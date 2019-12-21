Gaius Launches Hyperlocal App

Press Releases Gaius Hyperlocal Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Gaius app empowers users to publish stories, create ads, join communities as well as buy and sell in the local market.

Chennai, India, December 21, 2019



Gaius aims to be the emerging market's largest online marketplace for hyperlocal communities to seamlessly create, interact and monetize through local content, services and offers. User generated content can be in any format - Texts, Images or Videos. Content can be seamlessly created using the app's easy drag and drop functionality.



The “Community” feature enables users to choose and be part of groups which are of interest to them. Currently, Gaius users have created communities revolving around education, food, women’s issues and more. Talking about communities, Arjuna Sathiaseelan, Co-Founder and CEO says, “We create and build relevant communities which helps people build a network, share and solve problems within the communities. Gaius Classrooms is an example of this community creation. The classrooms are designed to empower educational communities in colleges to enable students to quickly learn the latest skills, connect with local companies for jobs and internships and connect with local businesses for offers and services.”



Market place is another feature where small and medium businesses and retailers can target their local consumers by displaying their products for sale. Local businesses without an online presence can also create their business pages using Gaius App. Compared to directory-based websites and apps, the content on these pages are created and maintained by the businesses themselves. Merchants can also create their own ad using the Gaius App and target the consumer segment in their locality.



Arjuna Sathiaseelan

+447971329880



https://gaiusnetworks.com/



