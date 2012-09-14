PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rockford's Ryan Rutherford Wins Kickboxing Bout in Thailand No Joke Instructor, Ryan Rutherford competed at the "Max Muay Thai" event on Sunday, December 17 and claimed victory. The "Max Muay Thai" franchise is described as "The number 1 rated Muay Thai show in Thailand" according to the company's website. Each event is streamed... - December 20, 2019 - No Joke Mixed Martial Arts

Art Camacho Becomes First Hispanic Filmmaker to Direct a Russian Language Film in Russia: "Wild League" Hispanic Filmmaker Art Camacho becomes the first Latino to Direct a Russian Language film in Russia. - October 17, 2019 - Blue Hemisphere Pictures

ABADÁ-Capoeira Academy to Host Inaugural 2019 NYC Batizado From October 9-13, 2019, ABADÁ-Capoeira Academy NYC is hosting a series of events that showcase the Afro-Brazilian martial arts Capoeira, accompanied by music, dance, and special performances by special guests from all over the world. - October 09, 2019 - Capoeira NYC, LLC

Lightning Defense Martial Art Opens with a Championship Win Lightning Defense Martial Art (LDMA) announced today its grand opening of its new martial art studio that combines martial art, fitness, and technology in a novel way that achieves high caloric burn. In addition, its members won first place in a national sports tournament earlier this year. With these striking results, the studio has plans of opening many more locations in the area. - October 02, 2019 - Lightning Defense Martial Art

Kersey Kickbox Workout Goes High Tech Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club becomes the first and largest SMART Kickboxing gym in Canada, with an exclusive partnership with Impact Wrap. This technology platform will level up the members workout with data proven results. - September 30, 2019 - Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club

Inventor of “Games of Genius” Coming to R.I., Oct. 10 Free Seminar, Open to the Public Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts

Free Active Shooter Seminar Being Offered by Samurai Karate Studio In light of the tragic mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Samurai Karate Studio, located at 4561 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia, SC, 29229, will be offering a free active shooter seminar for the general public on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00 a.m. - August 14, 2019 - Samurai Karate Studio

Kidini Karate is New on Amazon; Back to School Bully Prevention for Kids 3-8 Years Old Kidini Karate® helps parents teach children to be aware, avoid, and self-defense escapes and empowers very young children with knowledge and courage to escape bullies and child predators. Kidini Karate® introduces to the professional educators of very young children, a detailed educator’s manual researched by the University Of Delaware Department of Research titled: Helping Children Develop Self Protective Skills. - July 19, 2019 - Kidini Karate

USA Wrestling Announces Partnership with EarSplintz Cauliflower Ear Prevention and Management USA Wrestling is proud to announce that EarSplintz will be an official sponsor through the 2021 season. The sponsorship designates EarSplintz as an Official Cauliflower Ear Prevention sponsor for USA Wrestling. With EarSplintz, consumers now can purchase the same products doctors use to treat ear injuries... - May 27, 2019 - EarSplintz

Women Fight Back. Free Self Defense Seminar. Shidoshi Nathan Ingram has been of service to his community since the age of 18 years old, where he taught free Karate classes to children in lower Manhattan. Nathan taught over 18,000 students including the US military. He offered free martial arts classes to children for over 30 years and women in his self-defense program. - March 31, 2019 - D.A.S Karate Federation

No Joke Mixed Martial Arts Announces 15th Annual Summer Camp No Joke was founded in 2002 and shortly thereafter launched their first summer camp in 2004 - which incorporated many fun martial arts games and was anything but your traditional summer camp. In the years since, the summer camp has become a highly-anticipated event amongst the Loves Park community. With... - March 19, 2019 - No Joke Mixed Martial Arts

Busto's Martial Arts of Holbrook, NY Announce a Special Program for Children and Adults Busto’s Martial Arts of Holbrook announces its new test drive martial arts program for ages 3 to adult. A full month of lessons, and you're guaranteed a minimum of four classes a week, lessons from advanced instructors including Sensei Matt Federico, a 6-degree black belt in Kenpo karate and on top of that a free uniform & belt, backpack and t-shirt. If you go to their website: bustosmartialartsofholbrook.com, you’ll find all the details and special promotion pricing. - February 22, 2019 - Busto’s Martial Arts of Holbrook

Fire Fist Boxing Fighters Set for UFC Fight Pass Bouts in St. Petersburg Fire Fist Boxing’s Connor “The Kid” Coyle, Willian “Baby Face” Silva and Mark Reyes Jr. will all fight as part of a UFC Fight Pass card Saturday, February 16 at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL. This excellent evening of boxing is promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions... - February 15, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

