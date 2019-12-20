Rockford's Ryan Rutherford Wins Kickboxing Bout in Thailand

Press Releases No Joke Mixed Martial Arts Press Release

Pattaya, Thailand, December 20, 2019



Rutherford arrived in Thailand just four weeks ago for a long-term stay to focus on training in Muay Thai.



Muay Thai or Thai Boxing is the national sport and cultural martial art of Thailand. It was developed several hundreds of years ago as a form of close-combat that utilizes the entire body as a weapon. Muay Thai became widespread internationally in the late 20th to 21st century, when westernized practitioners from Thailand began competing in kickboxing.



No Joke Instructor, Ryan Rutherford competed at the "Max Muay Thai" event on Sunday, December 17 and claimed victory. The "Max Muay Thai" franchise is described as "The number 1 rated Muay Thai show in Thailand" according to the company's website. Each event is streamed on television in Thailand and online worldwide.

