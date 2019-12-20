An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Behavior & Autism - February 11, 2020

Press Releases Future Horizons, Inc. Press Release

Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Oklahoma City, OK on February 11, 2020.

Dr. Grandin will discuss autism and its advantage in working with animals. Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.



“Autism helped me understand animals because I think in pictures. Since animals do not have language, their memories have to be sensory-based instead of word-based.” - Dr. Temple Grandin



About the Venue:

