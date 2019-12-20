Travel Channel Names Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park "Top Christmas Haunted Attraction" in USA

Press Releases Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park Press Release

The Venue, which opened this past September, continues to bring national recognition and media coverage to Fayette County.

Uniontown, PA, December 20, 2019 --(



Earlier this week, the Travel Channel released a list of the “10 Scariest Christmas Haunted Houses” across the USA. Among the nationwide frights lie recognition for Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park’s annual “Happy Horror Days” event.



“To our knowledge, the only other Haunted Attractions in the area to receive such recognition are the major names in Pittsburgh,” exclaims Partner Aidan Finnegan.



The attraction has been worthy of national recognition since its September opening, bringing in high-profile artists from TV Shows such as Face-Off and Skin Wars to produce a "Hollywood-Styled" experience, which Finnegan describes as an “Absolute monster of a Halloween Event.”



For the holiday season, the Scream Park has outdone itself again with "Happy Horror Days," an extensive and unique Haunted Christmas Experience, for 3 weekends in December. The Park, which opened to rave reviews this past Fall, has outfitted 2 of its Haunted Houses with outrageous holiday decor and new, festively fearful creatures. This promises to be a new type of experience for the area, complete with Rabid Elves, a Krampus, Dark Christmas Creatures, and of course, a run in with the man (soaked) in red himself.



The event features two individual Christmas-themed Haunted Houses; one being a two-floor maze of scenes and scenarios, placing visitors in the middle of a macabre Christmas party - gone horribly wrong. Across the park’s Midway area, visitors can also explore a gory interpretation of Santa’s Workshop. Detailed sets, strategic lighting, chilling sound effects and terrifying costumes further set the stage before live actors strike for the kill.



"Think of all the memories you had as a child around this time of year. Hot Cocoa, Christmas Lights, Snowmen, Santa coming down the chimney. We've turned Christmas Nostalgia completely on it's head. Some stuff is a little sick, but there's definitely a Tongue-In-Cheek element, and it's all part of the fun," says Finnegan.



Happy HorrorDays will be open December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21. Admission to the event is $25 per person, and tickets can be purchased either at the event or via their website, HauntedHillsEstate.com



Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park is located at 236 Rolling Hills Estate Road, Uniontown, PA, 15401.



For Media Use:

Travel Channel’s Scariest Christmas Haunted Houses can be found here:

https://www.travelchannel.com/interests/haunted/photos/scariest-christmas-haunted-houses?soc=sharefb



Still Images from Happy HorrorDays can be found at:

http://bit.ly/hhehorrordays



Please credit: Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park.



Videos of Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park are also available at the following link to embed in coverage:

Aidan P. Finnegan

724-984-0642



www.HauntedHillsEstate.com



