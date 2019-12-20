PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Seawolf Press Holiday Gift Ideas - Nine Books on Amazon Best-Seller Lists


Orinda, CA, December 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- SeaWolf Press is proud to announce that eight of their titles from their Illustrated Classics series have been listed on Amazon’s Top 100 Sellers List for the category of Classic Action and Adventure and one book made the Top 100 Sellers List for Classic Literature and Fiction. The titles and ranks are:

#1: A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
#7: Little Women by Louisa May Alcott (Classic Literature and Fiction)
#17: The Call of the Wild by Jack London
#27: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum
#43: Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson
#79: Mysterious Island by Jules Verne
#82: Around the World in Eighty Days by Jules Verne
#85: Journey to the Center of the Earth by Jules Verne
#98: White Fang by Jack London

Other recent additions to the SeaWolf Press library
SeaWolf Press has also recently released several other new titles including an illustrated Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Red Badge of Courage, Gulliver’s Travels, and illustrated editions of Grimm’s Fairy Tales and Hans Christian Andersen Fairy Tales.

About SeaWolf Press
SeaWolf Press was established to offer high-quality editions of classic works of famous authors, including Jack London, Mark Twain, Jules Verne, Charles Dickens, and Robert Louis Stevenson. These editions include the formatting and illustrations from the first editions, as well as the original cover art. The goal is to make the reader feel like they are reading the book when it was written.
