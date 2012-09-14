PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Arcade Games, Ice Cream and Axe Throwing in a New Downtown Rochester Family Fun Center A brand new family fun center in Rochester, MN offers classic and modern arcade games, an old-fashioned ice cream bar, a party venue, retro game sales, pinball, and axe throwing. - December 20, 2019 - Rochester Games & Arcade

Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Smack Talk Showdown, Nominated Tabletop Game of the Year in 2018, Returns to Kickstarter November 25 The Sold Out Phenomenon from Double Turn Games Gears Up for 2nd Edition and NSFW Expansion. - November 27, 2019 - Double Turn Games

At-Risk First-Year College Students Benefit from New Student Success Game Higher Education officials are successfully reducing dropout rates through gamification that incorporates human elements and emotional intelligence. - November 19, 2019 - E.I. Games

Ludo King Offers Discounts with Google UPI Transactions Ludo King is now offering a discount on most coin packs on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions through the Google Play Store. - November 16, 2019 - Gametion

Headless D - Dungeon Crawler Game for People in a Hurry Headless D - free dungeon crawler game on iOs and Android with simple controls and real-time action. It’s a perfect single-player game for people in a hurry. - November 02, 2019 - ByteyBeasts

New Board Game "Houseguests from Hell" Launches Just in Time for Holiday Houseguest Season For any one who's ever had a houseguest over-extend their welcome, the new board game from Golden Elixir Enterprises, Houseguests From Hell, highlights and brings comedic relief to the most outrageous (and mostly true) houseguest experiences. Great for families, and corporate team-building. - October 29, 2019 - Golden Elixir Enterprises

FantasyEsports.gg and Razer Announce Global Partnership to Deliver Innovative and Rewarding Fantasy Esports Platform FantasyEsports.gg, a global esports technology company, and Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, have announced a new partnership to deliver one of the most innovative and rewarding fantasy esports platforms to gamers around the globe. The partnership kicks off this week with... - October 12, 2019 - FantasyEsports.gg

Grail to the Thief Goes Free to Play Blind accessible audio game goes free to play in recognition of World Sight Day. - October 12, 2019 - For All To Play

Evilibrium: Soul Hunters Comes to the App Store Creative Mobile and Orc Work announce the release Evilibrium: Soul Hunters mobile game that blends CCG battling with a dark storytelling quest. - October 04, 2019 - Creative Mobile

Ace Universe Partners with Community Gaming New York to Bring Inclusive Esports and Gaming Experiences to Ace Comic Con Midwest Star-studded event to feature weekend of premier gaming tournaments. - October 02, 2019 - ACE Universe

MyMy Music Creates Interactive Music Extension for Twitch Broadcasters Allows the MyMy HipHop catalog to be used by Twitch broadcasters with rights approved music. - September 26, 2019 - MyMy Music

Vincell Studios Announces the Release of the Latest Escape Adventure Game, The Lost Temple Vincell Studios today announced the release of “The Lost Temple,” their latest Escape Adventure game exclusively on the Google Play Store. The story synopsis of the game is based on a Hindu mythological story of Sheshnaag, the magnificent three-headed serpent, who is the ruler of the infernal... - September 21, 2019 - Vincell Studios Inc

MyLife Mobile, LLC Announces Engagement of Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC MyLife Mobile, LLC, a social media and big data aggregator, announces that the company has engaged Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC, a boutique advisory firm, to assist with MyLife’s market launch. - August 31, 2019 - MyLife Mobile, LLC

Vectormatrix Limited Releases MMA Executive Sports Management Video Game to the Steam Platform MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management video game released this week (26th August) by Vectormatrix Limited to the Steam gaming platform for PC gamers to enjoy. - August 28, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited

DonorDrive® Brings the First-Ever Charity Arcade to TwitchCon 2019 DonorDrive®, the fundraising platform powering top charity streaming programs, is creating a space where TwitchCon attendees can jump into some interactive and over-the-top fun and learn how they can make a difference with streaming. - August 26, 2019 - DonorDrive

Destiny Carries and LFG Launches “Destiny Carries” to Help Players Get Past Sticking Points Gamers looking for a Destiny Carries site where they can find some support to breakthrough barriers in the game have had the call answered by Destiny Carries and LFG. - August 21, 2019 - Destiny Carries LFG

The Witching Tower Returns to VR with PlayStation VR The Witching Tower is coming to PlayStation VR this autumn. - August 17, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions

MegaFans and Pebblekick Announce Partnership for Mobile Midcore eSports Game The King of Pirates is the First Midcore Mobile Game with the MegaFans eSports Engine - August 14, 2019 - MEGAFANS.COM

MMA Executive Sports Management Video Game is Coming to Steam 26th August MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management game with instructional elements coming to the PC Steam gaming platform on August 26th, 2019. It is developed by Vectormatrix Limited. - August 14, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited

Virtual Escapes AS Announce the Launch of Their New Mobile Application: Night Creatures - Sleep Training Made Fun Virtual Escapes AS is pleased to announce the launch of Night Creatures, a children's sleep training application for iPhone and Android. Making bedtime more fun and helping to teach kids when it's ok to get up in the morning so parents can get a good night’s sleep, it's available now on: Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon App Store. - August 05, 2019 - Virtual Escapes AS

GameCloud Reaching Cologne, Germany with a Bunch of Modern Video Game QA Offerings for Gamescom Officials of the leading video game testing company, GameCloud Technologies are soon to fly to Germany for Gamescom-2019 in Cologne. The company which offers end to end game testing services & quality assurance will also be exhibiting the coverage of emerging gaming platforms during Gamescom. - July 18, 2019 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited

Wonderfilled, Inc. Announces New Game Park for Wisconsin Game Director, theme park designer and serial entrepreneur Stephen E. Dinehart will be kicking off his new project with game design legends James M. Ward and Kimber Eastland at Gen Con 2019, August 1st in Indianapolis. A live-action role playing game and live-action world based in an all original universe, called GiantLands™ to be released Spring of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Mobile Game Promises to Develop Cognitive Skills of Players A new mobile brain-training game has launched, but what does it do aside from entertain? The game is fun, yes, but it also poses usage in occupational and psychological settings. With a background in mental chronometry, the game promises to increase the cognitive abilities of its users if they spend 10 hours a week or more playing the game. The companies are partnering with the American Psychological Association, the American Neurological Association, and MENSA to further promote the game. - June 11, 2019 - New Breed Games, LLC

Isotope 244 Releases Machines at War 3 v3.1 for macOS Isotope 244 is pleased to release Machines at War 3 v3.1 for macOS. This real time strategy game features over 130 different types of units and technologies to build and wage war with. The game boasts 21 campaign missions, unlimited random map skirmishes with many settings, and network multiplayer to... - June 02, 2019 - Isotope 244

Chef Koochooloo Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation Chef Koochooloo wins a competitive grant from the National Science Foundation and invitations from the French and Swiss governments to pilot the idea in Europe. It teaches kids healthy eating from around the world, and infuses STEAM concepts through lessons. It is an example of how schools and policy makers can improve ethnically diverse students’ success via culturally responsive teaching, with education programs and technologies using knowledge, attitudes and skills for inclusive classrooms. - June 01, 2019 - Chef Koochooloo

Tate Mode Entertainment's New Game: Sleepy Puppies for iOS, tvOS, and macOS Tate Mode Entertainment, an independent software developer, has launched Sleepy Puppies, its newest game for iPhone, iPad, and AppleTV platforms. Wake the puppies! This super cute puzzler challenges you to try to rouse a different set of slumbering canines in each round. Sounds easy, but the challenges... - May 30, 2019 - Tate Mode Entertainment

The World’s First Charity Platform for Games Opens Up for Crowdfunding on IndieGoGo Today, Cooltivate announced that it has soft-launched the first mobile game Ocean Care, that transfers money to charity for the fact that people play it, as well as listed a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo. - May 25, 2019 - Cooltivate

Kickboxing Has Gone High Tech, Knockout Fitness is 100% Impact Wrapped Lake Mary kickboxing gym, Knockout Fitness, is excited to announce it’s exclusive partnership in Central Florida with Impact Wrap, a fully interactive, state-of-the-art platform designed to motivate members by “gamifying” heavy bag striking during kickboxing. Only at Knockout Fitness... - May 24, 2019 - Knockout Fitness

iMackulate Vision Gaming Advances Business Funding Plans Filing of Form D with the SEC. - May 15, 2019 - iMackulate Vision Gaming, Inc.

Riot Games and GameOn Bring Latin American League of Legends Players Together with the Latinoamérica Esports Bot New Content-Rich Esports Bot Unveiled During the 2019 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Taipei. - May 10, 2019 - GameOn

Announcing the First Virtual Reality Boxing Esports League "Boxing Apocalypse" Game, VR Boxing Simulator and Arcade Machine Boxing Apocalypse is a virtual reality boxing simulator game that allows 2 players to battle head to head in a virtual arena in a bare-knuckle boxing style. The game reinvigorates the combat experience of the Roman Gladiators and is now announcing the launch of the first ever amateur esports boxing league,... - May 08, 2019 - Gotham City Films, LLC

Pokio Joins Forces with Portomaso Casino Signing an Industry First Exclusive Deal Qufan Internet Tech Ltd. as signed an exclusive partnership with the Tumas Group that could redefine live and mobile poker as we know it. - May 07, 2019 - Qufan Internet Technology Ltd.

