Mindfully Marketing is Rebranding on Social Media as Get Noticed with Video


Tanya Smith of Mindfully Marketing today officially announced a rebranding of their name to Get Noticed with Video, with a new focus on strategic video content marketing.

Dallas, TX, December 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Get Noticed with Video will offer a unique perspective and step-by-step tactics for service providers to use both live and pre-recorded video content to promote their services and get more visibility.

Features and benefits of Get Noticed with Video will include:

- New Training - free and fee-based - to deliver high value, practical processes that save time & money
- Community Calls & Live Stream Events to help members gain the confidence to go on-camera and get results
- One-on-one Coaching to personalize and accelerate implementation for video design and distribution

Get Noticed with Video will officially launch on December 30, 2019 with a free webinar/launch party. For more info, visit www.getnoticedwithvideo.com.
