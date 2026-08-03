Electronic Games News
Score points by accessing the latest news on the electronic games industry. Learn about apps, software, accessories, technology and business news from designers and developers to video game industry influencers and professionals.
Pixel Works Software Launches Chess AI Solver for iOS and Android, Alongside a New Website
The app reads a chess position from a screenshot and returns the strongest move in seconds — with no account, no upload, and no internet connection required. A dedicated website launches alongside it. - August 03, 2026 - PixelWorksSoftware
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight. Leading pickleball personality brand announces apparel and collectibles partners, with products launching this fall alongside a dedicated Amazon storefront. - July 22, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
Kole Imports Acquires Craig® Consumer Electronics Brand from Craig Electronics
Kole Imports has acquired the Craig® consumer electronics brand from Craig Electronics, marking a major expansion of its brand portfolio. Craig®, known for affordable electronics for over 60 years, will continue under Kole’s leadership. Kole plans to grow the brand globally and launch an expanded product lineup in 2027 focused on value and innovation. The transaction was facilitated by Todd Lustgarten, managing Partner of Westbridge Consulting (div. of Westbridge Licensing). - July 14, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
Lucky Buddha Casino Expands US Sweepstakes Social Gaming Platform With Mobile-First Entertainment Experience
Lucky Buddha Casino, a US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model, continues expanding its mobile-first user experience with interactive gameplay, virtual Gold Coins, Sweepstakes Coins promotions, and compliance-conscious digital entertainment features for eligible US audiences aged 18+. - May 22, 2026 - Lucky Buddha Casino
VIP Sold Out as Worn & Driven's Magazine Launch Event Brings The Holy Trinity of Hypercars to Marconi Museum
The Collector’s Premiere Event is designed to formally introduce our brand to the public, collectors, partners, and nonprofit affiliates through a curated, invitation‑forward experience that blends automotive culture, luxury watches, and philanthropy. This private event is made possible in partnership with the Marconi Foundation for Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports local at-risk children’s charities. - April 28, 2026 - Worn & Driven
New Mobile Application Rolld Virtual Dice Provides Customizable Rolling Tools for International Gaming Communities
Drakkar TI has launched Rolld Virtual Dice, a free mobile application for iOS and Android designed to streamline dice rolling for tabletop RPGs and board games with multi-language support and advanced customization. - April 18, 2026 - Drakkarti
Swishbox to Bring High Energy Mobile Basketball Arcade Experience to Selfie Fest on April 11
SwishBox is joining Selfie Fest to deliver an electrifying outdoor experience for Jacksonville. Guests can explore local vendors, enjoy live music, dive into creative installations, and compete in SwishBox’s mobile basketball arcade. This community‑driven celebration blends creativity, competition, and culture, giving families, creators, and players an unforgettable day of fun, connection, and high‑energy vibes. - April 07, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
Excerion Sun LLC Launches Hi Stakes Market Game on iOS and Android
Excerion Sun LLC announced Hi Stakes Market Game, a persistent multiplayer market simulator for iOS and Android. Players build virtual portfolios, trade diverse simulated instruments in a dynamic AI-driven market and participate in a shared economy. In-game credits earned through play can be used to obtain entries into scheduled giveaways for prizes. Free download available on iPhone and Android devices. - March 05, 2026 - Excerion Sun LLC
SwishBox Announces Grand Opening in Jacksonville, FL
SwishBox, a veteran‑owned mobile basketball arcade, is hosting its Grand Opening on Feb. 28, 2026, from 11–7 at 11239 Lem Turner Rd. in Jacksonville. The event features tournament play, prizes, DJ, photo booth, food, and special recognition for veterans. Family‑friendly fun and high‑energy competition for the whole community. - February 24, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
The Good Eggs Media Launches Ad-Free Kindness & SEL Learning App for Elementary-Age Children on iOS and Android
Created by an educator and author, The Good Eggs App helps elementary-age children build kindness, empathy, and global awareness through interactive games and stories in a safe, ad-free environment trusted by parents and teachers. - February 17, 2026 - The Good Eggs Media
FenixFoxStudios Announces GCubeSDK, a GameCube Development Framework for Homebrew Developers
GCubeSDK is a modern C++ framework for developing homebrew games for the Nintendo GameCube. Based on libogc, the framework supports execution in emulators and on real hardware by providing a complete engine foundation including rendering, asset importing, animation, collision detection, and an optional graphical user interface inspired by three.js. - February 07, 2026 - FenixFox Studios
Shotgun Joe – Love & Monsters is Available for iOS and Android
The Greek mobile games company Gameaki is pleased to announce that its 5th game, Shotgun Joe – Love & Monsters, is now officially available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, following its Android release earlier this year. After receiving valuable feedback from Android players, the... - February 05, 2026 - gameaki
Gamers Home Launches Free Introductory Game Production Course on Udemy to Train the Next Generation of Game Producers
As “vibe coding” accelerates indie game creation, Gamers Home bets that production is the real bottleneck The rise of AI-assisted development and “vibe coding” has made it easier than ever to start making games. Finishing them, however, remains a different... - February 03, 2026 - Gamers Home
Heroic Kids Safety Game to Protect Millions of Children from Bullies and "Villains"
CJ Scarlet, nationally recognized kid safety crusader, sexual abuse survivor, and the “Badass Grandma,” has launched a $350,000 crowdfunding campaign to build the Heroic Kids Safety Game app, designed to empower children ages 5 to 18 to avoid bullies and “villains” before... - January 26, 2026 - Badass Grandma Ventures LLC
Fallout 76 Content Creators Go All-in for Charity at El Gato Pub Poker Invitational
El Gato Pub is excited to announce the first-ever Gato Pub Poker Invitational, kicking off the “From Paw to Plate” charity campaign in support of Feeding America. This high-stakes event brings together Fallout 76 content creators for a lively poker tournament during Helvetia’s... - January 20, 2026 - El Gato Pub
Legacy Collection LLC Announces Grand Opening of TCG Retail Store in Niceville, Florida
Legacy Collection LLC, a leading name in the Trading Card Game (TCG) community, proudly announces the grand opening of its first retail location in Niceville, Florida. Founded and owned by Joseph Linnus, Legacy Collection has built a strong reputation for its premium TCG collectibles,... - January 02, 2026 - Legacy Collection LLC
Armor Games Studios Announces Obliterator-X Release Date of February 20, 2026
Armor Games Studios and developer Webbysoft announced that Obliterator-X, a roguelike tower defense game, will launch on Steam on February 20, 2026. Set in an Outback-inspired wasteland, the game blends scavenging, real-time strategy, and permanent progression as players battle mutant hordes using drones, traps, and evolving defenses. Features include deep skill trees, HQ upgrades, and diverse biomes. - December 19, 2025 - Armor Games Studios
Bouncy Bean Brings Cozy Chaos and Chill Vibes to PC This Year
A low-stress physics idle game about bouncing beans, colorful ingredients, and soup. - December 17, 2025 - BINXtv
Roulette77 Presented an APK Version of the Game for Users in India
The mobile version of the game is now available for direct installation, without Google Play. - November 22, 2025 - Roulette77
“Saving Throw Society” Brings a Darkly Enchanted New Orleans to Life in an Actual-Play Dungeons & Dragons Podcast
“Saving Throw Society” is an actual-play Dungeons & Dragons series set in a modern New Orleans where the boundary between the mortal world and the Feywild has faded. Thirty years after magic became part of everyday life, the city hums with secrets, strange bargains, and dangerous beauty. Join a cast of adventurers as they navigate power, consequence, and the unseen forces shaping their fate. The first episode premieres October 28, 2025, on all major podcast platforms. - October 29, 2025 - Saving Throw Society
Music-Tech Startup MyMusicGame.com Launches Solution to Streaming's Monetization Gap
MyMusicGame.com launches branded mobile rhythm games for music creators, offering up to 10X higher revenue than streaming platforms like Spotify/YouTube. Musicians can turn their songs into games (e.g., Piano Tiles style) with custom branding. They offer various business models (Ownership, Shared, Full Partnership) to help artists build digital assets, deepen fan engagement and promote merchandise directly within the game apps. - October 16, 2025 - MyMusicGame
