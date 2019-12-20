An Evening with Temple Grandin: "Educating All Kinds of Minds" - Atlanta, GA

Press Releases Future Horizons, Inc. Press Release

Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin on January 28, 2020.

Atlanta, GA, December 20, 2019 --(



In this presentation, Dr. Grandin eloquently and candidly describes the challenges she has faced and offers glimpses into her own childhood, with ideas on how others dealing with autism can meet these obstacles and improve the quality of their lives.



Backed by her personal experience and evidence-based research, Temple shares her valuable insights on all types of thinkers, why they are important, and ways in which young people can continue to think about and understand what it means to be innovative.



"My brain is like Google images. You put in a key word; it brings up pictures."

-Dr. Temple Grandin



About the Venue:

Rachael Rice

817.277.0727



https://www.fhautism.com/