PopularCBDBrands.com Announces the Best CBD Oils of 2018-2019 PopTheCBD.com, the pioneering site that publishes unrivaled rankings based on advanced data science/machine learning modeling methods, has released it’s yearly update ranking of the "The Best CBD Oils." The ranking is available at: https://popularcbdbrands.com/best-cbd-oils/ As the demand... - December 12, 2018 - Strategic Data Science, LLC

Local Lake Mary Resident, American Kenpo Instructor 6th Degree Professor Michael Friedman Hosts the Annual "The Gathering of the Masters" Professor Mike Friedman hosted the "Gathering Of The Masters" Event. A combination of seminars, workshops, and information sessions with some of Kenpo Karate's highest ranking Masters and Elite Instructors. There were Black Belt Promotions from ranks 1st -10th Degree, and celebrities were on hand for an autograph and a meet and greet session as well. - November 13, 2018 - Knockout Fitness

Local Martial Arts School Makes Good at Championship Cornerstone Martial Arts & Leadership Academy students travel and win big at major martial arts event. - November 06, 2018 - Cornerstone Martial Arts & Leadership Academy

Reyes-Soler Draw; Sando Shines in Nashville Edwin Reyes and Jesus Soler battled to an entertaining eight round draw in the main event of Tri-Star Boxing Promotions’ “Fight Night at Limelight” Saturday, July 28 in Nashville. With a standing room only crowd cheering him on, Reyes moved up in weight to challenge for the UBF All-Americas... - August 03, 2018 - Tri Star Boxing

Camp Carter International Karate Association Donates Needed Supplies to Public Elementary School in Philippines Camp Carter International Karate Association (CCIKA) proudly announces a partnership with Kabuyao Elementary School in the Philippines, whereby it will donate needed school supplies throughout the year. While on a 3-country tour through Asia, Grand Master/Hanshi James D. Carter took time out to visit... - August 02, 2018 - Camp Carter International Karate Association

Camp Carter International Karate Association Pledge to Donate $1700 to Vallejo Sister City Association "Youth Sports Diplomacy Asia Trip 2018" Grandmaster/Hanshi James Carter has pledged to donate $1700 for this lifetime experience for Vallejo Sister City Association Inner City Youth to participate in Goodwill Sports Games in Asia, "They will travel the world and be seen as sports diplomats." - June 21, 2018 - Camp Carter International Karate Association

Camp Carter International Karate Association Lunch Ceremony at Randolph Hotel, Oxford, England; Award Certificate of Rank to Hanshi John F. Kennedy Camp Carter International Karate Association President James Carter will present the 8th Dan promotion to John F. Kennedy. Grandmaster Joong Nam and Hanshi Ralph Percelle, both 9th Dan, petitioned Camp Carter International Karate Association to promote John F. Kennedy to Hanshi. - June 09, 2018 - Camp Carter International Karate Association

Newly Certified Martial Art Master in Cartersville, Georgia Micheal Wilson of CKD Martial Art & Self Defense of Cartersville (Choi Kwang Do) recently took a special trip to England where he participated in an international seminar held by Choi Kwang Do's founder, Grandmaster Kwang Jo Choi. During the event Michael was tested by CKD's founder (Grandmaster... - June 08, 2018 - Choi Kwang Do Cartersville

Winters Rock Entertainment to Produce Feature Length Documentary Film Showcasing Professional MMA Fighter Marcus Kowal Los Angeles based Winters Rock Entertainment has secured the story rights to produce a feature length documentary film about professional MMA fighter and TV personality Marcus Kowal. The film will showcase Marcus and his wife Mishel’s fight to change the legal and social attitudes surrounding drinking... - May 21, 2018 - Winters Rock Entertainment

Cabot Martial Arts Joins Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido as Latest Franchise Owners Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido - World Headquarters located in Wentzville, Missouri is proud to announce that Mr and Mrs Robert Mantione have joined the organization as the latest franchise owners. - May 10, 2018 - Hapkido USA

Fire Fist Boxing Promotions Adds Unbeaten Reyes Jr. to June 16 Card Dynamic welterweight prospect Mark Reyes Jr. will face veteran Javier Garcia in a six round special attraction bout Saturday, June 16 at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL. Fighting out of Tampa, Reyes Jr. is 6-0 with 4 wins by knockout. The popular 22-year-old possesses explosive athleticism and dynamic... - May 05, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Camp Carter International Karate Association Gives Lifetime Humanitarian Award to Dr. Jonathan Kim, DDS Camp Carter International Karate Association announces that this year’s Awards Banquet will present the Lifetime Humanitarian Award to Dr. Jonathan Kim for his tireless work and dedication to humanitarian causes in the Korean-American community and around the world. What: CCIKA 2018 Annual Awards... - April 23, 2018 - Camp Carter International Karate Association

Durham North Carolina, Martial Artist, and Author Jessie Bowen Inducted Into Martial Arts Masters Hall of Fame Durham, North Carolina, on April 7, 2018, Jessie Bowen was honored at the Kung Fu & Karate Expo 12 & Masters of Martial Arts Awards Ceremony at the Golden Nugget Resort in Atlantic City New Jersey for his contributions to the martial arts. The Kung Fu & Karate Expo 12 is the annual convention... - April 20, 2018 - Jessie Bowen

Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido Founder Grandmaster Kim Myung Yong Retires April 2018 will mark the retirement of Grandmaster Kim Myung Yong, Founder and President of Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido. Grandmaster Kim has dedicated his life to training and teaching students all over the world in the art of Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido. April 20-22, 2018 at the World Headquarters in Wentzville,... - April 04, 2018 - Hapkido USA

Agbeko-Blakey Tops St. Patrick’s Day Fight Night in Nashville Light heavyweight knockout king Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko will headline Tri-Star Boxing’s special edition of “Fight at the Fairgrounds” when he battles Lawrence Blakey Saturday, March 17 at the Fairground Sports Arena in Nashville, TN. Tickets can be purchased by going... - March 15, 2018 - Tri Star Boxing

Brave CF to be Hosted in the Biggest Indoor Sporting Arena in Brazil Brave Combat Federation will host the eleventh edition of the event at the largest indoor stadium in Brazil. - March 10, 2018 - Brave Combat Federation

Full Contact Karate Comes to Raleigh Bushiken Karate is holding their first open tournament in the Raleigh area. the tournament will consist of three divisions, forms, weapons and full contact sparring. - February 11, 2018 - Bushiken Karate, Saint-Cyr Dojo

The Dragon Institute Selected as "Best Martial Arts in Dana Point" for 4th Consecutive Year The Dragon Institute has been chosen best martial arts school in Dana Point in the Dana Point Times' 10th Annual People's Choice Lantern Awards. This marks the 4th consecutive year which The Dragon Institute has been awarded this distinction. - February 07, 2018 - Advanced Fighting Concepts

Martial Artist Achieves National Success Jessie Bowen for the 2nd year received International Honors from Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall of Honors on Saturday, January 26, 2018, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Action Martial Arts Magazine and Hall of Honors is the largest Hall of Fame in the world with over 1500 people in attendance. The... - February 02, 2018 - Jessie Bowen

Vazquez Tops Reyes in Nashville Promoter Matt Young’s Tri-Star Boxing provided a solid evening of entertainment in the Music City Friday, December 8 with a five-bout card billed as “Fights at the Fairgrounds.” Inglewood, CA flyweight Santos Vasquez topped local favorite Edwin Reyes in the main event of the evening... - December 11, 2017 - Tri Star Boxing

Kenya Welcomes a Taste of Afro-Brazilian Culture - Mandinga Ancestral Capoeira Angola Festival Mandinga Ancestral set the standard for Capoeira Angola festivals in Africa and generated an immediate increase interest in the martial art within East Africa. - December 08, 2017 - Internationality

Dr. Alan Fein, Age 75, Promoted to Brown Belt in Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu West Hartford, CT Black Belt Jim Hughes, with the blessing of his legendary teacher, Royce Gracie announces the promotion of Dr. Alan Fein to Brown Belt in Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. - November 27, 2017 - Jim Hughes & Gracie Brazilian Jiu JItsu Self Defense

Tech-Tonic Shift: Taekwondo Quebec Becomes First Federation to Embrace Energy Scoring in Combat Sports The Quebec Taekwondo Federation has officially become the first global competitive governing body to embrace 20/20 Armor’s energy scoring system. Quebec Taekwondo Federation’s commitment reinforces the 20/20 Armor vision of growing Taekwondo into a professional sport like soccer and basketball, while making it spectator friendly. - October 18, 2017 - 20/20 Armor

Samurai Karate Studio Receives Best of Columbia Award for Martial Arts Instruction for 6th Year in a Row Samurai Karate Studio, located in Richland Northeast Columbia, South Carolina, was recently awarded the Best of Columbia Award for Martial Arts instruction for the 6th year in a row. "We are so honored to receive this award this year," commented Sensei Chris Feldt, the owner and chief instructor... - October 13, 2017 - Samurai Karate Studio

