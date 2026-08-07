Health Insurance News
Keep your finger on the pulse of news about companies providing managed healthcare and public policy related to healthcare. Topics covered include HMOs, PPOs, provider networks, health insurance premiums, legal issues, primary and supplementary health insurance, Medicare, and new products and services aimed at consumers and industry professionals.
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
OneShare Health Announces Expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing for Complete and Classic Programs
OneShare Health, a Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry, today announced expanded Maternity and Preventive Sharing Limits for its Complete and Classic Programs, effective August 1, 2026. - July 31, 2026 - OneShare Health
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Neel Patel
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Neel Patel, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Patel will be practicing... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
OneShare Health Welcomes Kristie Geist as Chief Operating Officer
OneShare Health announced today the appointment of Kristie Geist as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the organization. Kristie is a seasoned executive with deep expertise in healthcare operations, transformation, and... - May 13, 2026 - OneShare Health
Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital
DMS Welcomes Brent Husmoe and Mark Brodzeller to Leadership Team
DMS today announced two strategic additions to its leadership team, grounded in a shared commitment to high-quality, strategy-led solutions. - April 16, 2026 - Digital Media Solutions, LLC
Cosmos Medical Management Expands Credentialing Support for Physicians and Healthcare Practices
Cosmos Medical Management enhances physician-focused credentialing support to help providers accelerate payer approvals and maintain stronger reimbursement readiness nationwide. - April 03, 2026 - Cosmos Medical Management, LLC
Medical Industry Websites Compete for Digital Excellence in the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting hospitals, medical practices, and healthcare organizations worldwide to compete for recognition as the best medical websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 27, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
LLH Healthcare and American Conference Raise $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama During 2026 Basketball Championships
LLH Healthcare and the American Conference announced the successful outcome of their championship week community initiative, raising $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama during the 2026 American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held March 10–15 at Legacy Arena in... - March 21, 2026 - LLH Healthcare
Thomas Brodmerkel Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Thomas Brodmerkel of Naples, Florida, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in Healthcare by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare industry. About Thomas Brodmerkel Thomas Brodmerkel serves as vice chairman of CareSource,... - March 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
FairMedBill Launches Platform to Streamline Medical Bill Error Detection and Do It Yourself Dispute Resolution
FairMedBill.com, a HIPAA-compliant tool with a ten-engine error detection system, comes at a critical time as consumers increasingly seek digital-first solutions for reviewing and disputing erroneous medical bills. - February 20, 2026 - FairMedBill
Kickstart 2026 with CMM’s Comprehensive Medical Credentialing Services for Healthcare Providers
As we welcome 2026, Cosmos Medical Management (CMM) is excited to offer its enhanced Medical Credentialing Services to support healthcare practices nationwide. - December 26, 2025 - Cosmos Medical Management, LLC
CMM Expands Reach to Provide Medical Provider Credentialing Services Nationwide
Cosmos Medical Management (CMM) expands its footprint by offering Medical Provider Credentialing Services to healthcare providers across USA. - December 05, 2025 - Cosmos Medical Management, LLC
CMM Launches Medical Credentialing Services to Support Growing Providers in USA
Cosmos Medical Management (CMM) introduces comprehensive Medical Credentialing Services designed to support the growing number of healthcare practices across the US. - December 03, 2025 - Cosmos Medical Management, LLC
Solving Healthcare’s Biggest Challenges: Why Member Intelligence and the Member Journey Matter More Than Ever
Payors and healthcare leaders are experiencing shrinking margins, rising CAHPS/HOS pressure, and increasing member expectations. Predict Health just released new results showing how health plans are using member intelligence, AI, real-world data, and advanced analytics to improve Stars, reduce churn, and strengthen retention. - December 02, 2025 - Predict Health
NatureQuant® Awarded Patent for NatureScore® and NatureDose® AI-Powered Environmental Impact Measurement Model
NatureQuant’s foundation technologies analyze environmental and personal data to unlock actionable nature exposure intelligence. - November 25, 2025 - NatureQuant
Bryson Financial Announces Expansion with New Newport Beach Office
Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management company serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach on December 1. - November 19, 2025 - Bryson Financial
MomDoc Responds to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Communication Regarding Contract Termination
MomDoc, Arizona’s leading women’s healthcare provider, is responding to a recent message distributed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) to employers and members, which contained inaccurate information regarding MomDoc & their upcoming departure from the BCBSAZ network... - November 07, 2025 - MomDoc
Gold Harbor Insurance Launches National Awareness Campaign for Working and Retired Americans and Families Seeking Affordable Final Expense Life Insurance
Gold Harbor Insurance is a trusted provider of family-focused life insurance and has launched a national awareness campaign to educate working and retired Americans, including seniors, veterans, first responders, contractors, and other blue-collar professionals on affordable Final Expense coverage designed to protect families from rising funeral and medical costs. - October 26, 2025 - Gold Harbor Insurance LLC
CMM Unveils Customizable A La Carte Solutions for Colorado Healthcare Providers
Colorado-based medical practices now have access to modular credentialing and billing services through Cosmos Medical Management’s new a la carte offerings. - October 20, 2025 - Cosmos Medical Management, LLC
A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation. - October 13, 2025 - Superior Insurance Advisors
Astrana Health and Intermountain Partner to Expand Access to Care Across Southern Nevada
Astrana Health and Intermountain Health have partnered to expand access to care across Southern Nevada. The collaboration will integrate provider networks, launch new clinics and care centers, and improve coordination to enhance quality, reduce costs, and address health equity. Focused on underserved communities, the initiative aims to strengthen the region’s healthcare infrastructure and improve patient outcomes. - October 08, 2025 - Astrana Health
Lauren Faith Caccavallo Honored as a Professional of the Year in Healthcare/Insurance by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lauren Faith Caccavallo of Floral Park, New York, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in healthcare and insurance. About Caccavallo is a billing clerk at New York Plastic Surgical Group, a leading... - October 07, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Crewsure Insurance Launches Crewsure Americas to Advance Crew Welfare Across North America with Employer-Paid Marine Crew Medical & Family Benefits
Crewsure Americas to Sponsor Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and Host Marine Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 29 - October 01, 2025 - Crewsure Insurance
CMM Introduces Seamless Credentialing and Billing Integration to Reduce Revenue Cycle Gaps
Cosmos Medical Management unveils a new integrated credentialing and billing process that helps physicians improve claim success rates and accelerate cash flow. - September 21, 2025 - Cosmos Medical Management, LLC
CMM Launches Integrated Credentialing-Billing Workflow to Improve Provider Cash Flow
Cosmos Medical Management announces a unified credentialing and billing process that helps medical practices reduce revenue delays and improve insurance approvals. - September 18, 2025 - Cosmos Medical Management, LLC
Physical Therapy Leaders Submit Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Comment Letter Urging Equipment Price Updates
Warning direct practice expense inputs are outdated, APTQI encourages CMS to take steps to ensure physical therapy services and equipment are appropriately valued - September 16, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
innoviHealth® Expands Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Product Line with Launch of innoviScribe
New, AI-driven Scribe Service Offers Providers Cutting Edge Features for Improving Point-of-Care Charting, Accuracy, and Efficiency - September 12, 2025 - innoviHealth
In Comment Letter to CMS on Proposed Competitive Bidding Program Rule, Supplemental Oxygen Leaders Emphasize Importance of Patient-Centered and Market-Based Policies
Supplemental oxygen advocates call on Congress to advance the bipartisan Supplemental Oxygen Access Reform (SOAR) Act (S. 1406/H.R. 2902) to permanently remove oxygen from any future rounds of competitive bidding - September 04, 2025 - CQRC
Maitri Services Launches MARÈ Insights - Revolutionizing Healthcare Sales with AI-Powered ROI in Under 60 Minutes
Maitri Services officially launches MARÈ Insights, a new platform designed to help healthcare vendors turn complex data into ROI-driven sales stories in under 60 minutes. Built by co-founders Jeff Rick, Julie Ditta, and Robert Woollam, the AI-powered platform accelerates sales cycles, streamlines tech stacks, and delivers instant, tailored value insights. With its debut, MARÈ Insights promises to eliminate delays in the healthcare sales process because “Data doesn’t wait. Neither should you.” - September 02, 2025 - MARÉ Insights
Grelin Health Appoints Former DocuSign Marketing Director as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Growth in Autonomous RCM
Grelin Health, the AI-powered company pioneering Autonomous Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), has appointed Mike Wagner as Chief Marketing Officer. Wagner, a former DocuSign marketing leader with 25+ years in SaaS and healthcare growth, will lead Grelin’s go-to-market strategy as the company prepares for a Seed+ raise. - August 29, 2025 - Grelin Health
BrainWorks Behavioral Health Expands Psychological and Neuropsychological Services to Los Angeles & Orange Counties with New Los Angeles, Whittier and Irvine Offices
BrainWorks Behavioral Health has expanded into Los Angeles and Orange Counties with new offices in Los Angeles, Whittier, and Irvine. The clinics provide autism testing, ADHD evaluations, therapy, and counseling for children, teens, and adults. For over a decade, BrainWorks has delivered compassionate care across Southern California, now bringing necessary psychological and neuropsychological services to more families. - August 27, 2025 - BrainWorks Behavioral Health
Colorado Providers Benefit from CMM’s Streamlined Billing and Credentialing Support
Cosmos Medical Management enhances service offerings for healthcare providers in Colorado, reducing delays and increasing billing efficiency. - August 17, 2025 - Cosmos Medical Management, LLC
CMM Expands Support for Physician Payer Enrollment Nationwide
Cosmos Medical Management now offers enhanced enrollment services to streamline insurance approvals for physicians across the U.S. - August 17, 2025 - Cosmos Medical Management, LLC
Dr. Fauzia Paracha Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Fauzia Paracha, MD. Dr. Paracha will see patients at 1200 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550. With over 20 years of experience treating cancer patients, Dr. Paracha is... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Cosmos Medical Management Streamlines Insurance Credentialing for Midwestern Providers
Cosmos Medical Management strengthens support for Midwest providers with simplified insurance credentialing and billing integration. - July 24, 2025 - Cosmos Medical Management, LLC
Ensurance.com Announces Upcoming Launch of AI-Assisted Demand & Lead Generation Platform That Directly Connects Insurance Agents and Shoppers
New Platform Enables Licensed Insurance Agents to List Nationwide, Expand Their Reach, and Access a Steady Stream of High-Intent Shoppers Directly, Supporting Growth and Reinforcing Their Role as Trusted Local Experts - July 16, 2025 - Ensurance Incorporated
Diamond Care Transportation Expands Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services Across South Carolina and Beyond
Diamond Care Transportation announces a major service expansion across South Carolina, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, bringing enhanced wheelchair-accessible transportation options to meet the growing needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities. - June 18, 2025 - Diamond Care Transportation
Cosmos Medical Management Enhances Coding Accuracy with Expert-Led Services
Cosmos Medical Management strengthens its medical billing and coding offerings to reduce denials and increase payer acceptance. - June 15, 2025 - Cosmos Medical Management, LLC
CMM Introduces Smart Medical Billing Services for Growing Practices
Cosmos Medical Management now offers tailored medical billing services designed to meet the specific needs of growing practices. - June 15, 2025 - Cosmos Medical Management, LLC
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Announces Opening Of New Cancer Care Center in East Islip
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly announces the opening of its newest cancer care center in East Islip, bringing advanced treatment, expert care, and expanded services to the community. Located at 136 E Main Street, the new center offers a modern, welcoming environment... - May 17, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Insurance Marketing Coalition Responds to DOJ Allegations: A Call for Perspective, Clarity, and Consumer-Centered Reform
Following is a statement from Insurance Marketing Coalition in response to DOJ allegations: The Insurance Marketing Coalition (IMC), representing ethical marketing leaders in the Health and Medicare insurance ecosystem, acknowledges the seriousness of the recent allegations raised by the... - May 16, 2025 - Insurance Marketing Coalition
Federal Judge Acknowledges "Serious” Allegations and "Grave” Issues in UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage Alleged Fraud Class Action
In a closely watched national class action involving allegations of UnitedHealthcare's predatory practices and Medicare Advantage fraud, U.S. District Judge Almadani wrote: "This Court does not minimize the seriousness of the allegations in the Complaint or the grave issues in addressing... - April 11, 2025 - GJLaw
Regenexx® Corporate Program's Dr. Mark Testa Wins the YOU Powered Symposium 2025 Most Influential Clinician in Insurance Award
The YOU Powered Symposium is the leading annual event for "bold benefits trailblazers." It brings together hundreds of benefit professionals, solution providers, clinicians, and employers to combine diverse expertise in an effort to reform the US healthcare system on behalf of every patient. - March 04, 2025 - Regenexx Corporate Program
ActualSignal Joins as Platinum Sponsor for Moving Day The Villages, FL 2025
Company's Support Enhances Efforts in Parkinson's Disease Awareness and Care - February 28, 2025 - ActualSignal
Sallop Insurance Inc. Now Offering Comprehensive Coverage Options for Women's Health Sector Healthcare Companies
Sallop Insurance Inc., a specialized insurance brokerage firm based in Boston, is excited to announce the availability of its comprehensive service offerings for the women's health sector. - February 19, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces Insurance Program for Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories
Sallop Insurance Inc. an industry leader in specialized insurance solutions for various Miscellaneous Healthcare facilities, has designated an insurance program specifically to meet the needs of Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories. This program will offer tailored coverage to protect the laboratories and their employees against operational and financial risks. - February 11, 2025 - Sallop Insurance Inc.
Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires Vitori Health LLC
Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel) is pleased to announce it has acquired the business of Vitori Health LLC (Vitori Health), effective January 1, 2025. Vitori Health is a modern health plan administrator licensed in all 50 states with remarkable member support, national and regional... - January 08, 2025 - Global Excel Management Inc.