New Book by Laureen Kruse Diephof: "Walking Over the Earth"

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Laureen Kruse Diephof, "Walking Over the Earth," hitting stores everywhere.

As a columnist and photojournalist, Laureen Diephof reported on breaking news stories for South County News agency, which included four newspapers: Greenfield News, King City Rustler, Soledad Bee and Gonzales Tribune. She also wrote the columns, “Reporters Notebook,” “Tropics and Topics” and “The View from Here.”



When Laureen returned back from her one-year journey around the world, she joined AmeriCorps and worked as the volunteer coordinator for the Arts Council for Monterey County. She used the earned stipend in Cambodia, where she resided in a Buddhist Pagoda with Buddhist Monks and Nuns.



She became a feature writer for the Salinas Californian newspaper. One of those stories, “Sisters give birth two minutes apart,” was picked up and published by, USA Today, and the Disney blog, www.babble.com.



She participated in the 2016, John Steinbeck Library’s, “Trailblazing Women’s Series,” and was featured on KSBW TV news, Icelandic National Television and a Cambodian Radio talk show.



Available on Amazon.



