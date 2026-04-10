Martial Arts News
Access news on a variety of martial arts disciplines from jiu-jitsu and MMA to capoeira and Taekwondo. Learn about new training opportunities, events and leaders in the martial arts industry.
Academy Safe Welcomes Martial Arts Leader Cris Rodriguez to the Board of Directors
Cris Rodriguez has been appointed to the Board of Directors of AcademySafe, a nonprofit focused on making martial arts academies safer for children, families, and communities. She brings a blend of martial arts leadership and marketing expertise through her work with Grow Pro Agency and her experience as a former academy founder and owner. - April 10, 2026 - Academy Safe
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast Expands Global Reach Through Authentic Combat Sports Media and Brand Partnerships
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast grows its global audience, connecting fighters, coaches, and fans through authentic content, industry insight, and brand collaborations. - April 08, 2026 - Pu'u Muay Thai
Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy Launches "Modern Survival" Self‑Defense Training Led by Grandmaster Pedro Rodriguez
New 2026 programs in Boynton Beach, Florida, help families, women, and professionals learn real‑world self‑defense, not just sport martial arts. - April 02, 2026 - Boynton Beach Martial Arts Academy
National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league. - March 14, 2026 - The National Martial Arts League
Invest Atlantic City Fight Night Brand Poised to Disrupt the Combat Sports Industry
The official announcement of Invest Atlantic City Fight Night, a combat sports brand looking to disrupt the industry status quo through a fighters first, growth based, entrepreneurial model. Taking pressure of combatants so they can focus on their craft rather than the demand to sell tickets. - February 28, 2026 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Cris Cyborg to Headline Nação Cyborg 15 in Historic World Title Boxing Bout – March 28, 2026 in Curitiba
Cris Cyborg looks to become first combat sports athlete to hold a world championship in MMA and Professional boxing simultaneously with WIBA world Title fight March 28, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. - February 25, 2026 - Cris Cyborg
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts Appoints Jami Bond as Vice President of Growth
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts, a leading martial arts franchise for over 40 years, announces Jami Bond, CFE, as Vice President of Growth. Bond brings 20+ years of franchise leadership and ownership experience to drive nationwide expansion and support franchisees. Tiger-Rock offers a proven, turnkey business model and science-backed training system for entrepreneurs seeking growth and community impact. - December 10, 2025 - Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
Empowerment Through Training: Krav Maga Hawaii Launches Maui Self-Defense Event
Krav Maga Hawaii will host a real-world self-defense seminar on November 23, 2025, from 2–5:30 PM at The Club Maui in Kahului. Led by founder Kevin L. Lewis, the event teaches practical Krav Maga, threat recognition, and decision-making under stress. Open to adults and teens—no experience needed. Limited spots available. - November 18, 2025 - Krav Maga Hawaii
Krav Maga Hawaii Academy Launches Online Courses to Empower Everyday People with Practical Personal Safety Skills
Krav Maga Hawaii today announced the launch of its new online learning platform through Teachable, Krav Maga Hawaii Academy bringing decades of real-world defensive tactics, executive protection, and self-defense expertise to learners worldwide. The Academy’s first release of courses focuses... - October 06, 2025 - Krav Maga Hawaii
Atlantic City Hosts Knockout Business Event at ACX1 Studios
Ready to fight for your brand, your pitch, and your presence? Join them for Fight Night for Founders — a high-energy business training experience happening October 25 at the iconic ACX1 Studios on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Explore the fan expo, enjoy the amateur bouts and strap in for the event. There will be something for everyone. - August 20, 2025 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Key Martial Arts Named Best Dojo In North County and Holds Grand Reopening
Key Martial Arts, the all-ages martial arts school dedicated to the pursuit of excellence, is pleased to be recognized as Best Martial Arts Dojo in The Coast News Group’s Best of North County contest. To celebrate this accomplishment along with 18 years of lessons serving residents of the... - July 19, 2025 - Key Martial Arts
