Korenix's New Industrial Unmanaged M12 Switch for LVDC Railway Application

The industrial unmanaged M12 switch comes with gigabit and full gigabit selection. The JetNet 3508-LVDC is equipped with 1 Gigabit and 7 fast ethernet ports, while JetNet3808G-LVDC is equipped with 8 full Gigabit interfaces. Also, it is designed with rugged M12 connectors for meets multiple railway standards, allows 10K bytes Jumbo Frame for large file transmission and can also operate in -40~75C. With multi-backup features, the JetNet 3508G series is capable of constructing IP Surveillance network on the train, ensuring passengers' safety and improve train network reliability.



Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides industrial wired and wireless networking communication Solutions, is glad to introduce its new industrial unmanaged M12 Ethernet switch- JetNet 3508-LVDC/ JetNet3508G-LVDC. The new industrial switch is designed for IP surveillance in harsh environments, especially in applications that requires low voltage, such as Light Rail Transit, automatic vehicle, stacker, etc. The switch system supports multiple types of input voltage to adapt different train electrical power systems.