Samurai Karate Studio to Participate in 6th Annual Fodada International Women's Self Defense Day by Offering a Free Self Defense Workshop Sensei Christopher Feldt, owner and chief instructor for Samurai Karate Studio located in Richland Northeast Columbia, South Carolina, recently announced his school will be participating in the 6th Annual Fodada International Women's Self Defense Day by offering a free self defense workshop for women living in the community on Saturday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. - October 13, 2017 - Samurai Karate Studio

Martial Artist Teams with Teachers to Encourage Math Studies As a second grader, math can be a challenge, though it may have just gotten a bit easier. Stillwater Martial Arts owner and Master Instructor Alex Evers is teaming up with Richmond Elementary school’s 2nd grade teachers and students. Starting in 2016, Richmond’s 2nd grade math program was... - September 16, 2017 - Stillwater Martial Arts

Three Title Fights Plus the Much Anticipated MMA Debut of Amanda Leve Highlight Triton Fights 4 Powered by Tiger Lyfe Triton Fights 4 powered by Tiger Lyfe will feature the 125 lb. title fight between Danny Maldonado and Geo Alvarez, the 135 lb. women’s title between Diana Karavas and Elizabeth Lewis and the 170 lb. title between Austin Wolfson and Chris Kevlin. The night will also feature the MMA debut of grappling sensation Amanda Leve. - July 27, 2017 - Triton Fights

HeadBlade Loves the Men and Women Who Shave and Protect Proceeds of Limited Edition Models All Go to First Responders and Military. - June 27, 2017 - Todd Greene

UFC Signs First Ever South Asian Fighter Arjan Singh Bhullar becomes the first South Asian fighter to sign with the UFC - which is the biggest MMA fight promotion company in the world. - May 24, 2017 - Law Offices of Jamshed Mistry

Moo Yea Do Martial Art to be Taught at International Fighting Arts Training Facility Located in Murrieta, California Beginning June 1, 2017 A new martial arts training facility located in the beautiful City of Murrieta, California, has been approved to teach the art of Moo Yea Do. Literally translated to mean "The Way (or path) of Discipline." Moo Yea Do is a martial art form created by its founder World Grandmaster "Tiger" Yang in 1980. It is a synthesis of techniques useful today, but based in the principles of older art forms like Tae Kwon Do, Hap Ki Do, and Kung-Fu. - May 20, 2017 - International Fighting Arts

Acupuncture Has Energy Work and a Martial Arts Based on Its Five Elements, Xingyi Detailed in a Book from Jade Dragon Alaska A complete introduction to Xingyi with many methods used for understanding developing internal energy which have never been published before. Understand and feel Qi with this is unique combination of Qigong (standing and moving), a five move Tai Chi Set, Xingyi (Hsing-i, Hsing-Yi) five element forms (5), and everyday internal energy exercises. - March 31, 2017 - Jade Dragon Alaska

FMA Culture International & Embassy of the Philippines Celebrate Kali Embassy of the Philippines, Madrid, Spain, invites Advanced Combat Evolution via the FMA Culture International Association to Showcase Indigenous Kali at La Navideña Feria de Las Culturas. - February 18, 2017 - Advanced Combat Evolution

Award-Winning Martial Arts School Launches Website to Showcase the Self-Defense Effectiveness of Wing Chun Orange County martial arts school, The Dragon Institute, launches its new Irvine-based website to bring local attention to the self-defense advantages of Wing Chun over more popular mainstream martial arts. The site also offers key details and benefits on the school’s unique methods and Irvine... - November 25, 2016 - Advanced Fighting Concepts

Full Metal Dojo to Offer Contract to Georges St. Pierre Full Metal Dojo, Thailand's #1 MMA promotion, is prepared to make UFC legend Georges St. Pierre an offer that would make him the richest athlete in the history of sports. - October 19, 2016 - Full Metal Dojo

October 2016: California Martial Arts Schools Return with Three World Champions On October 7th and 8th, martial arts students and instructors came together in Katy, TX for the World Kuk Sool Association's World Championship Tournament. More than 750 competitors representing more than a dozen countries competed over two days. At the end of it all, 17-year-old Annika Peterson from... - October 13, 2016 - Kuk Sool Won of Menlo Park

Full Metal Dojo: The Beginning An opportunity to introduce Thailand's number 1 MMA organization to a North American audience. Owned and operated by Boston native Jon Nutt, Full Metal Dojo has had 12 events since it's inception in 2014. Nutt, an ex-pat since 2005, speaks and sings fluent Thai and is expanding the Dojo into Asia. Consequently, he is 2-1 as a fighter and promoter. - September 17, 2016 - Full Metal Dojo