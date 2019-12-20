PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Behavior & Autism - February 11, 2020


Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Oklahoma City, OK on February 11, 2020.

Oklahoma City, OK, December 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Future Horizons invites you to join An Evening with Dr. Temple Grandin, professor of animal science at Colorado State University, consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, and autism spokesperson. She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals.

Dr. Grandin will discuss autism and its advantage in working with animals. Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.

“Autism helped me understand animals because I think in pictures. Since animals do not have language, their memories have to be sensory-based instead of word-based.” - Dr. Temple Grandin

About the Venue:
To Be Announced
Contact Information
Future Horizons, Inc.
Rachael Rice
817.277.0727
Contact
https://www.fhautism.com/

