

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Systweak Software Press Release

Receive press releases from Systweak Software: By Email RSS Feeds: Systweak Releases All-New App "Photos Recovery" for Android

One Tap and Your Deleted Photos Are Back.

Jaipur, India, December 21, 2019 --(



This application scans your Android and finds out the result within a few minutes. Users do not need to worry about lost photos as scanning result displays all the photos in a grid format. Required photos can be selected, and they can be chosen for redownload. These photos can be found inside the in-built recovery vault for further use.



Moreover, if a user wishes to exclude specific pictures from getting scanned, advanced app settings can be controlled accordingly. Other notable features are:



- Easy scan of internal and SD card

- Restores all major image formats

- Preview deleted photos before recovering

- Safe and fast scan



“We are able to recover deleted photos on PC with numerous software but the requirement of powerful photos recovery app on a smartphone drove us to build Photos Recovery tool for Android. Interestingly, rooting is not required for the app to work. Once the scanning results are available, users can save them to Systweak Photos Recovery Folder,” says Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Product, Systweak Software.



“We are happy to announce the new app release by Systweak which is user-friendly and recovers lost pictures effectively. At the same time, we are constantly working towards the requirements of users so that they stay connected to the technical world smartly, and can keep using essential apps for their own benefit,” says Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.



Compatible with your Android phones, Download Systweak’s Photos Recovery from Google Play Store and recover your lost photos instantly: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.photosrecovery



About the company:

Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 21 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Jaipur, India, December 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Systweak software has launched a powerful photo recovery app for Android users called "Photos Recovery." This app is dedicated to recovering all the photos that have been deleted deliberately or by accident.This application scans your Android and finds out the result within a few minutes. Users do not need to worry about lost photos as scanning result displays all the photos in a grid format. Required photos can be selected, and they can be chosen for redownload. These photos can be found inside the in-built recovery vault for further use.Moreover, if a user wishes to exclude specific pictures from getting scanned, advanced app settings can be controlled accordingly. Other notable features are:- Easy scan of internal and SD card- Restores all major image formats- Preview deleted photos before recovering- Safe and fast scan“We are able to recover deleted photos on PC with numerous software but the requirement of powerful photos recovery app on a smartphone drove us to build Photos Recovery tool for Android. Interestingly, rooting is not required for the app to work. Once the scanning results are available, users can save them to Systweak Photos Recovery Folder,” says Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Product, Systweak Software.“We are happy to announce the new app release by Systweak which is user-friendly and recovers lost pictures effectively. At the same time, we are constantly working towards the requirements of users so that they stay connected to the technical world smartly, and can keep using essential apps for their own benefit,” says Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.Compatible with your Android phones, Download Systweak’s Photos Recovery from Google Play Store and recover your lost photos instantly: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.photosrecoveryAbout the company:Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 21 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Contact Information Systweak Software

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



Click here to view the company profile of Systweak Software

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Systweak Software