Streamix Announces the Release of It's Crypto Token MIX The MIX token is designed to decentralize streaming, gaming, and social networking. MIX crypto token will facilitate fast transactions and reward Streamix platform users. - May 07, 2019 - Streamix

Beam.gg, an Esports Event Platform, Unveils the First Ever Event Discovery Feature Built Just for Gamers Beam.gg, an esports event platform, unveils the first ever event discovery feature built just for gamers. - May 07, 2019 - Esports Tickets

FloNamix, Inc Announces Multiple Key Acquisitions Three companies have entered into definitive agreements to sell minority equity interest to Flonamix, Inc. - April 26, 2019 - FloNamix, Inc

Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos Signs as Ambassador for PCF Poker Ascensus Interactive welcomes professional poker player Felipe "Mojave" Tavares Ramos as its Brazilian and Latin American ambassador. - April 17, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC

Ascensus Interactive's Flagship Poker Brand PCFPoker is Now Live on the Microgaming Poker Network London based Ascensus Interactive LLC owner and operator of PlayPCF.com brands, Players Come First, launches PCFPoker.com on the award-winning Microgaming Poker Network. - April 12, 2019 - Ascensus Interactive LLC

Voice Casting Hub Announces Upcoming Voiceover Credit Management System Voice Casting Hub, a voiceover casting portal and full-featured software suite, is excited to announce planned platform upgrade and expansion. In addition to the current platform features, which enable Producers to quickly distribute voiceover casting calls to Agents and easily collect and manage auditions... - March 28, 2019 - Voice Casting Hub

Bruce Nachsin Wins "Best Actor" Three Times in One Week Actor and filmmaker Bruce Nachsin wins "Best Actor" at three film festivals in one week. - March 22, 2019 - Dark Specter

Monetizr Gives Game Developers One Million Credits to Celebrate Company Launch Indie game developers now can add an additional revenue stream by offering game collectibles. To celebrate the launch Monetizr will distribute a million credits for game developers. - March 17, 2019 - Monetizr

The Witching Tower Has Been Updated to the Latest Version Daily Magic Productions has just revealed that their VR action-adventure has just been updated to the last version for HTC and Oculus devices. The main features of the patch are new combat system and improved locomotion. - March 15, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions

GameCloud Reaching San Francisco with Bunch of Modern Game QA Offerings for GDC and Game Connection America 2019 Officials of the leading game testing company GameCloud are soon to fly to San Francisco for taking part in Game Connection and GDC19. The company which offers end to end game testing services will also be exhibiting the Quality Check coverage for emerging gaming platforms during the meeting event and conference. - March 05, 2019 - GameCloud Technologies Private Limited

Geon Network Launches Its In-App Store and Covers the World in Geon Beacons These are truly exciting times for the leader of localised incentives Geon Network Limited (“GEON,” “Geon Network” or “Company”), its GeonApp and the community gathered around them. Another major milestone was reached recently with over 30,000 user downloads since... - March 05, 2019 - Geon Network Ltd.

One Time Poker Launches with "Become A Pro" Contest Industry Veterans Partner with Industry Leaders Microgaming and GiG to Launch the Next Great Online Poker Room. - March 01, 2019 - One Time Poker

Destiny Carries and LFG Offers Best Destiny Carries on the Web to Help Players Get Past the Sticking Point The website features a community of Destiny experts offering carries and assistance. Destiny Carries LFG is formed by a group of players who have extensive knowledge in the online game called Destiny. With the gaming industry focusing its attention on multiplayer gameplay. Destiny Carries LFG experts have honed their skills to provide you with the opportunity to experience Destiny 2’s multiplayer feature at its fullest. - February 22, 2019 - Destiny Carries LFG

Lottopia App Scores Winner & Receives Big Update Brain Contents announces user who received winning numbers worth $1 million and releases new updates to popular lottery app. - February 20, 2019 - Brain Contents

Into the Radius VR Releases to Steam Early Access Free Beta release features hardcore VR gameplay in a dark atmospheric open-world, with realistic weapon interaction, survival, stealth and cunning. - February 10, 2019 - Creative Mobile