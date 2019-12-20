Arcade Games, Ice Cream and Axe Throwing in a New Downtown Rochester Family Fun Center

Press Releases Rochester Games & Arcade Press Release

A brand new family fun center in Rochester, MN offers classic and modern arcade games, an old-fashioned ice cream bar, a party venue, retro game sales, pinball, and axe throwing.

“Our ultimate goal is to bring families and people of all ages together to relive their childhoods, it’s all about being a kid again. We always hope to recreate the lost magic of an 80s arcade,” says Owner Jason Shiffer.



You won't need to purchase a single token to join the fun. At Rochester Games & Arcade, all the games are set to free-play. Guests pay for a one-day pass that allows them to come and go throughout the day as they please. Passes are only $10 for everyone on the weekdays and $12 on Saturdays. There are future plans for in-house food, but that doesn't mean you'll go hungry in the meantime. The arcade will order pizza at the request of patrons.



“We have seating for parties on our second floor mezzanine, where guests can relax and view the arcade in action,” Mr. Shiffer adds.



There was a soft opening for media personnel on Thursday, December 19. If you produce content for a media outlet of any kind, be sure to stop by and sample what the new location has to offer.



About: Rochester Games & Arcade is located at 27 9th St SE in Rochester, MN and is expected to have the following business hours: 5pm-10pm Wed.-Thurs., 3pm-10pm Fri, 12pm-10pm Saturday, and 12pm-5pm on Sunday. Associated with the International Video Game Hall of Fame (www.ivghof.info), this will be the 5th arcade location opened by Old School Pinball and Arcade, who currently already has successful arcades in 3 different states now. They are dedicated to creating fun, safe places for people of all ages to gather and enjoy their favorite games.



Contact Information:

Company: Rochester Games & Arcade

Contact: Mr. Jason Shiffer, Owner

Phone: 515-249-1374

Email: theoldschoolarcade@gmail.com

