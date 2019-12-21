AKVIS Updates Restoration Bundle: New Life for Old Photos

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AKVIS Lab Press Release

AKVIS announces the update of Retoucher and Coloriage that compose the Restoration Bundle and are also available as separate software products. The recent versions provide the improved Batch Processing feature, full compatibility with macOS Catalina and recently updated image editors, and other changes.

Perm, Russia, December 21, 2019



AKVIS Retoucher is efficient photo restoration software that removes dust, scratches, stains, and other defects, as well as the irrelevant details and unwanted objects. It reconstructs selected parts of an image using samples from surrounding areas. Besides the automatic retouching, the program also offers a set of tools for additional corrections and final touches.



AKVIS Coloriage is color manipulation software that adds color to old black and white photos and recolors modern images. The program automatically recognizes the edges of the object and applies the new color in a realistic manner. It includes both automatic and manual tools, the rich Color Library, and various options to pick out colors.



Retoucher easily restores your old family photos so they look new. Coloriage adds color to the retouched pictures to make them even more vivid. Give a second life to your photos with AKVIS software.



The new versions bring a number of improvements: full compatibility with the new macOS Catalina (10.15); support for Adobe Photoshop 2020, Photoshop Elements 2020, Corel PaintShop Pro 2020 and Painter 2020; the enhanced Batch Processing option with the new file renaming feature (in Retoucher); support for more RAW files; bug fixes and improved stability.



Free trial versions are available for download at akvis.com.



The programs run on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32-bit, 64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit. Both products are available as standalone applications and as plugin filters for AliveColors, Adobe Photoshop, and other image editors.



Customers who bought or upgraded their licenses during the last 12 months can update to the new versions for free. Users whose licenses are older and are not valid for the latest versions can update each program for $14.95 or update all of the products at once for only $39.95.



These two programs can be purchased as separate products or in the AKVIS Restoration Bundle at the discounted price - 30% Off.



Kat Kharina

+7 342 2121661



https://akvis.com



