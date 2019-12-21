Consumer Traffic to Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Website Grows

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance reports double digit growth in traffic to the organization's website which features the national Find A Medicare Insurance Agent online directory.

Los Angeles, CA, December 21, 2019 --(



"Medicare's Annual Enrollment period is the busiest time of the year and we are pleased that so many more consumers utilized the Association' website to connect with local Medicare insurance professionals," explains Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. Traffic to the Association's website increased 14.77 percent for the period beginning October 15 and concluding December 7, 2019 according to the organization.



"The association offers the leading free national online directory where consumers can find Medicare insurance agents in their local area and connect privately without fear of being deluged with hundreds of robocalls or emails," Slome notes. "Clearly, having access to a local expert is something that consumers find beneficial. Picking the right Medicare insurance plan can be rather complicated and while the Internet and phone-consultations are great, many people still want to meet face-to-face with someone who can assess their situation and offer counsel."



For the year beginning January 1, the Association reported increased traffic to the website of 18.20 percent over the same period during the prior year. "Our goal is to build an organization that is respected and known as a resource for both consumers and insurance professionals," Slome added. All traffic to the website is the result of organic searches, he shared.



Medicare's Annual Enrollment period began October 15 and concluded December 7, 2019. During this special time period consumers have the opportunity to reevaluate certain Medicare coverages and weight the pros and cons of switching coverage.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