Frontier Services Group 500: HK Sponsors the Ju-Jitsu Federation of Cambodia and Cambodia’s National Ju-Jitsu Team
Frontier Services Group (FSG) (HKEX: 500), a global leader in risk mitigation, security, and logistics services, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Ju-Jitsu Federation of Cambodia (JJFC), the Kingdom’s sole governing body for the sport of Ju-Jitsu and one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing and most decorated sports organizations. This landmark partnership strengthens FSG’s regional engagement and commitment to community development, leadership, and discipline—values that deep - July 04, 2025 - Frontier Services Group
Litigation Attorney Paul Geller Joins Academy Safe Board of Directors
Academy Safe appoints renowned attorney and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Paul Geller to its Board of Directors, strengthening its mission to promote safety in martial arts across the U.S. and Canada. - June 25, 2025 - Academy Safe
The Phoenix Dojo Gala Launches Gerry Blanck’s Dojo Foundation with Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc. & Miss Asia Intl 2024 for Mental Health & Wildfire Recovery
Honoring a 43-year legacy with the rebuild of Gerry Blanck’s dojo and the launch of a foundation to support students and strengthen the community through martial arts. - May 28, 2025 - Diamond Media Agency
Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2026 Conference
17X MMA World Champion and undefeated, top 10 ranked professional Boxer Cris Cyborg will appear as a guest speaker at the 2026 Bitcoin conference. - May 26, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Philadelphia Boxer Nicole Fisher-Brown: Fighting for a Better Future, In and Out of the Ring
National/East Coast Champ Boxer Nicole Fisher-Brown (#2 @165lbs, #9 @154lbs, 7-1 record) is a Philly force. Beyond the ring, she champions youth empowerment, violence reduction, and mentorship. A dedicated mom, wife, and community leader, Nicole inspires future athletes and leaders. - May 09, 2025 - Nicole Fisher-Brown
RDX Sports Celebrates Red Glove Boxing S.L.'s Unstoppable Growth in Spain
RDX Sports proudly celebrates Red Glove Boxing S.L.'s latest milestone, the launch of their new store in Madrid. Since 2017, this powerful partnership has fueled Red Glove’s rise as a top distributor in Spain, championing RDX gear at major events and driving brand growth. With a renewed multi-million Euro agreement and shared passion for combat sports, RDX and Red Glove are redefining the ring together, bringing premium gear closer to fighters across Spain. - May 02, 2025 - RDX Inc. Ltd.
Online Wing Chun School Aims to Fix the Art's Broken Foundations
Sifu Adam Williss, founder of The Dragon Institute, has launched an online Wing Chun school designed to fix the art’s broken foundations. His new platform offers a structured curriculum, clear step-by-step instruction, and a global community for serious students. The goal: to give students around the world the opportunity to build the kind of Wing Chun foundation most never get — no matter where they live. - April 28, 2025 - Adam Williss Martial Arts
Legends Unite in Phoenix; World-Class Martial Arts Event
Hollywood meets high-impact heroism at the Israeli Martial Arts Hall of Honors, a gala & weekend recognizing global legends in martial arts. Train with 35 legends. Held during the prestigious FIMA International Training & Awards Weekend (FITA 2025), honoring icons like Don "The Dragon" Wilson, Dan “The Beast” Severn, and Benny “The Jet” Urquidez, alongside pioneers of Krav Maga, BJJ, and edged weapons mastery. Witness history. Network with UFC champions & Grandmasters. - April 23, 2025 - The FIMA
PFL MMA Champion Cris Cyborg Now Ranked 15th in the World as Professional Boxer
Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the history of the sport having won Championship belts with the PFL, Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce MMA promotions. Competing in professional Boxing Cris Cyborg now finds herself ranked 15th in the world inside the Super Welterweight division after a pair of KO victories over Karen Fernandez and Valentina Angarita improved her professional boxing record to 4-0 (3KO's). - March 25, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
RDX Sports Announces Landmark Two-Year Partnership with Brave CF
RDX Sports has announced a two-year partnership with BRAVE CF, making it the exclusive merchandise partner of BRAVE CF. Effective March 2, 2025, the partnership aims to enhance both organisations’ global reach, with RDX supplying gear and apparel for BRAVE events and BRAVE featuring RDX branding across its platforms. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding both organisations’ global presence, elevating the sports of MMA, and bringing innovations to the combat sports industry. - March 14, 2025 - RDX Inc. Ltd.
Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming
Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for... - November 05, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
Briana Kellin Makes History for USA Luta Livre at the Catch Wrestling World Championships in England
In a historic moment for combat sports, Briana Kellin became the first American woman to win the prestigious Catch Wrestling World Championships, hosted by the renowned Snake Pit in Wigan, England. Her victory not only marks a significant milestone in the sport but also solidifies Kellin’s... - November 02, 2024 - USA Luta Livre
MMA Champ Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas Conference
UFC Champion Cris Cyborg to attend Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas conference May 27-29, 2025 at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort. - October 31, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Considered WMMA GOAT After 5th World Title by Most
Cris Cyborg adds the PFL MMA Championship to her MMA Resume which already included the Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta FC, and STRIKEFORCE Championship belts. Winner of 17 World Championship fights, Cris Cyborg defeated 2x PFL Tournament Champion Larissa Pacheco 4 rounds to 1 to become PFL MMA World Champion. - October 30, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing with Green Bay Fight Night Main Event April 27
16x MMA Grand Slam Champion will be returning to the sport of Professional Boxing April 27 as she steps into the ring as the main event of Rough House Promotions: Green Bay Fight Night Cris Cyborg the current Bellator MMA Champion last competed in MMA at Bellator 300 where she scored a 1st round... - February 22, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
NinjaTrix Leaps Toward Future Growth with New Kid’s Fitness Franchise Opportunity
NinjaTrix, the innovative kid's fitness studio that blends gymnastics, parkour, martial arts, and life skills into an action-packed adventure, is now offering franchise opportunities. This exciting evolution from a successful licensee program to a full-fledged franchise signifies NinjaTrix's... - January 24, 2024 - NinjaTrix
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Shines at IBJJF World NoGi Championship in Las Vegas
Miami Lakes Competitors Claim Four Medals Showcasing Remarkable Skill and Tenacity - December 24, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Secures Victorious Wins at Jiu-Jitsu World League Season 2023
48 Competing Kids Triumph with 35 Gold Medals, Leading Academy to Remarkable Success - December 24, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Triumphs at Miami Open 2023, Secures Nine Medals
Exceptional Performance Showcases Academy's Dominance as South Florida’s Top Jiu-Jitsu Academy - November 29, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Showcases Exceptional Performance at ADCC Orlando Open
Outstanding Display of Skill and Determination Earns Multiple Medals - November 28, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Empowers Hialeah Gardens Police Department with Specialized Defensive Tactics Training
Miami Lakes Based Jiu-Jitsu Academy Instills Officers with Vital Self-Defense Skills and Resilience Mindset - November 15, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing Jan. 19 Against Kelsey Wickstrum, the #3 Ranked Boxer in the USA
Cris Cyborg is the only MMA Grand Slam Champion after winning belts with Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce. Cyborg will be making her return to Professional Boxing against the #3 ranked female fighter in the USA Kelsey Wickstrum Jan 19, 2024 as the Main Event of WFC 163 at the Pechanga Casino in Temecula California. More info CrisCyborg.com. - November 13, 2023 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano Bellator 300 Fight Most Watched Female Fight in Brazil Since 2018
Cris Cyborg proves she is still one of the biggest names in Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts, as her Bellator 300 Victory over #1 contender Cat Zingano on the Globo owned Combate broadcast network was a rating success in Brazil earning a 70+ ratings percent share making it the most watched female fight in the country since 2008 and the most watched Female Bellator MMA fight in the history of Brazil. - October 17, 2023 - Cris Cyborg
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Triumphs at the 2023 Orlando Championship, Securing Top Honors
Outstanding performance showcases the academy's commitment to excellence and effective training methodology - October 03, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
RealCappers.com Revolutionizes UFC and MMA Fan Engagement with Innovative Mobile App
Capitalizing on UFC's Surge and Anticipating Wider Sports Betting Regulation in the US - October 01, 2023 - AP3 LLC dba RealCappers.com
