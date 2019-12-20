Press Releases Xnforce Press Release

Receive press releases from Xnforce: By Email RSS Feeds: New Book Released by Exciting New British Author, and Co-Founder of Xnforce, Adam Bowcutt; Helping Men That Have Experienced Depression and Are Now Low in Confidence

Book Launch Event at Brisbane Powerhouse: This practical guidebook is geared towards those who want to build stronger mental health. It promotes independent thinking, self-awareness, critical thinking skills, self-leadership, motivation and most importantly, confidence.

New York, NY, December 20, 2019 --(



"There’s nothing more inspiring than hearing how others have overcome personal challenges. Adam has openly and honestly shared his experience of depression and I know this book will help many others gain the practical skills to improve their own confidence and mental health."

- Hannah Mills MBE, Olympic Gold Medalist British Sailing Team



With suicide, depression and anxiety becoming a massive problem in today’s society, Bowcutt felt the need to write a book that would equip readers the knowledge and courage they will need as they go through debilitating experiences in life.



“CONFIDE: The New Psychology of Confidence” offers step-by-step methods and practical advice to help build solid confidence. Gleaned from his personal experiences, Bowcutt reveals tried and tested methods on how to power up after experiencing depression. The book also contains a secret chapter that readers must do some work to find the code to access it and reap the rewards in the end.



“CONFIDE: The New Psychology of Confidence”

By Adam Bowcutt

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 202 pages | ISBN 9781796005745

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 202 pages | ISBN 9781796005738

E-Book | 202 pages | ISBN 9781796005721

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the Author



Adam Bowcutt is a mental health advocate with a life mission to help save and change 500,000 lives from depression and suicide one life at a time. He is a father, an ex-sponsored snowboarder and the co-founder of Xnforce, a company focused on proactive mental health that helps organizations thrive by building long-term mental health. Bowcutt has a degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Southampton and is an optimist. He is originally from Great Malvern, England, and now resides in Brisbane, Australia. “CONFIDE: The New Psychology of Confidence” is his first publishing venture. Visit www.adambowcutt.com.au to know more about the author and his works. New York, NY, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Rebuilding self-love and confidence is the main objective behind Adam Bowcutt’s debut publication titled, “CONFIDE: The New Psychology of Confidence” (published by Xlibris AU)."There’s nothing more inspiring than hearing how others have overcome personal challenges. Adam has openly and honestly shared his experience of depression and I know this book will help many others gain the practical skills to improve their own confidence and mental health."- Hannah Mills MBE, Olympic Gold Medalist British Sailing TeamWith suicide, depression and anxiety becoming a massive problem in today’s society, Bowcutt felt the need to write a book that would equip readers the knowledge and courage they will need as they go through debilitating experiences in life.“CONFIDE: The New Psychology of Confidence” offers step-by-step methods and practical advice to help build solid confidence. Gleaned from his personal experiences, Bowcutt reveals tried and tested methods on how to power up after experiencing depression. The book also contains a secret chapter that readers must do some work to find the code to access it and reap the rewards in the end.“CONFIDE: The New Psychology of Confidence”By Adam BowcuttHardcover | 6 x 9in | 202 pages | ISBN 9781796005745Softcover | 6 x 9in | 202 pages | ISBN 9781796005738E-Book | 202 pages | ISBN 9781796005721Available at Amazon and Barnes & NobleAbout the AuthorAdam Bowcutt is a mental health advocate with a life mission to help save and change 500,000 lives from depression and suicide one life at a time. He is a father, an ex-sponsored snowboarder and the co-founder of Xnforce, a company focused on proactive mental health that helps organizations thrive by building long-term mental health. Bowcutt has a degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Southampton and is an optimist. He is originally from Great Malvern, England, and now resides in Brisbane, Australia. “CONFIDE: The New Psychology of Confidence” is his first publishing venture. Visit www.adambowcutt.com.au to know more about the author and his works. Contact Information Xnforce

Adam Bowcutt

614-424-2728



www.adambowcutt.com.au



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Xnforce