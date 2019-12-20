Greenshine New Energy Improves Santa Clarita's Lot Safety with Solar

Press Releases Greenshine Press Release

Needing a wallet- and ear-friendly solution, the school turned to Greenshine New Energy. The solar parking lot lights with the Lumina fixtures appealed to them the most because of the unique aesthetic of the light fixtures. “Greenshine Luminas add safety, security, and a decorative aesthetic to the Saugus Union School District,” said Doug Suhi, Regional Sales Manager of Greenshine. Because of the design of solar lights, the school didn’t need to trench into the pavement. Plus, the lights didn’t need heavy expenditures towards trenching or costly energy bills so the school can spend more on supplies for everyone.



The school now has their parking lot lights installed in their side lot, avoiding any unwanted company or incidents. The district was so pleased with Greenshine New Energy and the provided Lumina lights that more projects are planned for a play area and other district schools.



About Greenshine New Energy



Greenshine New Energy is a leader in solar lighting technology that specializes in developing and manufacturing customized solar outdoor LED lighting systems for a wide range of lighting applications. Our solar LED light systems are installed in over 5000 locations around the world and we provide solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial projects.



