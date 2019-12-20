Mindfully Marketing is Rebranding on Social Media as Get Noticed with Video

Press Releases Get Noticed with Video Press Release

Tanya Smith of Mindfully Marketing today officially announced a rebranding of their name to Get Noticed with Video, with a new focus on strategic video content marketing.

Get Noticed with Video will officially launch on December 30, 2019 with a free webinar/launch party. For more info, visit www.getnoticedwithvideo.com. Dallas, TX, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Get Noticed with Video will offer a unique perspective and step-by-step tactics for service providers to use both live and pre-recorded video content to promote their services and get more visibility.Features and benefits of Get Noticed with Video will include:- New Training - free and fee-based - to deliver high value, practical processes that save time & money- Community Calls & Live Stream Events to help members gain the confidence to go on-camera and get results- One-on-one Coaching to personalize and accelerate implementation for video design and distributionGet Noticed with Video will officially launch on December 30, 2019 with a free webinar/launch party. For more info, visit www.getnoticedwithvideo.com. Contact Information Get Noticed with Video

Tanya Smith

972-729-9332



https://getnoticedwithvideo.com

https://facebook.com/getnoticedwithvideo.com