Word of the Day App Honored at Best Mobile App Awards
Word of the Day, the daily vocabulary-building app from Vocabulous US, has been awarded Silver in the August 2025 Best Mobile App Awards for its excellence in the language education space. The app’s distinctive approach combines targeted word curation with light-touch gamification and... - October 14, 2025 - Vocabulous US
1985 Games - a New D&D Book and Board Game Inspired by Studio Ghibli & Legend of Zelda
docs.google.com/document/d/1vxJOHbHhBaZX6ZlOu8iIkjzMdWEsi-v0wKY6KwsjcXA/edit 1985 Games, creators of Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass, have returned to Kickstarter with an all-new book from the world of Obojima, their D&D campaign setting inspired by the breathtaking films of Studio Ghibli... - October 07, 2025 - 1985 Games LLC
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees, Invites Global Discussion on Gaming's Greatest The International Video Game Hall of Fame (IVGHOF) today proudly announces the release of the highly-anticipated Class of 2025 Inductees with details available on the... - September 26, 2025 - International Video Game Hall of Fame
X-faces Brings Fast, Data-Driven Identity Verification to iGaming Operators
X-faces helps operators cut losses by uniting instant KYC, fraud prevention and behavioural analytics. Already adopted by major platforms, it reduced fraudulent affiliate traffic by 75%, protecting revenues and building player trust while keeping onboarding seamless. - September 25, 2025 - X-faces
PixelWorks Software Launches TileVision: AI-Powered Assistant for Word Game Fans
PixelWorks Software, a leading developer of digital tools for word game enthusiasts, today announced a major update to its flagship applications with the integration of advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, alongside the launch of TileVision, a new multi-purpose Android app designed to... - September 04, 2025 - PixelWorksSoftware
Poki.in.net Launches Next-Gen Browser Gaming Platform Offering Free Instant Play
New platform provides global players with safe, fast, and engaging browser games—no downloads or installations required. - August 28, 2025 - Poki Games
Chicky Drop - Blocks Puzzle is Available on Google Play Store
gameaki is happy to announce the release of their 4th game Chicky Drop - Blocks Puzzle, a fresh twist on block puzzles with quick rounds, smart moves and instant fun. The game goal is simple. The little chicken is in danger and only quick thinking and fast fingers can save it. In this fast-paced... - July 30, 2025 - gameaki
Casinoble Data Reveals Canadian Players Shift from Crash Games to Feature-Rich Slots
Casinoble’s Q2 2025 data reveals a sharp shift in Canada’s iGaming scene: crash games are declining, while immersive slots now dominate over 60% of gameplay in Ontario. Longer sessions, higher re-engagement, and better alignment with regulations suggest slots will lead the market into 2026. - July 24, 2025 - Casinoble
Content Meets Gaming? Ex-Fortnite Designer Teams Up With TikTok Star Pinkydoll to Launch “FanArcade”
New Platform Lets Fans Unlock Exclusive Influencer/Celebrity Content Through Gameplay, Earn Digital Currency, and Redeem Real-World Rewards - July 21, 2025 - FanArcade, LLC
John P. Fairbanks Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
John P. Fairbanks of Sacramento, California, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in food and vending. About John P. Fairbanks Fairbanks is the retired owner of Tosshers Vending, a local business specializing in... - July 16, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Blue Donut Studios Signs Elder Scrolls Star Wes Johnson for Horror VR Escape Game on Meta Quest
Renowned voice actor joins cast of “Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR” — an immersive Victorian puzzle adventure launching on Meta Quest, with Kickstarter campaign going live August 20. - July 04, 2025 - Blue Donut Studios
OneOdio Unveils Focus A6: Latest ANC Headphones with CNC-Milled Aviation-grade Aluminum Alloy CD Patterns
OneOdio, a global leader in audio innovation, proudly announces the launch of the Focus A6, its most premium and design-forward headphones to date. With powerful hybrid active noise cancellation, AI-enhanced call clarity, and a striking metal faceplate crafted from aviation-grade aluminum, the Focus A6 delivers both high-end performance and unmistakable presence. - July 03, 2025 - OneOdio Inc.
Metaverse Game Truck Announces Official Release of “Meta Heist” Mixed Reality Game Experience
Metaverse Game Truck is proud to announce the official release of its newest immersive game experience, Meta Heist. This addition to the company’s mobile entertainment lineup brings together virtual reality, physical simulation, and event-based customization in a format designed to go wherever the party is. - July 02, 2025 - Metaverse Game Truck
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® Launches to Help Seniors Live Smarter with Tech, Humor, and Heart
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® is a new blog and YouTube series hosted by Garrison Leykam that helps seniors discover age-friendly technology, lifestyle products, and tools to live smarter, safer, and more connected. - June 30, 2025 - Garrison Leykam LLC
“Match 3 Racing – Space Runner” is Available on Google Play
gameaki is happy to announce the release of their 3rd game “Match 3 Racing,” a game that combines Match 3 with the fast paced mechanics of a racing game. - May 14, 2025 - gameaki
The Kelly Pool App Brings a Fresh, Modern Experience to a Timeless Billiards Game
App IT Byte, a growing innovator in mobile app development, is proud to announce its recent acquisition and relaunch of the Kelly Pool App, now available for download on iPhone, iPad and Android devices via the Apple and Google Play App Stores. - May 08, 2025 - App IT Byte
Robotics AI Labs Revolutionize AI-Powered Robots and Tokenization
Robotics AI Labs, a cutting-edge fusion of Artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain technology, is redefining the landscape of digital assets and real-world robotics by leveraging Ethereum and Solana-based to tokenezation. The company is unlocking new opportunities for integrating... - May 03, 2025 - Robotics Labs
Learning with an Engaging Twist: a Custom Video Game for Aeration System Optimization
Lone Star Turbo has developed a custom interactive video game aimed at teaching players the principles of operating aeration systems efficiently. By combining engaging game mechanics with practical applications, the game helps users understand complex concepts in a more approachable and interactive... - April 25, 2025 - Lone Star Turbo
Dober Dojo Reimagines Daily Fantasy Sports with Custom Head-to-Head Showdowns
Dober Games, a leading daily fantasy sports company, announced the official launch of Dober Dojo today. This new, industry-groundbreaking game allows users to create their own head-to-head matchups, allowing for an almost infinite number of game combinations. - April 23, 2025 - Dober Media LLC
Whimsical Leisure Fantasy Has Arrived on Alchemy - Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass Available Now
Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass from 1985 Games has launched on Alchemy. Featuring an exclusive enhanced edition only available on the Alchemy app. - April 16, 2025 - 1985 Games LLC
Sonix Secures CHF 1.8m in New Funding Round and Opens Crowdfunding Investment to Enable Gaming Community to Become Co-Owner
Sonix, a leader in ultra-low-latency and AI-driven audio communication for gamers, has raised CHF 1.8 million, bringing its total funding to CHF 6 million. Due to strong demand from the gaming community, Sonix will now open its capital to gamers through crowdfunding, making it one of the first communication platform co-owned by its community. - April 15, 2025 - SONIXAPP
articy:draft X Now Available on Mac OS – A New Era for Narrative Design
No longer a Windows-exclusive tool, articy:draft X , the leading narrative design software, is now officially available on Mac OS. This highly anticipated release marks a significant milestone in Articy's journey, opening doors for a new wave of creators and storytellers who have been eager to harness its powerful features on their preferred platform. - April 03, 2025 - Articy Software GmbH & Co.KG
Leisure Fantasy Joins Forces With the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game. Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass Now Available on DnDBeyond.
1985 Games is teaming up with DnDBeyond to make Obojima available digitally. It's now easier than ever to start your own island adventure in a world full of whimsy and wonder. - March 27, 2025 - 1985 Games LLC
Urite Brings Records is Calling on Music Creators Around the World to Consider Anthony B Hiplove Holiday Song in Their Collaboration Projects
International Act Anthony Baidoo also known as Anthony B or Anthony B Hiplove is an Afrobeats musical artist. - March 12, 2025 - Urite Brings Records
Gameaki is Happy to Announce the Release of "Select Quiz" Trivia Game
Gameaki is happy to announce the release of “Select Quiz,” the most fun and original quiz game including 3,500 questions. This is the second game of the company. "Train Hero" was the company's first game and was released earlier this month. Entering the game, the user must... - March 06, 2025 - gameaki
Kids Games - Fun & Learning: Launch of New Educational Mobile App for Kids
Muhammad Ijaz announces the launch of Kids Games - Fun & Learning, a free mobile app designed for kids aged 7+. The app features educational, interactive games aimed at improving creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills. Available on Android smartphones and tablets, the app blends fun and learning. - March 03, 2025 - Ijaz
FantasySpin Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion and Leadership Promotions
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced key leadership changes and a successful beta launch in driving forward its next phase of growth. FantasySpin’s patented gameplay blends the skill of DFS with the excitement of a gamified experience,... - February 18, 2025 - FantasySpin
UKnightedXP Hosts Panel at PENSACON 2025 on How Gaming is Redefining Disaster Management
UKnightedXP Hosts Panel at Pensacon: Redefining Gaming’s Impact on Disaster Response & Recovery UKnightedXP will be at Pensacon 2025 to facilitate a world-leading panel on how gaming and gaming culture are shaping the future of disaster management and recovery as part of its ongoing... - February 13, 2025 - UKnightedXP
Train Hero is Available on Steam and on Google Play Store
gameaki is happy to announce the release of their first game “Train Hero” a railway action puzzle game with a retro feel. - February 05, 2025 - gameaki