods professionals in the last 35 years. Based on the extraordinary capabilities of these professionals, IHMM seeks to assist the news media with expert commentary any time a hazardous materials incident occurs. - August 23, 2019 - Institute of Hazardous Materials Management

PESA Hybrid Media Distribution System DISA/JITC Certification Update PESA has completed JITC testing of their Hybrid Media Distribution Systems, including the 12G Fusion ACP 4K systems, the 3G Cheetah Routers, the Mobile Digital Video Distribution Systems and the PESA Media Management System. - August 23, 2019 - PESA

ELD Mandate Ranks in the Top 10 Issues in the Trucking Industry The "hard" deadline to comply with the ELD Mandate is December 17, 2019. On that day, operators of commercial motor vehicles covered by this law will be required to use electronic logging devices, or ELDs. Are they ready? BlueArrow Telematics CEO and Puryear Tank Lines CTO discuss the issue. - August 22, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000 For the 2nd Time, Chloeta Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 606 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 734 Percent. - August 18, 2019 - Chloeta

Broadcasting For America Bringing Progressive Voices to Talk Radio Crowd Funding Radio Air Time to Disrupt Conservative Talk Stations. - August 08, 2019 - KCAA Radio

Preventing Gun Violence Through Advanced Technology Introducing DARVIS™️, Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System, a technology platform that is able to detect a weapon and potential active shooter prior to shots ever being fired. - August 08, 2019 - Darvis Inc.

DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

TACG Team Member Selected as President of International Logistics Officer Association TACG Client Relations Manager Scott Fike (USAF, Colonel retired) named as the leader of International Organization, Logistics Officer Association (LOA). - July 28, 2019 - TACG

Texas Legislature Calls for President to Provide Last World War II Medal of Honor Recipient with Full State Funeral Honors This nationwide, bi-partisan initiative was led by the nonprofit State Funeral for World War II Veterans Chairman Lee William (Bill) McNutt and spearheaded by state Representative Rick Miller and state Senator Brian Birdwell. - July 22, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates Nominal Performance in Wind Flight test data indicates that Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) multicopter performs nominally in up to 22 knot wind. “FLARES achieves robustness by using generously-sized components, and redundancy,” states Hood Tech President, Dr. Andy von Flotow, “UAVs... - July 20, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Industry Leaders Highlight Educational Resources as Bid Window Opens for DME Competitive Bidding Program Round 2021 In recognition of the opening of the Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies (DMEPOS) competitive bidding program bid window today, a group of leading industry trade organizations is showcasing new educational resources to help potential bidders navigate recent changes made to... - July 16, 2019 - CQRC

Topsarge Business Solutions Wins $1.8M U.S. Army Contract Topsarge Business Solutions was awarded a 3-year, $1.8-million cooperative agreement between TBS and the U.S. Army Research Institute for Developing Noncommissioned Officers for the Future Force. This new project delivers research support that is focused on developing innovative measures and methods to improve and enhance the Soldier lifecycle. This new project allows the Central Texas-based company and its employees and associates to continue to grow and professionally develop Army leaders. - July 16, 2019 - milMedia Group

Announcing the Launch of the World’s First Transportation Security Leadership Forum Transportation Security Leadership Forum – Innovation | Leadership | Security Re-Imagined; 29-30 October 2019, Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - June 28, 2019 - SEMCO Events Ltd.

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Receives Second Patent for Silicon Anode Electrolytes Wildcat’s successful US Department of Energy project yields a second patent for electrolytes that outperform fluoroethylene carbonate-based solutions on silicon anodes. - June 25, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

IrisVision Awarded the Federal Supply Schedule Contract Award with Veterans Affairs IrisVision successfully qualified for the VA (Veteran Affairs) FSS Contract Award, thereby providing veterans, active duty military personal and all eligible government agencies, the chance to avail IrisVision on a significant discount. The VA Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) Program establishes long-term... - June 22, 2019 - IrisVision