New Palm Coast Martial Arts School Already a “Neighborhood Favorite"
The Dragon Institute, Palm Coast’s newest martial arts school, has been named a Neighborhood Favorite only one month after its grand opening. This honor comes as the outcome of a voting process by neighbors residing in Palm Coast and the wider Flagler County region, facilitated through the community networking platform, Nextdoor. - September 10, 2023 - Adam Williss Martial Arts
10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills Shines Bright, Securing Gold at Jiu Jitsu World League Golden State VIII
Five champions from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills dominated the Jiu Jitsu World League Golden State VIII in Stockton. Highlights include Daniel Griego's triangle submission, Alberto Sotomayor's swift Darce Choke, Lindsey Briseno's 21-2 finals victory, and impressive comebacks by Head Coach Jeff Willingham and Jason Townsell. Supported by Coach Brandon Townsell and Leticia Sotomayor, the team remains unbeaten. The squad is geared up for the Jiu Jitsu World League San Diego XIII in October. - September 01, 2023 - 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Wraps Up a Successful 3rd Annual Kids Summer Duals Competition
Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Promotes Camaraderie and Skill Development through In-House Youth Jiu-Jitsu Tournament Hialeah Gardens High School - August 28, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Athletes Shine at 2023 Pan Kids Championship, Securing 8 Medals
Young talents demonstrate remarkable performance, earning 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals. - August 01, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Introduces Early Morning Jiu-Jitsu Classes for All Students, Monday Through Thursday
Newly added 7 a.m. classes offer enhanced flexibility and convenience for Jiu-Jitsu enthusiasts. - July 10, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills Competitors Dominate Jiu Jitsu World League in Stockton: Jeff Willingham, Jason Townsell, and Alberto Sotomayor Take Home Gold
Three competitors from 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills dominated the Jiu Jitsu World League Pacific Open in Stockton,CA, winning gold medals in the No Gi competition.Jeff Willingham, Jason Townsell, and Alberto Sotomayor showcased their skills and scored no points against them.The team aims to excel at the upcoming World Championship and currently ranks 6th in No Gi.Located in Chino Hills, the academy offers classes for all levels, emphasizing a friendly environment and top-notch instruction. - June 22, 2023 - 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Chino Hills
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Introduces Exclusive Kids Summer Camp Program for Existing Students
Immersive and comprehensive program focuses on skill development, wrestling, and fitness for young Jiu-Jitsu enthusiasts. - June 16, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Enter the Dragon - Kung Fu Comes to Palm Coast/Flagler County
Award-Winning Martial Arts School Brings Kung Fu & the Legacy of Bruce Lee to Flagler County - May 29, 2023 - Adam Williss Martial Arts
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Achieves Impressive Wins in Spring Season Jiu-Jitsu Competitions
The Jiu-Jitsu Academy located in Miami Lakes has reaffirmed its dominance in the Spring Season through its outstanding performance in recent tournaments. - May 24, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
UK Iaido Championships Come to Tipton: Local Dojo Looks to Build on Success
Ren Shin Kan, a local dojo based in Halesown, is gearing up for the UK Iaido Championships this year. The event, also known as the Iaido Nationals, will showcase some of the best martial artists in the country and promises to be an exciting competition. - May 24, 2023 - Ren Shin Kan Iaido
PCS3: Garcia vs. Randall, June 17
PCS3 Garcia vs. Randall: Professional MMA and Boxing Promotion returns to Houston with World-Wide PPV Broadcast on June 17. - May 21, 2023 - Paradigm Combat Sports Training Center
West Coast Wing Chun in Long Beach
Signal Hill, CA Martial Arts school West Coast Wing Chun moves to Long Beach, CA. - April 28, 2023 - West Coast Wing Chun
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Dominates IBJJF Pan Championship with 11 Medalists
South Florida's leading MMA and Jiu-Jitsu academy dominate at the March, 2023 IBJJF Pan Championship - April 13, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu and Self Defense Academy Emerges as Overall Winners of Jiu-Jitsu World League Season 2022
Miami Lakes-based martial arts school dominates Jiu-Jitsu World League competition. - March 29, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes