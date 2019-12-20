Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from New Yorker Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: New Yorker Electronics Supplies Space-Saving, Direct Water-Cooled Power Wirewound Resistor

Vishay’s DCRF Eliminates the Need for Heatsinks and Handles Almost 10x the Power of Naturally-Cooled Resistors in the Same Size

Northvale, NJ, December 20, 2019 --(



By providing direct liquid cooling without the need for a heatsink and multiple resistances, the Vishay MCB device also saves on assembly costs. The WCR makes a direct connection to the water circuit per G3/8 female for easy cooling system connections.



The Vishay Direct Water-Cooled Power Wirewound Resistor is optimized as a snubber and DC grading resistor for large drives, high voltage inverters, rectifiers and HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) transmission systems / SVC (Static Var Compensators).



The WCR offers very high power dissipation up to 2500W at 60°C water inlet temperature and tolerates high pulses up to 5000W for 10s. It features a resistance range from 4.7Ω to 56kΩ with a ±5% tolerance, a temperature coefficient of 100ppm/°C, and a maximum working voltage to 3500V, with 6600V available upon request.



The RoHS-compliant device offers a non-inductive option below 250nH and operates over a temperature range of -55°C to +120°C. Typical applications for the device include Snubber, Permanent Discharge, Balancing and Filtering. New Yorker electronics also offers the option for multiple resistors.



Features & Benefits:

- Very high power dissipation up to 9000W

- High overload capacity (2x nominal power for 60s)

- Customization upon request

- Compact modular design

- Easy to mount and connect

- Direct cooling without heatsink

- Excellent power / volume ratio

- Multi resistive element option



Applications:

- High power snubber resistor for large drives and HVDC

- Filter resistor for large drives

- Fast discharge for battery banks (solar)



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay and supplies its full line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).



New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2016 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards - verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics is distributing the new Vishay DCRF (Direct Water-Cooled Power Wirewound Resistor) for high-power applications. Available in seven different lengths, the Vishay Super 12 featured product saves space by reducing the number of components required to dissipate heat.By providing direct liquid cooling without the need for a heatsink and multiple resistances, the Vishay MCB device also saves on assembly costs. The WCR makes a direct connection to the water circuit per G3/8 female for easy cooling system connections.The Vishay Direct Water-Cooled Power Wirewound Resistor is optimized as a snubber and DC grading resistor for large drives, high voltage inverters, rectifiers and HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) transmission systems / SVC (Static Var Compensators).The WCR offers very high power dissipation up to 2500W at 60°C water inlet temperature and tolerates high pulses up to 5000W for 10s. It features a resistance range from 4.7Ω to 56kΩ with a ±5% tolerance, a temperature coefficient of 100ppm/°C, and a maximum working voltage to 3500V, with 6600V available upon request.The RoHS-compliant device offers a non-inductive option below 250nH and operates over a temperature range of -55°C to +120°C. Typical applications for the device include Snubber, Permanent Discharge, Balancing and Filtering. New Yorker electronics also offers the option for multiple resistors.Features & Benefits:- Very high power dissipation up to 9000W- High overload capacity (2x nominal power for 60s)- Customization upon request- Compact modular design- Easy to mount and connect- Direct cooling without heatsink- Excellent power / volume ratio- Multi resistive element optionApplications:- High power snubber resistor for large drives and HVDC- Filter resistor for large drives- Fast discharge for battery banks (solar)New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay and supplies its full line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2016 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards - verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Yorker Electronics Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend